Ruben Torres named new Franklin High head football coach

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso ISD announced that Ruben Torres will take over as the new Head Football Coach at Franklin High School on June 9, 2025.

Torres, an Irvin High School graduate, most recently served as the offensive coordinator at Naaman Forest High School in Garland, Texas. He also has experience coaching at Marlin High School, where he brought the team to a state semifinal appearance his first season and a district championship in 2023.

Before that, Torres was head coach and athletic coordinator at El Dorado (2016-2018) and Ysleta High (2012-2016).

"I'm honored and excited to return to El Paso and lead the Franklin Cougars," said Ruben Torres. "This community has always been special to me, and I look forward to building upon the program's foundation while developing student-athletes who excel both on and off the field. I've faced challenges in my own journey, and those experiences have shaped me into a stronger leader and mentor. I’m committed to using those lessons to guide our players in making good decisions, overcoming obstacles, and achieving their full potential."

Torres will meet with players and assemble his coaching staff after he takes over.

"Coach Torres has demonstrated throughout his career that he understands how to build winning programs while maintaining high academic and character standards," said Amanda Bowser, Franklin High School Principal. "His familiarity with our community and his previous experience with our program make him the ideal leader to take Franklin football to the next level."

The previous head football coach at Franklin was removed from coaching duties. He was disciplined as the result of a hazing investigation. ABC-7 did a special report on the investigation.