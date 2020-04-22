High school sports recaps: 2019 fall & 2020 spring

High School Sports

2019 El Paso Area High School Fall Sports Update

Eastwood High School Dominates the El Paso Area Sports Scene for the 2019-2020 School Year

The Coronavirus pandemic has played havoc with most of the high school sport seasons throughout the nation. The sports played during the fall of 2019 were completed but most of the spring sports were postponed right before their playoffs began or were cancelled outright. The only spring sports that finished their seasons were basketball, wrestling, and swimming.

Several area high school teams and many individuals had outstanding seasons. El Paso area high schools continued their dominance in Cross Country and Wrestling winning state championships in those sports. Eastwood High School would have to be my choice for the best sports program in the El Paso area. The Troopers won 5A state championships in cross country and wrestling. Eastwood also advanced several rounds in the basketball state tournament and even had a football game televised nationally.

Fall Sports Update

Football

The state football playoffs were not kind to the El Paso area teams. Most of the area’s teams were eliminated from the playoffs by the Bi-District round and certainly by the Area round.

6A

Americas, Montwood, Franklin, and Pebble Hills represented the El Paso area in the 2019 UIL State Football playoffs. Franklin had an outstanding early season beating three out of town teams including Odessa Permian at Odessa’s Ratliff Stadium. Franklin became the first El Paso area school to accomplish that feat Franklin also beat Rio Rancho Cleveland 36-13 and Midland. The victory over Cleveland tells you quite a bit about just how good Franklin was at the start of the season. Cleveland played for the New Mexico NMAA 6A state title the previous two years and finished runner up to La Cueva from Albuquerque. The Storm (Rio Rancho Cleveland’s nickname) would finish the season by posting a 11-2 record and by defeating Rio Rancho 48-40 to capture the 6A New Mexico state title. It looked like the Cougars were destined for a very special season before injuries to key players derailed the season. Americas would become the team that would emerge as the best team in the area.

Bi-District

Montwood was defeated by Midland Lee 65-32; Franklin lost to Odessa Permian 48-13; Pebble Hills was beat by Tascosa 41-6; and Americas beat Frenship 36-35.

Area

Americas was defeated by Arlington 34-14

5A

The 5A schools had a unique playoff system this past season. Several schools played out of town competition in the bi-district stage while others played El Paso teams and advanced to the Area round. All of the area’s schools would be eliminated from the playoffs by the end of the Area stage of the playoffs.

Bi-District

Eastlake lost to Monterey 66-42; Chapin was defeated by Amarillo 44-7; Del Valle was beaten by Abilene Cooper 42-21; and Eastwood lost to Lubbock Coronado 54-41.

Parkland defeated Bowie 64-28; Hanks beat Austin 34-14; Burges defeated Ysleta 45-13; and Canutillo beat Andress 27-9.

Area

Canutillo lost to Randall 35-14; Parkland was defeated by Wichita Falls 42-14; Hanks lost to Rider 63-28; and Burges was beaten by Lubbock Cooper 49-7

4A

The area was represented by Clint, San Elizario, Fabens, and Mountain View. Clint and Mountain View advanced to the Area stage while San Elizario and Fabens lost their bi-district match ups.

Bi-District

Clint defeated San Angelo Village 34-21; San Elizario lost to Andrews 63-14; Fabens fell to Seminole 35-7; and Mountain View beat Big Spring 42-36

Area

Clint was defeated by Springtown 53-15 and Mountain View lost to Decatur 69-0

3A

Bi District

Tornillo lost to Bushland 70-8 and Anthony was beaten by Coahoma 69-7

2019 El Paso Area Volleyball Recap

Several area teams had outstanding seasons and advanced a few rounds in the UIL Volleyball playoffs. Coronado and Montwood won Bi-District matches in 6A. Montwood would advance to the Regional Semi Finals before losing to Byron Nelson. Chapin advanced to the 5A Regional Quarter Finals before losing to Amarillo. Mountain View made it to the Area round of the 4A playoffs before losing to Dumas. Anthony won its’ Bi-District match against San Angelo Leadership Charter Academy before losing to Denver City in the Area round. An El Paso area team has not won a UIL Volleyball state championship since Anthony won back to back titles in 1975.

