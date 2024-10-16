Lionel Messi equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick record after vintage performance for Argentina

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Lionel Messi rolled back the years with a vintage performance for Argentina on Tuesday, scoring three goals in his nation’s 6-0 thrashing of Bolivia in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

It was the 37-year-old’s 10th international hat-trick, a tally which draws him level with Cristiano Ronaldo’s record in men’s soccer.

“It’s really nice to come here, to feel the affection of the people, it moves me how they shout my name,” Messi said after providing an unforgettable performance at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

“This drives me. Enjoying being happy where I am. Despite my age, when I’m here, I feel like a kid because I’m comfortable with this team. As long as I feel good and can keep performing the way I want, I’ll keep enjoying it.”

As well as scoring three goals, the Inter Miami forward also provided two assists as the reigning world champion eased to victory.

It was Messi who got the party started, capitalizing on a defensive error to put his country ahead after 19 minutes.

He then had a hand in the second goal when he unselfishly teed up Lautaro Martínez who was able to tap the ball into an empty net in the 43rd minute.

There was still time for Argentina to extend its lead before the break and it was Messi who once again provided a moment of magic. The attacker produced an inch-perfect pass from a quick free kick to find Julián Álvarez, who was able to bring the ball under control and bounce it over the onrushing goalkeeper.

It was more of the same in the second half and Thiago Almada made it 4-0 in the 69th minute, finishing off a flowing move from the host.

The former Barcelona superstar then whipped the home crowd into a frenzy with two quick goals before the final whistle.

The first was trademark Messi, with the eight-time Balon d’Or winner running directly at the Bolivian defense before beating one man and directing a low shot underneath the goalkeeper. It was a goal reminiscent of his time with the Blaugrana where he was simply unstoppable for a number of years.

But Messi wasn’t finished. Moments later, the forward picked the ball up on the edge of the box before curling a left-footed shot into the bottom corner of the net to make it 6-0.

The Argentina captain wore a massive grin on his face as fans inside the stadium chanted his name.

Messi was making just his second appearance for his country since July after overcoming an ankle injury.

The Albiceleste drew with Venezuela last week and lost to Colombia in September but still sits top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table on 22 points. The squad plays Paraguay in its next qualifier game on November 14.

