New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches 300 career home runs faster than anyone in MLB history

(CNN) — New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge is no stranger to making Major League Baseball history, and on Wednesday he did it again.

The 32-year-old slugger hit his 300th career home run in the team’s 10-2 win over the White Sox in Chicago, reaching the milestone in fewer games than any other MLB player.

In the top of the eighth inning with the Yankees up 6-2, Judge belted a three-run home run. As he crossed home plate and walked into the dugout, his teammates were there to celebrate the achievement.

Judge was playing in his 955th career game. The player who previously held the mark for fewest games to reach 300 home runs was Baseball Hall of Famer Ralph Kiner, who did it in 1,087 contests.

Judge becomes the 162nd player in MLB history to reach 300 career home runs.

In 2022, Judge hit an American League record 62 home runs in a season. Wednesday’s home run was Judge’s league-leading 43rd of the season.

After the game, Judge told the Prime broadcast that he was hoping the milestone “would come in a win.”

“It was great,” Judge said before getting doused with cold water by teammates. “Throughout the whole game, guys were having great at-bats, having great rallies there to pass the baton to the next guy.”

The Yankees (72-50) had a half-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East after Wednesday’s MLB games.

