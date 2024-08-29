Giants rookie to wear first ever retired jersey number in NFL history – almost 90 years later after it was initially honored

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers will wear the No. 1 jersey in his rookie NFL campaign, becoming the first Giants player to wear the number since 1935.

No. 1 was last worn by Ray Flaherty 89 years ago and was taken out of circulation after he retired from the NFL, becoming the first jersey number to be retired in professional football.

Nabers, who was selected No. 6 overall by New York in the 2024 Draft, was in search of a new number. He wore No. 9 throughout spring training, but that is currently owned by punter Graham Gano, while his college number, 8, is worn by starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

Per the Giants, Nabers asked team president and chief executive officer John Mara about wearing No. 1, which led to discussions between Mara and Flaherty’s son, Ray Flaherty Jr., and his daughter and two other sons eventually agreed to let Nabers wear the number.

“Thank you to the Flaherty family for allowing me to wear Number 1 for the New York Giants,” Nabers said. “I understand the responsibility, and I will do everything in my power to honor the Flaherty family and this organization. I will wear the number with great pride. Can’t wait for the season to start.”

Flaherty became an NFL champion with the Giants in the 1934 season and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1976. He spent time as a coach in the league with Boston, Washington, the short-lived New York Yankees NFL franchise, and the Chicago Hornets with a record of 80 wins, 37 losses and five ties. He is credited with introducing the screen pass to the sport.

According to Flaherty Jr., his family were not all convinced initially.

“I’ve got two sons and a daughter. And, of course, that’s their grandfather,” he said, per the Giants. “Initially, my daughter wasn’t that excited about it. And it was she that came around. Eventually she said, ‘It might be lucky for him. That number one might be a good number for him.’ She acquiesced. We thought that would be the way to go.”

He added that he agreed with Mara that it would be a good opportunity to introduce Flaherty to a generation of New York fans who are not familiar with his career.

Mara called the move “a very gracious gesture” and confirmed that the number would go back into retirement once Nabers’ career is over.

The Giants kick off their 2024 season on September 8 with a visit from the Minnesota Vikings.

