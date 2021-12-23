

Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

Highest paying jobs in El Paso for high school graduates

The average college graduate in 2019 earned $78,000 a year, while the average high school graduate takes home just $45,000, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. To put it in perspective, the average annual wage for workers in the U.S. that same year was $51,916.27.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Just because you decide higher education isn’t in the cards doesn’t mean you have to resign yourself to a lifetime of low-paying jobs. You just need to be strategic about the career you choose. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in El Paso, TX using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

Dragana Gordic // Shutterstock

#50. Community health workers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $39,090 (#148 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,000

– Employment: 58,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,920)

— Manchester, NH ($66,210)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($64,370)

– Job description: Promote health within a community by assisting individuals to adopt healthy behaviors. Serve as an advocate for the health needs of individuals by assisting community residents in effectively communicating with healthcare providers or social service agencies. Act as liaison or advocate and implement programs that promote, maintain, and improve individual and overall community health. May deliver health-related preventive services such as blood pressure, glaucoma, and hearing screenings. May collect data to help identify community health needs.



Akimov Igor // Shutterstock

#49. Rolling machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $39,350 (#45 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,110

– Employment: 34,500

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($62,500)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($60,700)

— Lynchburg, VA ($60,670)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend machines to roll steel or plastic forming bends, beads, knurls, rolls, or plate, or to flatten, temper, or reduce gauge of material.



GolF2532 // Shutterstock

#48. Security and fire alarm systems installers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $39,660 (#169 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,150

– Employment: 68,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($71,820)

— Anchorage, AK ($68,510)

— Rockford, IL ($65,040)

– Job description: Install, program, maintain, and repair security and fire alarm wiring and equipment. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes.



Kot500 // Shutterstock

#47. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $39,970 (#353 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,320)

— New Bedford, MA ($75,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,460)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul buses and trucks, or maintain and repair any type of diesel engines. Includes mechanics working primarily with automobile or marine diesel engines.



Loveischiangrai // Shutterstock

#46. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $40,190 (#283 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,040

– Employment: 103,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($85,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($77,260)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($76,940)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in landscaping or groundskeeping activities. Work may involve reviewing contracts to ascertain service, machine, and workforce requirements; answering inquiries from potential customers regarding methods, material, and price ranges; and preparing estimates according to labor, material, and machine costs.

Pxhere

#45. Maintenance workers, machinery

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $40,410 (#198 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– Employment: 65,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($80,250)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($78,290)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($69,070)

– Job description: Lubricate machinery, change parts, or perform other routine machinery maintenance.



Pixabay

#44. Hazardous materials removal workers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $41,180 (#90 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,170

– Employment: 44,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Knoxville, TN ($79,260)

— Salinas, CA ($72,170)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($70,300)

– Job description: Identify, remove, pack, transport, or dispose of hazardous materials, including asbestos, lead-based paint, waste oil, fuel, transmission fluid, radioactive materials, or contaminated soil. Specialized training and certification in hazardous materials handling or a confined entry permit are generally required. May operate earth-moving equipment or trucks.



ImYanis // Shutterstock

#43. Credit authorizers, checkers, and clerks

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $41,270 (#61 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,580

– Employment: 24,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($54,900)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($53,690)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($51,460)

– Job description: Authorize credit charges against customers’ accounts. Investigate history and credit standing of individuals or business establishments applying for credit. May interview applicants to obtain personal and financial data, determine credit worthiness, process applications, and notify customers of acceptance or rejection of credit.



wandee007 // Shutterstock

#42. Earth drillers, except oil and gas; and explosives workers, ordnance handling experts, and blasters

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $41,680 (#83 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,040

– Employment: 22,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lafayette, LA ($98,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,160)

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($69,090)

– Job description: Operate a variety of drills such as rotary, churn, and pneumatic to tap subsurface water and salt deposits, to remove core samples during mineral exploration or soil testing, and to facilitate the use of explosives in mining or construction. Includes horizontal and earth boring machine operators.



welcomia // Shutterstock

#41. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $42,240 (#316 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

Canva

#40. Cargo and freight agents

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $43,160 (#100 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,170

– Employment: 96,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yakima, WA ($72,590)

— St. Cloud, MN ($67,360)

— Springfield, MO ($59,660)

– Job description: Expedite and route movement of incoming and outgoing cargo and freight shipments in airline, train, and trucking terminals and shipping docks. Take orders from customers and arrange pickup of freight and cargo for delivery to loading platform. Prepare and examine bills of lading to determine shipping charges and tariffs.



Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#39. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $43,780 (#152 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.



John Leung // Shutterstock

#38. Brickmasons and blockmasons

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $43,960 (#149 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($90,610)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($90,290)

— Pittsfield, MA ($90,070)

– Job description: Lay and bind building materials, such as brick, structural tile, concrete block, cinder block, glass block, and terra-cotta block, with mortar and other substances, to construct or repair walls, partitions, arches, sewers, and other structures.



rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#37. Real estate brokers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $44,050 (#70 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,630

– Employment: 44,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,770)

— Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ ($129,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($116,510)

– Job description: Operate real estate office, or work for commercial real estate firm, overseeing real estate transactions. Other duties usually include selling real estate or renting properties and arranging loans.



Lee Charlie // Shutterstock

#36. Court, municipal, and license clerks

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $44,180 (#98 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,490

– Employment: 156,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($68,710)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($61,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($60,980)

– Job description: Perform clerical duties for courts of law, municipalities, or governmental licensing agencies and bureaus. May prepare docket of cases to be called; secure information for judges and court; prepare draft agendas or bylaws for town or city council; answer official correspondence; keep fiscal records and accounts; issue licenses or permits; and record data, administer tests, or collect fees.

Onk-Q // Shutterstock

#35. Reinforcing iron and rebar workers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $44,560 (#30 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,700

– Employment: 18,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($108,740)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($83,410)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($76,310)

– Job description: Position and secure steel bars or mesh in concrete forms in order to reinforce concrete. Use a variety of fasteners, rod-bending machines, blowtorches, and hand tools. Includes rod busters.



Pixabay

#34. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $45,190 (#188 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,690

– Employment: 397,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($75,080)

— Wheeling, WV-OH ($74,970)

— Anchorage, AK ($73,790)

– Job description: Use hand-welding, flame-cutting, hand-soldering, or brazing equipment to weld or join metal components or to fill holes, indentations, or seams of fabricated metal products.



Jat306 // Shutterstock

#33. Millwrights

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $45,350 (#127 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,190)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($90,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,090)

– Job description: Install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to layout plans, blueprints, or other drawings.



SritanaN // Shutterstock

#32. Industrial machinery mechanics

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $45,540 (#360 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.



kittirat roekburi // Shutterstock

#31. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $45,900 (#112 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970)

— Springfield, IL ($102,660)

– Job description: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Operate equipment such as steam engines, generators, motors, turbines, and steam boilers.

Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images

#30. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $46,820 (#347 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,450

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.



Roman023_photography // Shutterstock

#29. Riggers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $47,480 (#46 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,020

– Employment: 21,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($78,600)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($78,040)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($68,240)

– Job description: Set up or repair rigging for construction projects, manufacturing plants, logging yards, ships and shipyards, or for the entertainment industry.



Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#28. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $50,190 (#383 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 800

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.



GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#27. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $50,410 (#342 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 3,500

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.



VGstockstudio // Shutterstock

#26. Reservation and transportation ticket agents and travel clerks

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $50,680 (#15 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,710

– Employment: 110,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($57,110)

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($56,620)

— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($54,400)

– Job description: Make and confirm reservations for transportation or lodging, or sell transportation tickets. May check baggage and direct passengers to designated concourse, pier, or track; deliver tickets and contact individuals and groups to inform them of package tours; or provide tourists with travel or transportation information.

sculpies // Shutterstock

#25. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $51,090 (#380 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.



