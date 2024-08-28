What is boccia, the Paralympics’ ‘fastest-growing’ event?

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Many sports at the Paralympics have an Olympic cousin. There are only two without counterparts, one of which is boccia.

Boccia has been in the Paralympics since 1984 and has grown in popularity rapidly since then.

So much so that on the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) website, it describes boccia as the “fastest-growing sport within the Paralympic movement.”

So what is this sport which has quickly become a fan favorite?

Origins

While boccia only made its Paralympics debut at the 1984 Summer Games in New York, it has beginnings that stretch back far beyond that.

The word boccia comes from Italian meaning “to bowl” with the game baring similarities to both bowls and pétanque.

But that family of sports is one of the earliest ever to be played by mankind, according to boccia’s governing body, World Boccia.

World Boccia says that carvings from Egyptian figures throwing stones have been recorded as early as 5200 BC to which the modern-day sport can track its origins from.

It began as a leisure activity but is now played in more than 75 countries across the world.

South Korea is the most successful country in Paralympic boccia history with 10 gold medals.

How is boccia played?

Boccia is played on a 12.5m x 6m (roughly a 41ft x 19.7ft) court with two teams competing against one another. Games are either played one against one, in pairs or teams of three.

One team is given six red balls while the other gets six blue ones. There is one solitary white ball which is called the ‘jack.’

A coin flip at the beginning of each round – or ‘end’ – will determine which team can throw the jack and who will get the first throw of their respective ball.

The objective of the game is to get the most of any particular color ball closest to the jack, with the distance of a player’s or team’s balls from the white jack deciding the match-winner.

The individual or team furthest from the jack keeps attempting to better the opposition until they do so or run out of balls.

Competitors can also knock any ball with their own to gain advantages.

Individual or pairs matches are comprised of four ends; teams of three compete over six ends.

Classification

Originally, boccia was borne for people with cerebral palsy. But it has since expanded and now athletes with various eligible impairments compete.

Boccia athletes at the Paralympics compete in wheelchairs and are classified into one of four categories – BC 1 to 4 – according to the level of their impairment.

BC1 and BC3 athletes are permitted to have an assistant to aid them with moving their wheelchair and other commands.

BC1 athletes throw the ball with their hands or feet, and their assistant is permitted to look at the court to help move or adjust the competitors chair and hand the ball to the athlete when requested. However, the assistant is required to remain outside of the athlete’s playing box at all other times.

BC3 competitors have “very severe locomotor dysfunction in all four extremities.” Their “Sport Assistant” must keep their back to the court with their eyes looking away from play during the ends but are there to aid the players’ orders in between sets, while not advising them during play. They also receive a medal if they win. BC3 competitors are also able to use “assistive devices,” such as a ramp, to deliver the ball.

BC2 and BC4 athletes compete independently and are not eligible for assistance. BC4 athletes have “severe locomotor dysfunction of all four extremities as well as poor trunk control” but can “demonstrate sufficient dexterity to throw the ball onto the court.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.