6A

Bi-District

Coronado defeated Midland Lee; Americas lost to Midland High; Montwood beat Frenship; and Franklin lost to Tascosa.

Area

Coronado was defeated by Arlington Martin and Montwood beat San Angelo Central.

Regional Quarter Finals

Montwood defeated Trinity

Regional Semi Finals

Montwood was defeated by Byron Nelson

5A

Bi-District

Chapin defeated Horizon; El Dorado beat Canutillo; EPHS beat Eastwood; and Eastlake defeated Burges

Area

EPHS lost to Aledo; Eastlake was beaten by Randall; El Dorado lost to Amarillo; and Chapin defeated Wylie

Regional Quarter Finals

Amarillo eliminated Chapin

4A

Bi-District

Clint lost to Monahans; San Elizario was defeated by Seminole; Mountain View beat Pecos; and Fabens lost to Andrews

Area

Mountain View was defeated by Dumas

3A

Bi-District

Anthony defeated San Angelo Leadership Academy

Area

Anthony was eliminated by Denver City

Cross Country Recap

Eastwood boys win 2019 UIL 5A Cross Country Championship

El Paso area high schools have done very well at the various state cross country championships. Cathedral High School has won the TAPPS state title several times. San Elizario High School has dominated the 4A ranks in recent years. El Paso area schools have always done well in the UIL cross country meets with many schools winning titles. El Paso schools even dominated the sport before its recognition by the UIL. Jefferson High won a title in 1970 and the now closed Tech High School won back to back Coaches Association titles in 1967 and 1968. Eastwood High School joined the ranks last year and now they have won their second straight 5A UIL Cross Country championship. Members of the team and their place finishes are Juan Olmos 5th place, Elias Perez 6th place, Sergio Cuartas 11th place, Nathan Hernandez 14th place, Victor Parra 15th place, Victor Anchondo 69th place, and Andres Gurrola 99th place Congratulations to Coach McClain and the Troopers.

5A Boys

Eastwood was not the only local team to do well at the state meet. Hanks High School finished in 4th place with Michael Abeyta finishing 2nd at the meet. Other Knights runners were Rodger Rivera 3rd place, Gael Alvarado 46th place, Omar Munoz 47th place, Alejandro Tarin 53 place, Christian Jaquez 104th place, and Michael Antuna 112th place. Israel David of Eastlake finished in 7th place while Chapin’s Angel Contreras finished in 23rd place.

5A Girls

Lauren Walls of Eastwood finished the girl’s course in 46th place and was the top placer for the 5A teams from the El Paso area.

6A Boys

Americas High School had a nice state meet finishing in 6th place. Nick Gonzalez of Coronado finished in 14th place. Americas’ Hector Sanchez place 17th while team-mate Jared Laverty took 25th place. Fernando Morales of Franklin took 18th place.

6A Girls

Franklin High led by Eva Jess and her 2nd place finish took 15th place in the team standings. Mariana Guzman of Americas finished in 20th place.

4A Boys

San Elizario continued their dominance of the 4A Cross Country state meet finishing in second place. Team members for the Eagles were Edwin Gomez who won the 4A individual title, Rene Arambula 7th place, Dilan Sanchez 8th place, Irvin Vasquez 36th place, Anthony Gonzalez 49th place, Seth Rodriguez 57th place, and Alan Ceballos 66th place. Congratulations to Edwin Gomez and San Elizario.

4A Girls

Nicole Estrada of Mountain View had the best finish for the El Paso area 4A girls with a 37th overall placing.\

3A Boys

Tornillo High School has done very well in recent cross country meets. They also did well in 2019 finishing in third place. Team members were Ofir Ortega 6th place, Bryan Garcia 24th place, Angel Torres 26th place, Bryan Guzman 30th place, Michael Maney 35th place, and Eric Fuentes 101st place. Congratulations to Tornillo.

3A Girls

Kylene Elias of Tornillo finished the state meet in third place and was the top El Paso area finisher.

TAPPS

Cathedral finished in 4th place in the 6A division and Lydia Patterson finished in 10th place in the 5A Boys classification.

Team Tennis

Coronado High School has had the best tennis team in town for many years and the 2019 season was no different. The T-Birds made it all the way to the Region 1-6A Tournament where they were eliminated by South Lake Carroll. San Elizario made it all the way to the Regional 4A Quarter Finals before falling to Canyon High School from Amarillo.

