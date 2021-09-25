Offense stalling as UTEP trails New Mexico 13-3 at halftime

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas - On a night where UTEP is turning back the clock in donning 1966 Texas Western jerseys, the Miner offense seems to moving backwards as well.

UTEP has managed just 100 yards of total offense through one half against New Mexico, as the visiting Lobos are out to a 13-3 lead over the Miners at the Sun Bowl.

The Miners forced an early turnover on a forced fumble by defensive end Praise Amaewhule, but kicker Gavin Baechle missed a 50-yard field goal that would have put UTEP up 3-0.

New Mexico marched down the field the other way and scored the game's opening touchdown on a 12-yard run from grad transfer QB Terry Wilson.

Baechle converted from 33 yards to cut the deficit to 7-3, but Lobos' kicker Andrew Shelley hit two field goals before the break to give the Lobos the 13-3.

UTEP QB Gavin Hardison is 7-14 with 81 yards and an interception.

Should the Miners win, they would move to 3-1 for the first time since 2005.