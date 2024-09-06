Team USA star Oksana Masters tells CNN she was made to cover up Ukrainian heart sticker on helmet at the Paralympics

By Kevin Dotson and Amanda Davies, CNN

(CNN) — Team USA star Oksana Masters says she was told by Paralympic officials that she needed to “cover up [her] Ukrainian heart stickers” before competing, the 19-time Paralympic medalist told CNN in an interview Friday.

The Ukrainian-born para athlete told CNN Sport’s Amanda Davies that the alleged demand only gave her greater motivation to win.

“It really fired me up,” she said. “It just was more fuel to the fire. Just because someone could cover up my sticker, it was not going to cover up my fire and that drive I had within me.”

It’s unclear exactly why officials allegedly told Masters to cover the symbols. CNN has reached out to Paris 2024 Paralympic organizers for comment on the matter.

Masters, a flag bearer for the US during the opening ceremony in Paris, went on to provide more detail on the situation.

“It was just right at the start gate. There was nothing on it, it was just the shape of a heart. And it was just one of the officials at the start ramp, and I understand why,” Masters explained. “It was challenging because – as someone who was born in Ukraine, an American athlete and a US citizen – I feel like the power of the start line is representing all parts of you and where you come from.

“But honestly, it just was great fuel and, instead of getting frustrated by it, it just motivated me even more.”

The 35-year old won gold in the Para Cycling Road H4-5 individual time trial on Wednesday and added H5 road race gold on Thursday.

Ahead of the Games, Masters told Olympics.com that she planned to donate part of her Paralympic prize money to charities benefiting Ukraine. She previously donated to Global Giving’s “No Child Forgotten” – a non-profit organization helping Ukrainian children impacted by Russia’s invasion – after the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Winter Games.

Masters, who was adopted from a Ukrainian orphanage and brought to the United States at age seven, told CNN that she wants to leave a lasting legacy in her homeland and represent Ukrainian people who are less fortunate.

“I have the honor to line up and have the ability to line up and race here in Paris. There’s so many athletes, so many Ukrainian coaches who will never get to fulfill their dreams and all the hard work to race to represent their country here,” Masters said.

“I want it to mean something so much more than just my own gold medals and my own goals I have for myself. I want it to mean something and leave a legacy, leave an actual impact. Not just for me – I have the memory of the race, and I’m so fortunate to bring home two gold medals for Team USA. But I want do something in this world where it’s going to actually make an impact to kids.

“I was one of those kids in Ukraine that was forgotten in time and with a disability, and resources aren’t there. If I can do one small part to help, I feel like that’s one of the reasons why I was so lucky to make it out of there, to be here right now to do my part.”

Masters will have another opportunity to add to her medal haul Saturday in the Para Cycling Road mixed H1-5 team relay.

