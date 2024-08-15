Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews uninjured after car accident heading to team facility

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews avoided injury after being involved in a car accident on the way to the team’s practice facility on Wednesday, the team announced.

Andrews was evaluated by team medical staff and did not “sustain any apparent injuries,” the team added.

“I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and well wishes,” Andrews said in a statement. “This is a great reminder about the importance of wearing seatbelts and remaining alert while driving a car.”

Andrews was already scheduled for a rest day on Wednesday and is expected back at practice in the coming days, according to the team.

After practice Wednesday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Andrews is “feeling good” and reiterated the importance of wearing seatbelts.

“Mark (Andrews) wore seatbelts,” Harbaugh told reporters. “That was an accident that happened and it was pretty significant, I believe. He came out of it with nothing. Nothing at all, not a scrape.”

CNN has reached out to the Baltimore County Police Department for more information.

The 28-year-old three-time Pro Bowler is heading into his seventh season in the National Football League. The 2021 All-Pro was drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Ravens out of the University of Oklahoma. He finished last season with 544 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games played.

The Ravens are scheduled to host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday in the team’s second preseason game.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.