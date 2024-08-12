Sebastian Coe to ‘consider’ running for IOC presidency next year

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has said he would “consider” running to become the new president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) next year.

His comments come after current president Thomas Bach announced he would not seek to extend his current term beyond June 2025, telling reporters on Saturday that “our organization is best served with a change in leadership.”

An extension would have required a change to the Olympic Charter which currently limits a president’s term to 12 years.

Coe has long been touted as Bach’s successor and the 67-year-old gave a strong indication on Sunday that he would like the role, although stopped short of confirming he would seek to be elected.

“I’ve always made it clear that, if an opportunity arose, I would obviously give it serious thought,” Coe told reporters. “The opportunity has arisen and clearly I need to think about that.”

Coe won a total of four Olympic medals during his career, representing Great Britain in athletics during the 1980 and 1984 Games – winning two golds in the 1,500m and two silvers in the 800m.

Since retiring from competition, Coe helped lead the London Games in 2012 and has been president of World Athletics since 2015.

“I have been involved in the Olympic movement for the larger part of my life,” he said.

“I have chaired an Olympic Games from bid through to delivery and two years of legacy after that. I have been privileged to compete in two Olympic Games.

“I have chaired a national Olympic committee, and I now have the best job in the world as president of the No. 1 Olympic sport.

“These are experiences that if you put together, and other aspects of my life, I think would be beneficial to the role.”

The election for the next IOC president will be held in March 2025.

