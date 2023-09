Canva

Best beach towns on the Gulf Coast

Summer vacation is mostly over across the U.S., with kids already headed back to school. So now is the perfect time to start planning next year’s beach vacation.

Travelers were busy this summer. On Memorial Day weekend, largely considered the unofficial start of summer, the Transportation Security Administration screened 9.8 million people, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Trips abroad spiked in popularity as people made up for time lost during pandemic-era travel restrictions.

However, as inflation made travel more expensive, budget-conscious travelers cut costs by driving to their destinations and staying stateside. During the July 4th holiday, AAA projected 43.2 million people would travel by car, a new record.

Beach destinations are popular this year, according to a survey from vacation-rental platform Vacasa, and outdoor recreation remains a top priority. Not only are beaches a great place to unwind and create family bonding moments, but they also boost people’s mental health.

So what makes a good beach town? Access to a beach, of course, but also plenty of indoor and outdoor activities to keep kids entertained, warm weather, and a long beach season (the average number of days beaches are open for swimming).

Stacker determined rankings by several factors, giving the most weight to the number of beaches within a quarter mile of a city or town and the total shoreline of those beaches. Weather patterns and the duration of each beach’s swim season affect town scores. The ranking also takes into account the prevalence of beach-related businesses, unemployment rates, and median home prices.

The EPA lists more than 200 beaches on the Gulf Coast, totaling more than 400 miles of beach shoreline.

Correction

A previous version of this article contained multiple errors in data analysis that skewed the overall ranking of beach towns, including incorrectly identifying the number of beaches in some towns and mischaracterizing some municipalities as beach towns. The article has been updated to correct the errors.



Canva

#50. Alvin, Texas

– Number of beaches: 1

– Beach length: 1.27 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

– Median home price: $189,900



Engi Caribe // Shutterstock

#49. Pascagoula, Mississippi

– Number of beaches: 2

– Beach length: 0.52 miles

– Average swim season length: 213 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.1 degrees

– Median home price: $124,900



digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#48. Henderson Point, Mississippi

– Number of beaches: 1

– Beach length: 1.09 miles

– Average swim season length: 213 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.3 degrees

– Median home price: $168,700



LindaPerez // Shutterstock

#47. Seadrift, Texas

– Number of beaches: 1

– Beach length: 0.62 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.9 degrees

– Median home price: $106,800



EQRoy // Shutterstock

#46. Ocean Springs, Mississippi

– Number of beaches: 2

– Beach length: 2.31 miles

– Average swim season length: 213 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.1 degrees

– Median home price: $189,800



David ODell // Shutterstock

#45. Port O’Connor, Texas

– Number of beaches: 2

– Beach length: 0.72 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.9 degrees

– Median home price: $236,500



Canva

#44. Fairhope, Alabama

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 1.26 miles

– Average swim season length: 152 days

– Average county summer temperature: 81.7 degrees

– Median home price: $370,100



Philip Arno Photography // Shutterstock

#43. Magnolia Beach, Texas

– Number of beaches: 1

– Beach length: 1.37 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.9 degrees

– Median home price: $266,200



Grossinger // Shutterstock

#42. Rockport, Texas

– Number of beaches: 1

– Beach length: 0.85 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.7 degrees

– Median home price: $289,300



Philip Arno Photography // Shutterstock

#41. Point Comfort, Texas

– Number of beaches: 2

– Beach length: 0.41 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.9 degrees

– Median home price: $96,300



brueckenweb Frank Sellke // Shutterstock

#40. La Porte, Texas

– Number of beaches: 2

– Beach length: 1.04 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 86.0 degrees

– Median home price: $173,900



George Dodd III // Shutterstock

#39. Dauphin Island, Alabama

– Number of beaches: 2

– Beach length: 5.75 miles

– Average swim season length: 152 days

– Average county summer temperature: 81.9 degrees

– Median home price: $287,100



Silvio Ligutti // Shutterstock

#38. Baytown, Texas

– Number of beaches: 2

– Beach length: 1.06 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 84.5 degrees

– Median home price: $155,100



clayton Harrison // Shutterstock

#37. Bay St. Louis, Mississippi

– Number of beaches: 2

– Beach length: 4.54 miles

– Average swim season length: 213 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.5 degrees

– Median home price: $205,200



An RPM Anthology // Shutterstock

#36. Port Mansfield, Texas

– Number of beaches: 2

– Beach length: 1.27 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 86.0 degrees

– Median home price: $86,900



Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#35. Gulf Shores, Alabama

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 8.2 miles

– Average swim season length: 152 days

– Average county summer temperature: 81.7 degrees

– Median home price: $261,200



Judy M Darby // Shutterstock

#34. Waveland, Mississippi

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 4.76 miles

– Average swim season length: 213 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.5 degrees

– Median home price: $175,600



Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock

#33. Grand Isle, Louisiana

– Number of beaches: 9

– Beach length: 9.53 miles

– Average swim season length: 81 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83.6 degrees

– Median home price: $241,400



Mark Taylor Cunningham // Shutterstock

#32. Pasadena, Texas

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 1.06 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 86.0 degrees

