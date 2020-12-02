Overtime again as UTEP WBB tops NMSU for second time in a week

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - As part of their biannual rivalry matchup, New Mexico State hosted UTEP tonight in game two of the Battle of I-10. And while the Aggies were the home, the game was played at UTEP's home Don haskins Center.

Katia Gallegos finished with 22 points, 6 assists, and 5 steals and UTEP (3-0) needed overtime top NMSU 81-73 in a mirror reflection of the teams meeting just seven days ago.

The Aggies (1-2) got out to an early double digit lead against the Miners, but a furious comeback from UTEP in the final five minutes of regulation pushed the game to an extra period.

In overtime, UTEP outscored NMSU 15-7 to move to 3-0 on the young season.

UTEP dominated the margin on the glass, outrebounding NMSU 45-32 as DeJanae Roebuck, Sabine Lipe, and Michelle Pruitt each finished with 8 rebounds.

San Antonio native Aaliyah Prince led NMSU with a career high 25 points, including 14 in the first quarter.

Wednesday's game came seven days after UTEP's 80-76 overtime victory on November 25th, a game in which UTEP needed late regulation heroics to force OT.

With NMSU unable to host games in Las Cruces due to the New Mexico health order, both games were played in El Paso at the Don Haskins Center.

UTEP next travels to Logan, UT to take on Utah State on December 13th. Tipoff is set for 2pm.