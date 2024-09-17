Shohei Ohtani becomes first player in 130 years to rack up 85 extra-base hits and 45 steals

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Shohei Ohtani made yet more baseball history on Sunday, becoming the first player in 130 years to record 85 extra-base hits (XBH) and 45 steals in a single season.

Two doubles against the Atlanta Braves helped the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 9-2 victory in the third game of the series, and took Ohtani’s XBH season total to 86, complementing the 48 stolen bases he has already claimed.

In doing so, the two-time AL MVP joined Hugh Duffy as the only other player ever to accomplish the feat. Duffy recorded 85 XBH and 48 steals in 1894 while playing for the Boston Beaneaters.

With 13 regular season games remaining, Ohtani has already eclipsed Duffy’s record, a remarkable feat given Duffy’s 1894 season is held up as one of the greatest in baseball history. The outfielder’s .440 batting average that year is one of the highest ever.

Indeed, Ohtani is placing his name among the all-time greats of the sport. The Japanese superstar needs just three home runs and two stolen bases to become MLB’s first ever 50-50 player.

Doing so would likely put him alongside the likes of Barry Bonds, Joe DiMaggio and the Dodgers’ very own Roy Campanella as one of only 12 players to win at least three MVP awards.

Despite the illustrious company in the record books, Ohtani has not reached the postseason in any of his six previous seasons in the MLB. That could be about to change, with the Dodgers currently top of the National League West, 3.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres in second.

Ohtani has been rehabbing from elbow surgery all season, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has not ruled out a return to the mound for the 30-year-old during the postseason.

“I wouldn’t put it past him to have an eye on that,” Roberts told MLB Network Radio. “I think that you should always leave some margin, a crack in the door for any possibility.

“If things line up and there’s a need, and the game, his body, everything is telling us that it makes sense in that situation, great. And it would be storybook.”

