Two UTEP football players arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two UTEP football players were arrested earlier this month. Both players, Kane Bowen and Jordan Andrus, were arrested by El Paso Police officers and booked into jail. Both players also appear on the UTEP Football roster.

Bowen, a Freshman linebacker from Sherman, Texas, was arrested for evading arrest or detention on December 7. He bonded out of jail on a personal recognizance bond later the same day.

Kane Bowen (Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

Andrus was arrested on December 8 and charged with possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct (fighting or pushing). Jail records list December 7 as the offense date for Andrus' alleged crimes. Andrus, a Freshman tight end from Houston, Texas, was released the same day of his arrest after paying $192 cash.

Jordan Andrus (Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

ABC-7 reached out to a spokesperson for UTEP who would not comment on the arrests. A spokesperson for UTEP Athletics also declined to comment and directed our inquiries to El Paso Police.