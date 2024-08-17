Manchester United kicks off Premier League season with a win as summer signing stars on debut

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — The Premier League is back, albeit without a bang.

Manchester United and Fulham played out an opener which lacked the fireworks fans were hoping for but saw the Red Devils start the season with an important 1-0 win.

There was a bright spark in the game, though, coming in the form of Premier League new boy Joshua Zirkzee. The 23-year-old scored the only goal of the match in the 87th minute as time looked like it was running out to seal United’s victory.

Zirkzee made his debut for Manchester United on Friday when he was introduced to the match in the 61st minute and the Old Trafford crowd didn’t have to wait too long for their new signing to make a crucial impact.

The striker, who joined Manchester United from Bologna in July, got on the end of an Alejandro Garnacho cross and steered the ball into the back of the net with a clever finish.

“To win here in my first home game and to grab a goal … it couldn’t be better,” Zirkzee told Sky Sports after the match.

“At the end of the day we got the win and that’s all we wanted, that’s all the fans deserve so to have this as an extra, it’s just beautiful.

“I can’t really explain the feeling, it’s just very nice.”

The Premier League opener looked to be heading to a 0-0 draw with both sides struggling to create chances throughout the game.

Bruno Fernandes came closest for Manchester United but was denied brilliantly by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno on two occasions.

Mason Mount also came close for the home team before Zirkzee gave his new club the win with his late goal.

Manchester United finished in a disappointing eighth place in last season’s Premier League table but ended the season with an FA Cup final win against rival Manchester City.

Erik ten Hag’s team will be hoping that the momentum from that trophy win continues into the new season.

“Of course you need to win, especially start of the season. Get your wins, then it strengthens the belief and the confidence in the team. But the way we did it, it pleased me. Not everything is 100% but from this point we can build,” Ten Hag said to NBC Sports after the win.

Opening weekend

Elsewhere in the Premier League, one of the early season favorites kicks off its campaign on Saturday.

Arsenal, who finished second last season, starts its season against Wolverhampton Wanderers at home.

The Gunners have finished one spot below Manchester City for the last two seasons and if they hope to end City’s dominance will need to start well in their opener.

Liverpool also begins its season Saturday in its first Premier League game since Jürgen Klopp left the club.

New head coach Arne Slot takes charge of his first competitive game and will be hoping to get off to a big start against Premier League newcomer Ipswich.

Manchester City, who has won four consecutive Premier League titles, starts its season on Sunday against Chelsea.

