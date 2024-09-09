US soccer legend Alex Morgan waves goodbye after playing final minutes of remarkable career

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — US soccer star Alex Morgan waved an emotional goodbye to her professional career on Sunday, playing her final minutes in the San Diego Wave’s 4-1 loss to the North Carolina Courage.

The 35-year-old, who announced her retirement from the sport last week, was substituted in the 13th minute – the number she wore for much of her career – and received a standing ovation from everyone inside the Snapdragon Stadium in southern California.

An emotional Morgan then took off her cleats in the middle of the pitch, before walking off the field in tears.

She then emerged back onto the field after the final whistle to address the thousands of fans who had stayed on.

“I want to thank my teammates, who have constantly challenged me everyday and made me better. I want to thank my family who have relentlessly supported me, sacrificed so much for me,” she said in her farewell speech.

“There have been so many incredible moments in my career, but this one, this last moment I share on the field with you, I will cherish forever. So thank you, from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

The prolific striker had the opportunity to sign off in style earlier in the match, but saw her penalty in the 10th minute saved by the goalkeeper.

Morgan announced her retirement last week with an emotional four-plus minute video on social media. She also revealed she was pregnant with her second child during the video.

Morgan’s daughter Charlie accompanied her as she walked onto the pitch for the last time and brought a bouquet of flowers onto the field after full-time.

The legendary forward retires having won two-time World Cup titles with the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) and an Olympic gold medal in 2012.

The striker also scored 123 goals for her country – ranking her fifth on the all-time USWNT list.

