Travis Kelce says the ‘stars aligned’ on the purchase of a new racehorse named Swift Delivery

(CNN) — Travis Kelce has been a busy man during the NFL offseason, and one of his latest ventures involved the purchase of a horse named “Swift Delivery.”

Speaking on the New Heights podcast, Kelce was asked by his brother Jason if the name had prompted him to purchase the horse, given that he is dating pop megastar Taylor Swift.

“When the stars align, it feels good to jump on board,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said.

Kelce owns the horse with his good friends, Alex and Bruce Zoldan.

“They asked me if I wanted to jump in on a three-year-old that they had, and the name, it made sense to team up with this one, it being ‘Swift Delivery,’” he added.

Although Swift made plenty of appearances at NFL games last season, Kelce remained coy on whether she would be attending the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

He could only confirm that his dad would be attending the Chiefs’ Thursday Night Football game and that his older brother, who retired at the end of last season, has also received an invite.

Ever since Kelce and Swift started dating last year, the relationship has drawn huge audiences to the NFL. Roughly 123.4 million average viewers tuned in to watch the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl in February – the most for any US television broadcast since the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969.

Kelce and the Chiefs are aiming for a famous three-peat in the upcoming NFL season, something never before achieved in the league’s history.

