Presidents Cup: USA gets swept 5-0 as International Team fights back on Day 2

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — The International Team stormed back into contention on Day 2 of the Presidents Cup in some style, sweeping the USA 5-0 during Friday’s foursomes.

The score is now tied at 5-5 with two days of golf left to play.

Heading into the second day of competition, Team USA was in complete control of the matchup against the Internationals.

Led by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, the US swept their opponents 5-0 on the opening day of action and the Cup looked to already be only heading one way.

But returning the favor, the Internationals produced a much-needed stellar performance to bring themselves back level.

Their dominance began from the first matchup of the day when Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im defeated Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, 7 and 6, to equal the tournament record for the shortest ever match, last set in 2011.

Mike Weir, the International Team captain, said he was proud of his team after a brilliant Day 2 for his players.

“The game is a game of nerves and controlling nerves, but I was confident in our guys,” Weir told reporters after the second day. “I’m just so proud of the guys, so pumped for them. To play that well yesterday and not have any points on the board was disappointing.

“So to see their hard work and them sticking in there and us captains and myself asking them to stick in there and believe, couldn’t be happier. Just so proud of them.”

Team USA captain Jim Furyk said his team now needs to respond in similar fashion to their opponents.

“I said yesterday in some interviews, their back’s against the wall. They’re going to come out firing. … The idea is to come out firing tomorrow,” Furyk told reporters.

“We’re going to face a loud crowd again. It’s the weekend. We can expect that same 1st tee experience that we saw today.”

After the first day, International star Tom Kim said the crowd was too quiet. But just like the team, it appeared the crowd also bounced back after a difficult first day and Kim credited the fans for a spectacular second day.

“They were unbelievable today. They definitely brought it. Obviously these guys had to go out and play. I sat out, but the crowd, I think, plays a huge role,” Kim said after Day Two.

“I think the reason why we were able to play so good today, other than these guys going out and performing, was our fans backed us up. I think that gives you momentum, that gives you energy. Just they played a huge factor in our win today.”

Heading into the final two days it is now all to play for and both teams will be looking to seek the advantage going into Sunday’s finale.

“We know there’s a lot of golf to be played. We played great yesterday, and they played great today. Now we’re back to square one, where it’s a tie moving forward,” Team USA’s Tony Finau told reporters.

“So it’s a dogfight, and I like my 11 guys in a dogfight over the next three rounds.”

International veteran Adam Scott issued a similar message and said his team have to be at their best to keep the momentum flowing.

“We’re going to have to be on it, be focused, and keep our levels high because that team’s no joke. We’re going to have to fight really hard if we want to be in there on Sunday afternoon.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.