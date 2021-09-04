UTEP eyeing 2-0 start; leads Bethune Cookman at half in home opener

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - In search of their first 2-0 start since 2005, the UTEP Miners are keeping FCS opponent Bethune Cookman off the scoreboard but still waiting for their knockout.

UTEP leads the Wildcats 10-0 at halftime in the home opener at Sun Bowl Bowl Stadium.

Converting a 4th and Goal, the Miners scored their lone touchdown on a 2-yard pass from Gavin Hardison to tight end Trent Thompson. It was Thompson's first touchdown reception as a Miner.

But in a continuation of last week's dominating effort against New Mexico State, UTEP's defense is proving to be a special group early.

The Miners held the Wildcats to under 100 yards of offense in the first half, highlighted by two sacks including one from Preseason All-Conference selection Keenan Stewart.

UTEP star RB Deion Hankins is sitting out Saturday's game with a shoulder injury. Ronald Awatt, Quardraiz Wadley, and redshirt freshman Willie Eldridge have shouldered the load out of the backfield.

Eldridge has a career-high 63 yards on six attempts, including a 38-yard scamper in the 2nd quarter.