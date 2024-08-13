Real Madrid’s Vinícius Jr. offered over $1 billion to move to Saudi Arabia, per reports

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Real Madrid star Vinícius Jr. has been offered a lucrative deal worth more than $1 billion to play in Saudi Arabia, according to multiple reports including Reuters and ESPN.

Citing anonymous sources, Reuters reported that Vinícius was approached by Saudi officials and offered a five-year contract worth around 200 million euros (roughly $218 million) per season, plus bonuses, to join the Saudi Pro League (SPL).

CNN Sport has contacted Vinícius’ representatives and the SPL for further comment.

According to Reuters and ESPN, the deal also includes a separate 10-year contract to be an ambassador ahead of the 2034 World Cup, which is set to be held in Saudi Arabia.

Vinícius has not yet rejected the possibility of leaving the Spanish capital, Reuters reported, and is studying the offer with his team.

The 24-year-old Vinícius joined Los Blancos from Brazilian club Flamengo in 2018 and has been one of the club’s standout players in recent years.

Last season, he scored 24 goals and recorded 11 assists in 39 matches as Real won the Champions League and La Liga titles, the second and third times respectively that the Brazilian has won those trophies.

A potential move to Saudi Arabia would see Vinícius, one of the favorites to win the Ballon d’Or award for the best men’s player, become arguably the most high-profile soccer player in the country.

Other global superstars – including Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema – currently play in the SPL, but Vinícius would be making the switch at a younger age with the best years of his career still ahead of him.

Last year, French striker Kylian Mbappé reportedly rejected a $775 million salary packet to join Saudi club Al-Hilal.

The four founding teams of SPL – Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, and Al-Nassr – are majority owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the nation’s sovereign wealth fund.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.