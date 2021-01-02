Texas Longhorns’ football coach Tom Herman fired after 4 seasons

Texas Sports

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas Longhorns have fired football coach Tom Herman after four seasons, the university announced Saturday morning.

ESPN reported that it looks like Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will replace Herman, although Texas officials didn't immediately confirm it.

"With our football season coming to a close, our vice president and athletics director, Chris Del Conte, has evaluated the UT program's strengths and weaknesses and where the program is relative to our goals," the University of Texas said in a statement issued Saturday. "While we have made measured progress during the past several years under Tom Herman's leadership, Chris has recommended to the university president, Jay Hartzell, that UT make a coaching change to get us on track to achieving our ambitious goals.

"President Hartzell and the chair of our Board of Regents, Kevin Eltife, concur with this recommendation and have approved the change. We thank Coach Herman for his service and dedication to our student-athletes, our program and our university."