Dallas Stars, Arizona Coyotes set to square off at El Paso County Coliseum

EL PASO, Texas - After over 365 days in the making, it is officially a night on ice in the Sun City.

When the puck drops at 7pm Sunday night at the El Paso County Coliseum, the Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes will have brought the National Hockey League to El Paso.

Sunday night's game is a culmination of El Paso's trophy for Kraft Hockeyville, a nationwide vote-based sweepstakes where the NHL brings a preseason game and arena upgrades to a local rink.

Both the Stars and Coyotes took the ice at the Coliseum early for a morning skate, open to the public for all to take in a live NHL practice.

The Stars, the 2019-20 NHL Stanley Cup Runner-Up, boast one of the most successful franchises of the last decade. Led by star center Joe Pavelski, the active NHL leader in playoff goals by American-born players, the Stars had more fan representation in attendance at Sunday morning's skate.

But ironically, the Phoenix-based Coyotes are closer in distance to El Paso.

The location of El Paso as Hockeyville is particularly to Coyotes CEO Xavier Gutierrez, the first Latin-born CEO in NHL history.

Sunday night's game will begin at 7pm MT and be streamed live on nhl.com.