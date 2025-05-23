Bravos to face Santos Laguna in a Friendly Match at Southwest University Park

EL PASO, TEXAS – May 22, 2025 – The FC Juárez Bravos will take the pitch at Southwest University Park on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 7 p.m. in an international friendly match against Santos Laguna, as part of their preparations for the 2025 Liga MX Apertura and 2025 Leagues Cup. The match marks the Bravos' final tune-up before the Liga MX season begins and will be an opportunity for fans in the Borderplex region to

witness top-tier Mexican soccer. It will also be the first time the two teams meet in a public friendly match, following their closed-door encounter in April 2016 at Territorio Santos Modelo.

In addition to the July 5 match in El Paso, FC Juárez will face New Mexico United (USL Championship) on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, further rounding out their preseason slate.

The Bravos' players report to Ciudad Juárez on Thursday, May 29, and medical evaluations will continue through May 31. On-field training will begin Monday, June 2, at the Bravos Complex.

Additional preseason travel details will be announced soon. Bravos vs. Santos Laguna exhibition tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 27. Fans are encouraged to follow FC Juárez’s official social media channels for the latest updates and ticketing information or via southwestuniversitypark.com.