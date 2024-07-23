LeBron James leads Team USA to another comeback in 92-88 win against Germany

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

London, UK (CNN) — The USA men’s basketball team had to stage another fourth quarter comeback during its preparations for the Olympic Games as it eked past Germany, 92-88.

Following Saturday’s last-gasp victory against South Sudan, the USA were forced to once again fight deep into the game – this time against a determined Germany team.

But some things never change, and yet again it was LeBron James who put on a late show to lead Team USA to a fifth win out of five during the USA Basketball Showcase.

Showtime

In front of a sold-out O2 Arena in southeast London, the US got off to a flying start and looked determined to improve on its performance in its previous game.

There were 19,177 fans in attendance to witness some of the sport’s greatest stars with a cacophony of colors from jerseys from all around the world on display.

And the crowd didn’t have to wait too long to get off their seats.

Getting the scoring underway was none other than ‘King James’ and he did so in typical fashion. On a fast break, the four-time MVP rose up to throw down a thunderous dunk to get the crowd going.

The highlight reel plays didn’t stop there and just moments later the crowd witnessed another James dunk. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar slammed in an alley-oop from a pass by Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday and the crowd rose to their feet once more.

The US took a 29-19 lead after the first quarter and the game looked to be heading only one way.

Germany tried to rally back in the second, but Team USA ended the quarter strongly. The crowd again went wild when James emphatically blocked a Dennis Schröder layup before Steph Curry hit a three at the opposite end – a scene basketball fans once thought they could only dream of.

The new American kids on the block then decided to join the party.

With time in the half running out, new Team USA member Joel Embiid put up a huge block before first-time Olympian Anthony Edwards raced down the floor. ‘Ant-Man’ then went airborne as he took off and slammed it home.

The four-time defending Olympic gold medalists headed into the break with the momentum and a 48-41 lead.

A second-half scare

Coming out of the halftime interval Germany seemed keen to not let the game follow the same script as the first half, and an incredible third quarter propelled the Europeans into the lead.

Germany fans also seemed rejuvenated after the break and cheered every point, rebound and hustle from the team in red – creating a cauldron-like atmosphere inside the arena.

Germany outscored the USA 30-20 in the third and went into the fourth quarter with a slender 71-68 lead.

But as he has done throughout his career, James stepped up in the clutch.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer put up 11 points in the fourth to take his team to victory and continue the squad’s unbeaten streak in the buildup to Paris.

James scored a game-high 20 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists in another special performance from the Los Angeles Lakers star.

“Somebody named LeBron James made some pretty good plays at the end,” Germany head coach Gordon Herbert said when summing up the result to reporters postgame.

While the US won, it was far from a vintage performance, but James noted the team’s improvements on the night.

“We got better tonight and that’s most important,” the Lakers star told reporters postgame. “We was tested by a great Germany team, they was world champion last year, so it was a good test for us.

“I’m glad we was able to, once again, keep our composure, persevere like we did the other day versus South Sudan. It was a good win for us.”

The USA will be hoping these improvements continue to come as they head into the Olympics in Paris.

The first game for the US will be against Serbia on July 28 before facing South Sudan and Puerto Rico in the remaining group stage games.

The US men’s team has won gold at the last four Olympics and will be looking to make it five in a row in Paris.

