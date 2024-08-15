Mauricio Pochettino to become new US men’s national soccer team head coach, per multiple reports

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — The next head coach of the US men’s national soccer team will be Mauricio Pochettino, according to reports.

Pochettino has agreed to terms with the team and will soon be announced as head coach, according to multiple reports, including The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

CNN has reached out to the USMNT to confirm.

Pochettino represents a significant get for the US and will bring a wealth of top-level coaching experience to the team.

The 52-year-old head coach most recently managed Chelsea in the English Premier League and guided the club to a sixth-place finish last season.

Pochettino has also notably been the head coach of Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain, where he led PSG to a Ligue 1 title.

This will be Pochettino’s first foray into international management and he will be tasked with guiding the US team at a World Cup on home soil in 2026.

The Argentine coach joins the US after previous head coach Gregg Berhalter was fired following a disappointing Copa América exit in July.

