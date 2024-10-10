Teenager becomes youngest person to summit world’s 14 highest peaks

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

(CNN) — A Nepalese teenager has become the youngest person to summit the world’s 14 highest peaks.

Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, reached the top of 8,027-meter Shishapangma at 6:05 local time on Wednesday, along with his partner Pasang Nurbu Sherpa – the final of 14 “8000ers” peaks all recognized by the The International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation as standing more than 8,000m (26,247 feet) above sea level.

Nima’s achievement was confirmed by the Nepal Mountaineering Association.

Previously, Mingma Gyabu “David” Sherpa summitted all 14 mountains by the age of 30 in 2019, according to Guinness World Records, which states on its website that new records can take weeks to confirm.

Nima started his epic journey in September 2022 when he climbed Nepal’s 8,163m Manaslu.

Over the next two years, he summited all of the “8000ers” including Everest, the world’s highest mountain at 8,848.86m, and the notoriously dangerous K2 at 8,611m.

Nima took to Instagram to commemorate the completion of the grueling challenge, writing: “I dedicate this world record to my project, #SherpaPower. This summit is not just the culmination of my personal journey, but a tribute to every Sherpa who has ever dared to dream beyond the traditional boundaries set for us. Mountaineering is more than labor; it is a testament to our strength, resilience, and passion.”

Nepal’s ethnic Sherpas have lived in the high altitudes of the Himalayas for generations and long served as guides and porters, whose local expertise has been invaluable for foreigners attempting climbs in the area.

Climbing Sherpas are more often than not the people who make international mountaineering expeditions possible. Although they haul heavy gear and supplies up mountains and guide people to high altitude summits in dangerous conditions, they often don’t receive the same recognition or financial rewards as their Western counterparts.

“Through #SherpaPower, I want to show the younger generation of Sherpas that they can rise above the stereotype of being only support climbers and embrace their potential as top-tier athletes, adventurers, and creators,” Nima added. “We are not just guides; we are trailblazers. Let this be a call to every Sherpa to see the dignity in our work, the power in our heritage, and the limitless possibilities in our future.”

The 14 Peaks Expedition company congratulated Nima on his achievement, writing: “At just 18, Nima’s journey is a testament to his incredible strength, perseverance, and the spirit of the Sherpa community.”

