Boston Red Sox suspend All-Star MVP Jarren Duran after homophobic slur directed at fan

(CNN) — The Boston Red Sox suspended All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran for two games without pay on Monday.

The suspension comes after Duran was heard on Sunday’s game broadcast telling a fan to “shut up you f**king f***ot” during his at bat against the Houston Astros at home.

After the game, the 27-year-old issued an apology through the Red Sox, saying, “During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan.

“I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community.

“Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility. I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person.”

On Monday, the Red Sox said the team would donate Duran’s two-game salary to PFLAG (Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays).

The suspension is in line with those given for similar incidents — Matt Joyce, then of the Oakland Athletics, and Kevin Pillar, then of the Toronto Blue Jays, were both suspended for two games for using homophobic slurs in 2017.

The Red Sox lost to the Astros 10-2 Sunday night at Fenway Park with Duran going 0-3 with three strikeouts and a walk. Duran will miss the first two games of the series against the Texas Rangers at home starting Monday night.

