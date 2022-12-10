

America’s 50 favorite actors who are men

Audiences know them from long-running TV series, big-time movie openings, and indelible stage performances. They’ve made viewers laugh, cry, and jump from their seats in fright. The best actors in the world have the power to move audiences in ways that few others can—which is why making a list of the absolute best is never an easy task.

To determine American audiences’ 50 favorite actors who are men, Stacker analyzed data from YouGov, current as of November 2022. The list was ranked by the percentage of respondents who liked the actor. Ties were broken by actors with a lower “disliked by” percentage. Further ties were decided by a higher “have heard of” figure. The result is a long list of thespians, including Oscar winners, box office juggernauts, and some of the “sexiest men alive.”

YouGov distinguishes actors in their surveys with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that potentially limits who is represented on this list. Read on to see if your favorite actor made the cut.

#50. Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg attends the Netflix Premiere Spenser Confidential.

– Liked by: 67%

– Disliked by: 7%

– Neutral opinion: 20%

– Have heard of: 94%

Mark Wahlberg first burst into the public eye as a rapper with the group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch (also as the younger brother of New Kids on the Block star Donnie Wahlberg). His famous underwear ads for Calvin Klein put the budding star’s image all over the world. Since baring (nearly) all, Wahlberg has gone on to have an enormous movie career with hit films such “Boogie Nights,” “Ted,” and “The Departed.” Wahlberg was also the producer of the HBO show “Entourage,” based loosely on his life in Los Angeles.



#49. Sylvester Stallone

– Liked by: 67%

– Disliked by: 7%

– Neutral opinion: 21%

– Have heard of: 95%

With blockbuster hits like “Rocky,” “First Blood,” “Demolition Man,” and “The Expendables,” Sylvester Stallone has become a household name. But Stallone isn’t just a muscular celebrity. In addition to his explosive roles, he’s also written more than two dozen of his movies and been nominated for three Academy Awards (including Best Original Screenplay for “Rocky”).



#48. Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon attends the 72nd Writers Guild Awards.

– Liked by: 67%

– Disliked by: 6%

– Neutral opinion: 19%

– Have heard of: 92%

The ubiquitous star of dozens of films, Kevin Bacon has touched every corner of Hollywood, cementing his cred for the parlor game “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon.” His biggest movies span every genre and multiple generations from “National Lampoon’s Animal House” (1978) and “Footloose” (1984) to “Tremors” (1990), “A Few Good Men” (1992), “Mystic River” (2003), and “Frost/Nixon” (2008).



#47. Nicolas Cage

– Liked by: 67%

– Disliked by: 6%

– Neutral opinion: 22%

– Have heard of: 95%

Nicolas Cage has one of the most prolific careers, starring in more than 100 movies since the early 1980s. One of his most famous roles is his award-winning turn in the movie “Leaving Las Vegas,” for which he garnered an Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Actor. Casual fans of the quirky star might be surprised to learn that Cage is actually the nephew of famed director Francis Ford Coppola, which also makes him cousins to fellow celebs Sofia Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, and Roman Coppola.



#46. Dick Van Dyke

Dick Van Dyke accepts the Britannia Award for Excellence in Television.

– Liked by: 67%

– Disliked by: 5%

– Neutral opinion: 20%

– Have heard of: 92%

Hollywood darling Dick Van Dyke has been in the acting game for more than 50 years and has garnered Emmy, Grammy, and Tony awards along the way. As a comedian, singer, actor, and dancer, Van Dyke is known for a litany of film and TV roles. Some of his best-known performances include “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “Mary Poppins” (he also costarred in the 2018 version), and “Bye Bye Birdie.” Van Dyke won the PGF-USA’s Prince Rainier III Award in 2014 for demonstration of service to the community, which includes years of work at the Midnight Mission in Los Angeles in addition to helping fund music and arts programs in schools.

#45. Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier attends the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

– Liked by: 67%

– Disliked by: 4%

– Neutral opinion: 12%

– Have heard of: 83%

Bahamian and American actor, diplomat, and film director Sidney Poitier was the first Black actor to take home a Best Actor Oscar for his role in “Lilies of the Field.” The late actor, whose career began in the days of segregation, broke many of cinema’s racial barriers. He starred in films such as “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” “In the Heat of the Night,” and “The Defiant Ones.”



#44. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds attends the press conference for Seoul premiere of ‘Deadpool 2’.

