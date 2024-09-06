Jessica Pegula’s breakthrough continues, reaches first grand slam singles final at US Open and will face Aryna Sabalenka

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — American Jessica Pegula has advanced to her first grand slam singles final, with the world No. 6 rallying from a set and a break down to beat unseeded Czech Karolína Muchová 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 at the US Open on Thursday in New York.

At 30 years old, she’s the oldest American woman in the Open Era to reach her maiden grand slam singles final. She was competing in her major first semifinal after previously going 0-6 in quarterfinals.

Pegula, a Buffalo native, had trailed Muchová 6-1, 2-0 before mounting a comeback.

“It’s a childhood dream,” Pegula said. “It’s what I wanted when I was a kid. It’s a lot of work, a lot of hard work put in. You couldn’t even imagine how much goes into it. … I’m just happy to be in a final, but obviously, I come here to want to win the title.”

In Saturday’s final at Arthur Ashe Stadium, she’ll take on world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, who is back in the US Open final for the second year in a row. The Belarusian was runner-up in 2023, losing to American Coco Gauff.

Sabalenka, seeking her third grand slam singles title – having won the Australian Open for the second consecutive year back in January – eliminated American No. 13 seed Emma Navarro 6-3, 7-6(2) in the earlier semifinal Thursday night.

Pegula had missed a portion of the schedule earlier this season, including the French Open, because of injury. But during the North American hard court swing this summer, Pegula has found her stride, going 15-1.

Her only loss: in the final of the Cincinnati Open to the 26-year-old Sabalenka.

“You know, if you would have told me at the beginning of the year I’d be in the finals of the US Open, I would have laughed so hard because that just was where my head was, was not thinking that I would be here,” Pegula said.

“So to be able to overcome all those challenges and say that I get a chance at the title Saturday is what we play for as players, let alone being able to do that in my home country here, in my home slam. It’s perfect, really.”

Muchová, currently ranked No. 52, was contesting her second consecutive US Open semifinal despite this only being her sixth tournament of the season. She had missed nine months because of a wrist injury.

Lesson learned, says Sabalenka

Sabalenka – the favorite to win the title – was back in the US Open semifinals for the fourth consecutive year.

After defeating Navarro, Sabalenka poked fun humorously at the New York crowd.

“Well, guys, now you’re cheering for me,” a laughing Sabalenka said. “Well, I mean, it’s a bit too late. … Even though you guys were supporting her, I had the goosebumps from you cheering up her.

“There was really an incredible atmosphere. I really enjoyed playing. And she’s such a great player. Really tough opponent. I’m really happy to get through this difficult semifinal.”

Sabalenka led this match by a set and a break, but a surging Navarro – in her first grand slam semifinal – came back from 5-3 down, pushing the second set into a tiebreak to the delight of the fans.

A year ago in the final, a New York crowd was not on Sabalenka’s side either – loudly pulling for Gauff. That’s likely to be the case once again when she takes on Pegula on Saturday.

Sabalenka admitted the crowd affected her in that 2023 final – and on Thursday night, she said she was thinking about that experience during the end of the match.

“Today in the match, I was, like, ‘No, no, no, Aryna, it’s not going to happen again,’” Sabalenka said. “’You have to control your emotions. You have to focus on yourself.’”

Regarding the support she may – or may not – receive in Saturday’s final?

“Today was a good test of the crowd cheering for my opponent, and even if it’s going to be Pegula, I don’t care.” Sabalenka said. “I’m ready to face whoever. Lesson from the last year learned, and I really hope I’m going to do a little bit better than I did last year.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.