Equestrian dressage star Charlotte Dujardin announces sudden withdrawal from Paris Olympics

(CNN) — Three-time Olympic gold medal winner Charlotte Dujardin has shockingly announced she has pulled out of Paris 2024 just days before the opening ceremony.

In a social media post, the famed British dressage star said she had withdrawn from all competition due to “making an error of judgement during a coaching session.”

Dujardin admitted a video she said was from four years ago showed her acting “completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils.”

The 39-year-old apologized for her actions.

The startling disclosure comes just days before Dujardin was attempting to become the most decorated British female Olympian of all time.

She has won a total of six Olympic medals – two silvers, a bronze, and three golds.

Another medal in Paris, in either individual or team dressage, would have broken the tie with retired track cyclist Laura Kenny.

The decorated rider was to ride Imhotep at her fourth Olympic Games for Team GB.

On Tuesday, Dujardin said she was under investigation by the international governing body of equestrian sports (FEI), the British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage.

CNN has reached out to the FEI and Team GB for comments and details regarding the investigation and contents of the video.

