Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark breaks WNBA single-season assists record in loss to Las Vegas Aces

(CNN) — Caitlin Clark added another milestone to her historic rookie campaign, breaking the WNBA single-season assists record in the Indiana Fever’s 78-74 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Clark entered the game needing just four assists to match the previous record of 316 set by Connecticut Sun guard Alyssa Thomas in 2023. She set the new mark in the second quarter on an inbounds pass to teammate Kelsey Mitchell, who drove to the paint and knocked down the bucket.

Clark finished the game with 18 points, 9 assists and eight rebounds, while Mitchell led Indiana with 20 points in the loss.

The accomplishment adds to the 2024 No. 1 pick’s historic season, which includes setting the WNBA’s single-game assist record with 19 against the Dallas Wings in July and the rookie assists record last month. Clark has also become the first rookie to record a triple-double and holds the most three-pointers made by a rookie in league history.

Indiana trailed 43-35 at halftime, before Clark caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 14 points and bringing the Fever to within three points. After Damiris Dantas made a three pointer early in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 60-60, the Aces broke out on a 9-2 run to pad their lead.

The Fever had an opportunity to tie the game with under 20 seconds left in the game, however Fever star Aliyah Boston missed the three-point attempt. Aces guard Chelsea Gray made a pair of free throws on the ensuing possession to put the game out of reach.

Aces star A’ja Wilson, fresh off of setting the WNBA’s single-season scoring record on Wednesday, finished with 15 points and 17 rebounds in the victory, while Gray added 21 points and six assists.

After the game, Clark was asked about her record-setting night, as well as Wilson’s and Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese’s milestones this season.

“I think it definitely just speaks to the whole entire year and how historic it has been for this league and how great the basketball has been for the league,” Clark said.

“You know we’re not even to the playoffs yet, I think that’s what is so fun about it is you’re just going to continue to see records be taken down but also I think really good basketball and that’s why its been so fun to watch, that’s why the fans have been showing up, the viewership has been absolutely crushed this year,” she added.

“I think everybody is just kind of raising their game, the competition is just getting better and better and it’s fun as a competitor to show up in this league every night and know you have to bring your best because you know whosever is on the other side of the court from you, they’re going to bring their best and that’s what makes it fun,” Clark said. “It’s been cool to watch everybody really take a step up and elevate and to be a part of that has been really fun for myself too.”

Though the Fever fell short to the Aces for a second straight game, they remain in sixth place in the standings and have already secured a spot in the playoffs. Indiana will face Dallas on Sunday before wrapping up the regular season against the Washington Mystics on September 19.