– Median home price: $160,200



Canva

#31. Orange Beach, Alabama

– Number of beaches: 7

– Beach length: 8.58 miles

– Average swim season length: 152 days

– Average county summer temperature: 81.7 degrees

– Median home price: $344,900



Canva

#30. Marco Island, Florida

– Number of beaches: 6

– Beach length: 11.11 miles

– Average swim season length: 182 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83.0 degrees

– Median home price: $676,000



Mark F Lotterhand // Shutterstock

#29. Manasota Key, Florida

– Number of beaches: 5

– Beach length: 7.24 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.5 degrees

– Median home price: $746,200



Canva

#28. Pass Christian, Mississippi

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 6.75 miles

– Average swim season length: 213 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.3 degrees

– Median home price: $192,500



Andriy Blokhin // Shutterstock

#27. Fort Walton Beach, Florida

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 6.65 miles

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.2 degrees

– Median home price: $236,500



Damon Rushing // Shutterstock

#26. Sargent, Texas

– Number of beaches: 1

– Beach length: 9.59 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.2 degrees

– Median home price: $215,700



Billy McDonald // Shutterstock

#25. Venice, Florida

– Number of beaches: 7

– Beach length: 6.48 miles

– Average swim season length: 312 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.4 degrees

– Median home price: $307,600



Jim Schwabel // Shutterstock

#24. Laurel, Florida

– Number of beaches: 5

– Beach length: 7.37 miles

– Average swim season length: 218 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.4 degrees

– Median home price: $389,600



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#23. Tampa, Florida

– Number of beaches: 7

– Beach length: 8.14 miles

– Average swim season length: 208 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83.8 degrees

– Median home price: $292,900



alisafarov // Shutterstock

#22. Sarasota, Florida

– Number of beaches: 8

– Beach length: 10.8 miles

– Average swim season length: 182 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.4 degrees

– Median home price: $272,200



Ruth Peterkin // Shutterstock

#21. Miramar Beach, Florida

– Number of beaches: 2

– Beach length: 10.15 miles

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.0 degrees

– Median home price: $436,600



JHDT Productions // Shutterstock

#20. Quintana, Texas

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 8.85 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

– Median home price: $250,300



Canva

#19. Biloxi, Mississippi

– Number of beaches: 4

– Beach length: 5.59 miles

– Average swim season length: 213 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.3 degrees

– Median home price: $180,800



Edward H. Campbell // Shutterstock

#18. Portland, Texas

– Number of beaches: 5

– Beach length: 4.35 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.5 degrees

– Median home price: $190,600



Norm Lane // Shutterstock

#17. Long Beach, Mississippi

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 9.13 miles

– Average swim season length: 213 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.3 degrees

– Median home price: $163,800



Pugalenthi Iniabarathi // Shutterstock

#16. Lower Grand Lagoon, Florida

– Number of beaches: 2

– Beach length: 11.62 miles

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.3 degrees

– Median home price: $272,600



Bonnie Taylor Barry // Shutterstock

#15. Lamar, Texas

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 0.96 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.7 degrees

– Median home price: $173,500



Frank Bobe III // Shutterstock

#14. St. George Island, Florida

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 19.16 miles

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 81.6 degrees

– Median home price: $541,200



Cheri Alguire // Shutterstock

#13. Port Aransas, Texas

– Number of beaches: 6

– Beach length: 12.17 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 86.1 degrees

– Median home price: $448,300



Michael Gordon // Shutterstock

#12. Clearwater, Florida

– Number of beaches: 6

– Beach length: 6.83 miles

– Average swim season length: 182 days

– Average county summer temperature: 84.7 degrees

– Median home price: $248,100



RaulCano // Shutterstock

#11. South Padre Island, Texas

– Number of beaches: 8

– Beach length: 9.75 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 86.3 degrees

– Median home price: $364,300



Droneandy // Shutterstock

#10. Surfside Beach, Texas

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 15.33 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

– Median home price: $198,300



Nicolas Henderson // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Palacios, Texas

– Number of beaches: 6

– Beach length: 2.37 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.2 degrees

– Median home price: $161,800



Vicki L. Miller // Shutterstock

#8. Gulfport, Mississippi

– Number of beaches: 6

– Beach length: 8.76 miles

– Average swim season length: 213 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.3 degrees

– Median home price: $140,700



Marathon Media // Shutterstock

#7. Freeport, Texas

– Number of beaches: 4

– Beach length: 15.75 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

– Median home price: $143,600



srhtk // Shutterstock

#6. Texas City, Texas

– Number of beaches: 4

– Beach length: 8.85 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

– Median home price: $159,900



Canva

#5. Aransas Pass, Texas

– Number of beaches: 5

– Beach length: 5.5 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 86.1 degrees

– Median home price: $160,900



Antonio Cabo // Shutterstock

#4. Jamaica Beach, Texas

– Number of beaches: 4

– Beach length: 20.85 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

– Median home price: $280,400



Dollar Travelers // Shutterstock

#3. Bolivar Peninsula, Texas

– Number of beaches: 17

– Beach length: 27.21 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

– Median home price: $244,300



Mark Taylor Cunningham // Shutterstock

#2. Galveston, Texas

– Number of beaches: 17

– Beach length: 49.18 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

– Median home price: $250,800



Roschetzky Photography // Shutterstock

#1. Corpus Christi, Texas

– Number of beaches: 40

– Beach length: 53.83 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 86.6 degrees

– Median home price: $174,800