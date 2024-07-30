The complex emotions of the Olympic Games on full display after Aussies’ epic battle in the pool

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

Paris (CNN) — They share a coach, a training pool and a friendly rivalry that’s pushed them both to new heights.

On Monday night, they shared a podium – again – and a few tears, showing just how emotionally taxing Olympic competition can be when it takes place between friends.

Mollie O’Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus of Australia went against each other in the 200m freestyle in what turned out to be a battle for the ages in the pool at La Défense Arena just outside Paris.

The two had been going back and forth in the race all year. Last month, it was Titmus beating O’Callaghan’s world record in the race at the Australian Olympic Trials. On Monday night, it was O’Callaghan’s turn to return the favor – an opportunity she wasn’t exactly excited to take.

“Today, I was a nervous wreck, you know, couldn’t nap, couldn’t do anything,” she said after the race.

Those nerves helped propel her to a new Olympic record and a gold medal – taking both from her training partner. Finishing with a time of 1:53.27, O’Callaghan topped Titmus’ Olympic record from the Tokyo Games three years ago.

An Olympic gold medal is what every athlete here in Paris aspires to – but when it comes at the expense of a friend, that moment of victory can be difficult.

In the mixed zone following the race, both O’Callaghan and Titmus fought back tears to speak to reporters as the emotions of the moment became overwhelming.

“It’s really hard to explain,” O’Callaghan told reporters when attempting to detail her emotions. “I’ve got so many words in my head and, you know, and to overcome the nerves and it’s, you know, still there because I’ve got so much more to go.”

Tears came from Titmus’ red-rimmed eyes as the emotions started to overtake the legendary swimmer.

“These are happy tears, honestly. I don’t know, it’s really hard to hold your emotions in in these situations,” she said. “And I know what it’s like to be an Olympic champion and I’m honestly happy for Mollie and I’m really happy to be on the podium. I had nothing to lose tonight. I’m the Olympic champion forever in the 200 and in the 400, and I gave it everything and I don’t actually know why I’m crying.

“I’m really happy with silver. I’m just it’s hard to hold it in. And so, it’s just coming out now.”

It’s O’Callaghan’s second gold of these Olympics – she was a part of the victorious women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team on Saturday – and Titmus already confirmed her place as the dominant 400m freestyle swimmer in the world with another gold that same night.

Titmus’ appearance in front of reporters that night showed just how different it is when an athletes have to go against friends rather than opponents from another nation.

A smiling, happy Titmus spoke to reporters in the mixed zone, detailing her relief at topping American Katie Ledecky in what was the most anticipated race of the day.

“My legs are a bit tired, but I’m relieved more than anything. I probably felt the pressure for this race more than anything in my life to be honest,” she said. “And I’m definitely good at handling the pressure, but I’ve definitely felt it. The Olympics is different. It’s not like anything else. It’s not about how fast you go. It’s about getting your hand on the wall first, so I’m really happy to have done that tonight.”

The two swimmers will get the chance to get back on more comfortable territory on Thursday when they join forces as a part of Australia’s dominant 4x200m freestyle relay team. Individually, O’Callaghan goes again on Tuesday in the 100m freestyle race while Titmus waits for Thursday and her last individual race of the Games on Friday: the 800m freestyle in which she will once again face Ledecky.

O’Callaghan dedicated her performance to the people who got her to this point.

“This medal’s for my support team, you know, my coach, my family. It’s not just for me, there was a whole team behind me, getting me to this point so I’m very thankful to have them,” she said.