6A

Region 1-6A

Franklin lost to Frenship 10-7; Americas was defeated by Midland 14-1; Montwood was beat by Tascosa 10-2; and Coronado beat Permian 10-0

Region 1-6A Area

Coronado 10 North Richland Hills 0

Region 1-6A Quarter Finals

Coronado 10 San Angelo Central 6

Region 1-6A Tournament

South Lake Carroll 10 Coronado 2 (Regional Tournament Semi Finals)

5A

Region 1-5A Bi-District

Chapin 10 Riverside 8; Hanks 10 Burges 1; Eastwood 10 Jefferson 2; EPHS 10 Del Valle 1

Region 1-5A Area

Abilene Wylie 19 Chapin 0; Amarillo 10 Hanks 0; Canyon Randall 15 Eastwood 0; Lubbock defeated EPHS

4A

Region 1-4A Bi-District

Fort Stockton 15 Fabens 4; Andrews 13 Clint 6; Seminole 10 Mountain View 0; and San Elizario 16 Monahans 3

Region 1-4A Area

San Elizario 10 Dumas 8

Region 1-4A Quarter Finals

Canyon 10 San Elizario 0

2020 Spring El Paso Area High School Sports Recap

The Coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of most of the spring sports. The only sports that got to complete their seasons were basketball, wrestling, and swimming. Soccer, track and field, baseball, tennis, golf and softball were just beginning their district competitions when schools were closed down. It is doubtful that sports would resume even if the school year was resumed.

The abbreviated sports year was not without its high points. The Eastwood girls won the 5A UIL State Wrestling Championship dethroning six-time the defending state champions, Hanks High School. The Lady Knights finished in second place at the state meet. Many El Paso area wrestlers won medals at the state wrestling tournament. It was not a great year in high school basketball but Eastwood and Andress advanced several rounds in 5A boys’ basketball before they met each other in the Regional Quarter Finals where the Troopers ended the Eagles season. Eastwood’s season would come to an end the following week when they were defeated by Centennial in the Regional Semi Finals. Clint High School had a very successful season in boys 4A basketball. The Lions made it all the way to the Regional Semi Finals before falling to Argyle. Cathedral finished in second place in the TAPPS Division I Swim Meet. It was the second year in a row that the Irish finished runner up after winning 30 straight championships. The Loretto girls finished in 5th place at their Division I meet. The public high schools did not do very well at the UIL state meet but several athletes and relay teams did receive all state recognition. Soccer was just about to begin their state tournament when the remaining state competitions were postponed and most likely cancelled.

Here is a recap of the various sports that did manage to complete their seasons:

Basketball

6A Boys Basketball

The top finishers in 6A boys basketball were Americas, Coronado, Franklin, and Socorro.

Bi-District

Americas defeated Odessa 56-44; Franklin defeated Tascosa 50-49; Coronado lost to Frenship 47-43; Socorro lost to Odessa Permian 75-40

Area

Franklin was defeated by Arlington Bowie 85-52 and Americas lost to Arlington Martin 58-40.

5A Boys Basketball

The top teams in 1-5A were Andress, Chapin, Canutillo, and Burges. The best teams in 2-5A were Eastwood, Eastlake, El Dorado, and Ysleta.

Bi District

Chapin beat El Dorado 65-53; Eastlake defeated Canutillo 59-39; Eastwood beat Burges 34-19; Andress defeated Ysleta.

Area

Chapin was defeated by Rider 35-30; Eastlake lost to Amarillo 62-46; Andress beat Monterey 57-49; Eastwood defeated Palo Duro 49-45

Regional Quarter Finals

Eastwood beat Andress 51-41

Regional Semi Finals

Eastwood was defeated by Centennial 65-47

4A Boys Basketball

The top area 4A teams were Clint, Fabens, San Elizario, and Mountain View

Bi-District

Fabens defeated Monahans 58-43; San Elizario lost to Andrews 65-44; Mountain View lost to Seminole 67-22; Clint defeated Fort Stockton 62-28

Area

Clint defeated Dalhart 76-61; Fabens lost to Pampa 84-31

Regional Quarter Finals

Clint beat Levelland 60-47

Regional Sem Finals

Clint lost to Argyle 36-33

3A Boys Basketball

Bi District

Anthony defeated Wall 60-53; Tornillo defeated Texas Leadership Charter School 64-53

Area

Tornillo lost to Shallowater 69-52 and Anthony lost to Littlefield 75-62

Girls Basketball

6A

The top area 6A girls’ teams were Pebble Hills, Montwood, Franklin, and Americas.

