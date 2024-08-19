Cincinnati Open: Aryna Sabalenka defeats Iga Świątek to set up final against Jessica Pegula

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Aryna Sabalenka needed 10 match points to seal a 6-3 6-3 win over Iga Świątek and book her place in the Cincinnati Open final, where she will face the USA’s Jessica Pegula on Monday.

It is the first time in her career that Sabalenka has beaten Świątek in straight sets and it’s the Belarusian’s first victory over the world No. 1 this season after two WTA 1000 final defeats.

“I wasn’t overrushing things. I was trusting myself a lot, and I wasn’t trying to overhit the ball,” Sabalenka said, per the WTA. “I was just trying to stay there, put as much pressure as I can on her, and I was really focused on my serve.

“Especially when someone leads against you 8-3, you kind of feel like: ‘Okay, I gotta keep it interesting,’” Sabalenka added of the pair’s head-to-head record. “I gotta get my win, so it’s interesting for people to watch us play. So yeah, of course, I wanted this win badly.”

Sabalenka, now into her fifth final of the season, is aiming to win her second title this year after defending her Australian Open crown in January. She had never previously reached the final in Cincinnati and will now move up the rankings to No. 2 in the world.

American Pegula looks to achieve rare feat

Pegula, meanwhile, has the chance to become the first woman since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1973 to win both the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open in the same season.

The American defeated a resurgent Paula Badosa 6-2 3-6 6-3 on Sunday in a rain-delayed clash to secure her ninth straight win after her victory in Toronto last week.

After missing a large chunk of the season due to injury, Pegula has found some scintillating form at just the right time with the US Open getting underway on August 26.

Pegula said she is now feeling physically “pretty good” after reaching back-to-back finals in the space of a week.

“I got some more sleep last night which helps,” she told Sky Sports. “The body actually feels really good, which is great. That’s the most important thing.

“I feel like I just need to catch up on some sleep! But after tomorrow’s final, I have a week to catch up on it.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.