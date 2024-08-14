Manchester United women’s player Geyse subjected to homophobic abuse online

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Manchester United and Brazil soccer player Geyse said she will “fight hate with love” after being targeted by homophobic abuse online.

The 26-year-old said she received the “attacks” after publicly sharing her relationship on Sunday, when she posted pictures with her partner on Instagram.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, later that day, Geyse said the “profoundly painful” comments “reflect a mindset that is not compatible with the values of respect and empathy that we must promote as a society.”

She added: “I would like to clarify that love, in all its forms, is something that should be respected and celebrated, regardless of gender, orientation, our any other trait.

“I reiterate that I will not be silent in the face of prejudice. I will continue living and sharing my life with authenticity and courage, in the hope that, one day, everyone can be free to love whomever they want, without fear of judgment or reprisal.”

CNN has reached out to Meta about the comments Geyse and her partner received on Instagram.

Geyse joined Manchester United from Barcelona in 2023, after the forward represented Brazil at the Women’s World Cup earlier that year.

She was the part of the Manchester United team that won last season’s FA Cup final.

Her X post received multiple messages of support; Rainbow Devils, Manchester United’s LGBTQ+ supporters club, said it stood in solidarity with Geyse and her partner.

“There is no room for homophobia in our sport,” it wrote on X.

CNN has reached out to Manchester United for comment but did not receive an immediate reply.

