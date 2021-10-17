

Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Most expensive homes for sale in El Paso

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in El Paso, Texas, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in El Paso below:

#10. 1624 Dede Ln, El Paso ($1,100,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 6,000 square feet; $183 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 624 Mount Cristo Rey Ln, El Paso ($1,139,000)

– 7 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 7,164 square feet; $158 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 929 Cherry Hill Ln, El Paso ($1,275,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 4,941 square feet; $258 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 252 Everest Dr, El Paso ($1,299,900)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,000 square feet; $324 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 450 Mulberry Ave, El Paso ($1,350,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 5,284 square feet; $255 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 750 Via Mirada Ln, El Paso ($1,400,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 5,318 square feet; $263 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 407 and 370 Lombardy Ave, El Paso ($1,500,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 2,588 square feet; $579 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 4790 Sol De Alma Way, El Paso ($2,300,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 6,766 square feet; $339 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 5630 Westside Dr, El Paso ($2,900,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 6,000 square feet; $483 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 656 Cox Rd, El Paso ($3,300,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 10 bathrooms; 6,782 square feet; $486 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

You may also like: People who retire comfortably avoid these financial advisor mistakes