Indypendenz // Shutterstock

#24. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $51,290 (#74 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,440

– Employment: 105,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($57,620)

— Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($55,670)

— Canton-Massillon, OH ($55,520)

– Job description: Prepare incoming and outgoing mail for distribution for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Examine, sort, and route mail. Load, operate, and occasionally adjust and repair mail processing, sorting, and canceling machinery. Keep records of shipments, pouches, and sacks, and perform other duties related to mail handling within the postal service. Includes postal service mail sorters and processors employed by USPS contractors.



Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#23. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $51,700 (#366 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,370

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.



rlat // Shutterstock

#22. Postal service clerks

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $52,290 (#131 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Monroe, MI ($58,120)

— El Centro, CA ($58,000)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

– Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.



DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#21. Chefs and head cooks

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $52,450 (#145 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,210)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($90,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($86,460)

– Job description: Direct and may participate in the preparation, seasoning, and cooking of salads, soups, fish, meats, vegetables, desserts, or other foods. May plan and price menu items, order supplies, and keep records and accounts.

Paolo Bona // Shutterstock

#20. Food service managers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $52,960 (#260 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.



Erin Deleon // Shutterstock

#19. Postal service mail carriers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $53,090 (#140 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 560

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

— Burlington, NC ($55,750)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

– Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.



Canva

#18. Construction and building inspectors

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $53,510 (#222 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.



Unsplash

#17. Crane and tower operators

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $54,420 (#80 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($89,250)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,670)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,410)

– Job description: Operate mechanical boom and cable or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions.



Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#16. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $54,820 (#209 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#15. Property, real estate, and community association managers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $55,130 (#187 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).



4 PM production // Shutterstock

#14. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $56,820 (#373 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,000

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.



Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#13. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $57,100 (#215 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.



Canva

#12. Electric motor, power tool, and related repairers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $58,110 (#7 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,250

– Employment: 15,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($79,090)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($70,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($66,910)

– Job description: Repair, maintain, or install electric motors, wiring, or switches.



Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#11. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $58,710 (#25 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,950

– Employment: 54,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($73,530)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($71,970)

— Greeley, CO ($71,560)

– Job description: Search real estate records, examine titles, or summarize pertinent legal or insurance documents or details for a variety of purposes. May compile lists of mortgages, contracts, and other instruments pertaining to titles by searching public and private records for law firms, real estate agencies, or title insurance companies.

goodluz // Shutterstock

#10. Real estate sales agents

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $59,950 (#73 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– Employment: 168,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($106,280)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($101,300)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($98,580)

– Job description: Rent, buy, or sell property for clients. Perform duties such as study property listings, interview prospective clients, accompany clients to property site, discuss conditions of sale, and draw up real estate contracts. Includes agents who represent buyer.



Kitawit Jitaton // Shutterstock

#9. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $67,900 (#39 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($93,060)

— Salinas, CA ($91,790)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($89,000)

– Job description: Install and repair telecommunications cable, including fiber optics.



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#8. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $68,120 (#145 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.



g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#7. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $69,400 (#259 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.



Jacob L. // Shutterstock

#6. Advertising sales agents

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $75,880 (#15 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#5. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $78,750 (#22 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,610

– Employment: 40,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($96,510)

— Billings, MT ($95,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,800)

– Job description: Operate or control petroleum refining or processing units. May specialize in controlling manifold and pumping systems, gauging or testing oil in storage tanks, or regulating the flow of oil into pipelines.



michaeljung // Shutterstock

#4. Power plant operators

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $82,640 (#42 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,890

– Employment: 32,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,830)

— Redding, CA ($106,030)

– Job description: Control, operate, or maintain machinery to generate electric power. Includes auxiliary equipment operators.



Prath // Shutterstock

#3. Detectives and criminal investigators

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $88,520 (#85 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,790

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.



Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $96,680 (#156 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.



Canva

#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $130,550 (#21 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

