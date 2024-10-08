WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark set to participate in LPGA golf event in November

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Apparently not satisfied with becoming one of the dominant forces in the WNBA, 2024 Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark is set to compete in a Pro-Am golf event in November.

The Indiana Fever superstar will appear at The Annika, the penultimate tournament on the LPGA Tour hosted by golf legend Annika Sörenstam from November 11-17.

As well as playing in the Pro-Am event on November 13, Clark will also feature as a panelist at the Women’s Leadership Summit the day before as part of the event in Florida.

“I love golf so the opportunity to play in the Pro-Am for a tournament with a legend like Annika Sörenstam’s name on it is so exciting,” the 22-year-old said in a release. “I’m looking forward to seeing all the LPGA players on the driving range, being part of the Women’s Leadership Summit, and, of course, teeing it up in the pro-am with Annika.”

This will not be the first time that Clark has tried her hand at the sport having played in a Pro-Am event at the John Deere Classic in July 2023 alongside Ludvig Åberg and 2023 US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson. Clark and her team finished five-under-par that day.

The rookie has just completed a historic season in the WNBA. Having been selected by the Fever as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft, Clark broke the league record for assists in a single season with 337, as well as the record for most three-pointers made by a rookie with 122.

Clark’s performances helped the Fever make the postseason for the first time in eight years, where they were swept by the Connecticut Sun in the first round.

“I have been following Caitlin’s career during college and now on the WNBA stage, and what she is doing to bring attention to women’s sports both on and off the court is outstanding,” said Sörenstam.

“I’m excited to meet Caitlin and for her to join us at Pelican Golf Club in November in what will be an exciting week for women’s sports.”

