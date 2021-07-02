Andress ATH Cooper, Burges RB Jones to announce college commitment live on KVIA.com

High School Sports

EL PASO, Texas - The long-anticipated college announcements for El Paso's two top 2022 football recruits is coming to an end on Friday. And to add to the excitement, Andress ATH Jeremiah Cooper and Burges RB Tavorus Jones will be committing to future school at the same time.

Cooper, a three-star two-way athlete, and Jones, a consensus four-star running back, will both announce their college commitments streamed live on kvia.com Friday afternoon at 6:30 MT.

It is rare that the city of El Paso gets one Power Five football recruit, but in Cooper and Jones, they will most likely get TWO at the same time.

Jones, who's recruitment took off last spring when he received an offer from football juggernaut and 18-time National Champion Alabama, will choose between the Crimson Tide, Texas A&M, Penn State, and Missouri.

The Burges standout's commitment will come on the heels of a visit to the Missouri Tigers last weekend, per Jones' instagram.

Jones is ranked as the nation's 175th overall prospect by recruiting network 247 Sports. Should he commit to the Tigers, he would be their first 247 Top 200 composite recruit since 2015.

Cooper also saw his recruitment blow up following his 2020 season, receiving a flurry of Power Five offers in a span of three months over the winter. The star safety/wide receiver will choose between Iowa State, Baylor, Texas Tech, and SMU.

Also a star basketball player at Andress, Jones is ranked by 247 Sports as the nation's 53rd best safety. Ironically leading Baylor's recruitment on Cooper is assistant coach Jeff Grimes, who started his coaching career at El Paso's Riverside High School after playing collegiately at UTEP.

The pair will make their decision at a local AirBnB owned in part by Cooper's older brother Tristan, who played four years as a safety at Arizona.

You can watch the highly-anticipated commitment live on kvia.com at 6:30pm MT.