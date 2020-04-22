El Paso area High School Sports Champions
Compiled by CHARLES HILL, special contributor to ABC-7
- Intro: El Paso Area High Schools and UIL Texas State Sport Championships
- Chapter 1: Football
- Chapter 2: Basketball
- Chapter 3: Baseball & Softball
- Chapter 4: Soccer
- Chapter 5: Volleyball
- Chapter 6: Cross County & Track and Field
- Chapter 7: Tennis
- Chapter 8: Golf
- Chapter 9: Swimming
- Chapter 10: Cathedral Swimming
- Chapter 11: Wrestling
- Chapter 12: 2014-2015 Review
- Final Totals
- Recaps 2016-2019
- 2019 fall & 2020 spring updates
- UIL Team State Championships
- UIL Individual State Championships
- TAPPS Team State Championships
- TAPPS Individual State Championships