Bi District

Montwood defeated Midland lee 42-30; Pebble Hills defeated Midland High 51-45; Franklin lost to Tascosa 63-27; Americas lost to Frenship 64-42

Area

Pebble Hills lost to Haltrom 56-47; Montwood lost to Arlington Martin 57-34

5A

The top finishers in 1-5A were Andress, Burges, Canutillo, and Chapin. The top four finishers in 2-5A were Eastwood, Eastlake, El Dorado, and Bel Air

Bi District

Burges beat El Dorado 55-52; Eastlake beat Canutillo 56-48; Chapin beat Eastwood 61-49; Andress beat Bel Air 46-40

Area

Burges lost to Palo Duro 57-49; Eastlake was defeated by Amarillo 69-29; Chapin lost to Monterey 78-49; Andress lost to Rider 46-42

4A

Top area teams in 4A girls’ basketball were San Elizario, Mountain View, Clint, and Fabens

Bi District

Mountain View defeated Andrews 43-32; Clint lost to Fort Stockton 60-48; Fabens lost to Seminole 72-22; San Elizario beat Monahans 65-29

Area

Mountain View lost to Dalhart 55-48 and San Elizario lost to Hereford 52-49

3A

Tornillo lost to Wall 86-11 in Bi District action.

Swimming

It was not a banner year in swimming in 2020. Cathedral High School finished a strong second at the TAPPS Division I State meet while Loretto Academy took 5th place on the girls side. It was Cathedral’s second straight year to finish in second place after compiling an amazing 30 straight state championships in the sport. El Paso High’s 5A girls team probably did the best of any public school. The Lady Tigers finished the state meet in 5th place while Eastwood came home with a 40th place at the meet. The El Paso High boys finished in 44th place and the Del Valle boys brought back a 56th place ranking. It wasn’t any better in the 6A ranks. The Franklin girls finished 45th while the Cougar boys finished in 55th place. There were no medals won but several relay teams did well and several individuals had good outings. The state meets may have not been kind to El Paso area schools but quite a few individuals and relay teams were named to various All-State teams.

TAPPS Swimming

Loretto Academy finished in 5th place at the TAPPS Division I swim meet. The Lady Angels did well in the following events:

400 yard Free Style Relay 8th place Team members Analia Cortez, Paulina Quiroz, Sophia Chabre, and Elizabeth Gunnison

200 yard Medley Relay 3rd place. Team members Elizabeth Gunnison, Jimena Vega, Lauren Barrajas, and Celeste Hirschi

200 yard Free Style Relay 5th place Team members Celeste Hirschi, Sophia Chabre, Paulina Quiroz, Charlotte Schow

500 yard Girls Free Style Celeste Hirschi 5th place

100 yard Girls Breaststroke Celeste Hirschi 2nd place

Cathedral Swimming

The Irish usually win several gold medals in swimming but that was not the case in 2020. Cathedral finished the Division I TAPPS meet with a strong second place finish. The Irish did well in the following events:

400 yard Free Style Relay 2nd place Team members Elijah Villalva, Manuel Armenta, Fernando Perez, and Adrian Prieto

200 yard IM Elijah Villalva 2nd place

50 yard Free Style Manuel Armenta 4th place

100 yard Butterfly Elijah Villalva 3rd place

Boys 500 yard Free Style Adrian Prieto 3rd place

200 yard Free Style Relay 3rd place Team Members Elijah Villalva, Manuel Armenta, Fernando Perez, and Adrian Prieto

100 yard Backstroke Manuel Armenta 4th place

UIL Swimming

5A Girls

EPHS 200 yard Medley Relay 4th place Team members Noemi Melendez, Isabella Valles, Zyenna Martinez, and Mackenzie Tovar

EPHS 200 yard Free Style Relay 5th place Team members Camille Davis, Allegra Rojas, Cassandra Wagoner, and Mackenzie Tovar

