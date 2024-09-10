UTEP apologizes for football parking shortage

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- University of Texas El Paso has issued an apology to fans who struggled to find parking during Saturday's football game.

UTEP says its parking lots were not staffed as scheduled, which resulted in many parking without a permit.

UTEP says it's working with the parking company to mend this situation for future games.

"This is totally unacceptable, and we share your anger and frustration," UTEP said in a statement. "This is not the kind of customer service that you deserve as a valued UTEP supporter, nor the kind that we expect to provide to you."