Eastwood 200 yard Free Style Relay 12th place Team members Ava Fraga, Amairani Hernandez, Lauren Salas, Bella Salem

EPHS 100 yard Backstroke Noemi Melendez 13th place

EPHS 100 yard Breaststroke Isabella Valles 12th place

EPHS 400 yard Free Style Relay 9th place Team members Camille Davis, Noemi Melendez, Zyenna Martinez, and Mackenzie Tovar

Eastwood 400 yard Free Style Relay 19th place Team members Lauren Salas, Bella Salem, Amairani Hernandez, and Ana Fraga

5A Boys

EPHS 100 yard Backstroke Adrian Aguirre 16th place

EPHS 50 yard Free Style Adrian Aguirre 13th place

6A Girls

The Franklin girls placed 45th

6A Boys

The Franklin boys place 55th

The following is a list of El Paso area swimmers or teams that were named to All-State teams:

6A

Danielle Gonzales Franklin, Raymundo Gomez Franklin 2 teams, Jose Sanchez Franklin, Coronado 200 yard medley relay team, Franklin 200 yard medley relay, Franklin 400 yard relay

5A

Eva Fraga Eastwood, Camille Davis EPHS, Zyenne Martinez EPHS, Noemi Melendez EPHS, Isabella Valles EPHS, Adrian Aguirre EPHS 2 teams, Miguel Mireles Del Valle, Brayden Goeldner EPHS, Asher Min Jefferson, EPHS 200 yard relay, Eastwood 200 yard Free Style Relay, EPHS 200 yard Medley Relay, Eastwood 200 yard Medley Relay, EPHS 400 yard Medley Relay, Eastwood 400 yard Medley Relay, EPHS boys 200 yard Medley Relay, EPHS 200 yard Boys Free Style Relay

Wrestling

Eastwood Wins 5A Girls State Title; Hanks finishes Runner Up

El Paso area schools have been a dominant force in UIL wrestling for several years. The girls from Hanks High School have won the last 6 state titles at the 5A level. This year a new champion was crowned. Eastwood High School’s 5A girls’ team dethroned Hanks and won the 2020 UIL Wrestling State Championship. The Hanks girls didn’t give up their title without a fight. Eastwood scored 125.50 points to edge out Hanks and their 116 points. The El Paso area also had several individuals that won gold, silver, and bronze medals. Here is a recap of the 2020 UIL State Wrestling Tournament results:

5A Girls

Eastwood 1st Place

Hanks 2nd place

Burges 13th place

Eastlake 20th place

Fabens 25th place

Individual Gold Medals

Sarah Martinez Eastwood 110 pounds; Angelina Prado Eastwood 128 pounds

Kylie Hernandez Eastlake 95 pounds; Kayani Ayala Burges 148 pounds

Zoe Hankins Parkland 185 pounds

Silver Medal Winners

Victoria Nunez Hanks 110 pounds; Angelina Baltazar Hanks 128 pounds

Kylie Robledo Hanks 102 pounds; Alexis Montes Eastwood 119 pounds

Bronze Medals Winners

Victoria Hinojo Hanks 165 pounds; Leilani Sanchez Andress 215 pounds

4th Place Finishers; Annette Enciso Hanks 119 pounds

Rebekah Chavez Eastwood 138 pounds; Samantha Bonilla Eastwood 148 pounds

5A Boys

Team Scores

Eastwood 8th place; Hanks 24th place; Del Valle 28th place; Parkland 38th place

Silver Medal Winners Aaron Hernandez Eastwood 126 pounds

Bronze Medal Winners Trebor Moreno Eastwood 106 pounds

4th Place Finishes Jesus Fierro Del Valle 132 pounds

6A Girls

Team Scores

Montwood 12th place

Franklin 46th place

There were no individual medal winners. Aremie Steele finished in 4th place at the 165 pound weight class.

6A Boys

Team Scores

Franklin 7th place; Pebble Hills 15th place; Montwood 38th place

Individual Medal Winners David Powers of Franklin won the silver medal at 195 pounds and Adrian Rodriguez of Franklin won a Bronze medal at 145 pounds

Julian Solis of Pebble Hills finished in 4th place at 132 pounds