– Liked by: 67%

– Disliked by: 4%

– Neutral opinion: 17%

– Have heard of: 89%

Charming troublemaker Ryan Reynolds has dozens of films under his belt and counting, including the 2022 holiday film “Spirited” co-starring Will Ferrell. Reynolds got his start in soaps, starring in Canada’s teen drama “Hillside” (titled “Fifteen” in the U.S.) in 1991. After a smattering of comedies and dramas, his biggest successes came with the X-Men franchise, for which he played the leading role in two “Deadpool” installments (with a third slated for 2024).



#43. Tommy Lee Jones

– Liked by: 67%

– Disliked by: 4%

– Neutral opinion: 19%

– Have heard of: 91%

Grizzled actor Tommy Lee Jones is probably best known for his Oscar-winning role in “The Fugitive.” Jones’ life didn’t start on-screen, however. While attending Harvard College, Jones was roommates with Vice President Al Gore, while starring as an offensive guard on the school’s football team. Other classic Jones movies include “Men in Black,” “No Country for Old Men,” and “Lincoln.”



#42. Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp attends the premiere of Disney’s ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’.

– Liked by: 67%

– Disliked by: 12%

– Neutral opinion: 18%

– Have heard of: 97%

Johnny Depp became a household name with early hits “Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984) and “Edward Scissorhands” (1990), not to mention his television role on “21 Jump Street” as a handsome undercover cop. Over his decades-long career, Depp has managed to balance critically acclaimed films, blockbusters, and more experimental roles. The actor will be directing “Modigliani,” a biopic about Italian painter Amadeo Modigliani. It will be his first directorial turn in 25 years.



#41. Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler speaks onstage during the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival.

– Liked by: 67%

– Disliked by: 11%

– Neutral opinion: 18%

– Have heard of: 96%

Known for his comedic musical acts, funnyman Adam Sandler got his start as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” from 1990 to 1995. The actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter has film credits in dozens of films, including a plethora of slapstick comedies and, more recently, lauded dramas including the intense “Uncut Gems” in 2019 and “Hustle” in 2022.

#40. Brad Pitt

– Liked by: 68%

– Disliked by: 9%

– Neutral opinion: 20%

– Have heard of: 97%

Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt has built a name for himself worldwide. Outside of his starring roles in “Ocean’s Eleven” and “Fight Club”—as well as his tabloid-heavy relationships with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie—fans might be surprised to learn that Pitt is also a big-time movie producer. His Plan B production company spearheaded giant blockbuster hits such as “World War Z,” “Moneyball,” and “Eat, Pray, Love,” and has won best picture Oscars for “Moonlight” and “12 Years a Slave.”



#39. Matt Damon

– Liked by: 68%

– Disliked by: 7%

– Neutral opinion: 18%

– Have heard of: 93%

Matt Damon is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood, moving between action, comedy, and drama roles. Damon has been nominated for five Oscars and won the Best Original Screenplay award for “Good Will Hunting.” Some of his most popular movies include “Rounders,” “The Bourne Identity” franchise, “The Departed,” and “The Martian.”



#38. Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler poses backstage at The 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards.

– Liked by: 68%

– Disliked by: 6%

– Neutral opinion: 16%

– Have heard of: 90%

Two words: The Fonz. Henry Winkler’s standout role as a bad-boy heartthrob on “Happy Days” cemented his status as a beloved American actor. Since then, he’s rounded out his resume with turns as an author, comedian, director, and executive producer. Winkler has more than 150 film and television credits on his resume, including slasher classic “Scream” along with several Adam Sandler films including “The Waterboy,” “Little Nicky,” and “Sandy Wexler.”



#37. Christopher Walken

– Liked by: 68%

– Disliked by: 5%

– Neutral opinion: 14%

– Have heard of: 87%

Although he’s primarily known as a very serious actor (he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in “The Deer Hunter”), Christopher Walken’s lighter side has made him a fan favorite across generations. Whether it was his classic “More Cowbell” sketch on “Saturday Night Live” or his unforgettable cameo in “Pulp Fiction,” Walken has proven time and time again to be one of cinema’s versatile performers.



#36. John Ritter

– Liked by: 68%

– Disliked by: 4%

– Neutral opinion: 16%

– Have heard of: 88%

John Ritter had an illustrious TV and film career that spanned more than 30 years before his death in 2003. He was most well-known for his laugh-out-loud role on the hit TV series “Three’s Company,” but he also starred in films such as “Stay Tuned” and “Sling Blade.” Ritter is the son of the singing cowboy Tex Ritter; both father and son have stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame right next to one another.

#35. Burt Reynolds

Burt Reynolds accepts award onstage during Spike TV’s Guys Choice 2013.

– Liked by: 68%

– Disliked by: 4%

– Neutral opinion: 18%

– Have heard of: 90%

Burt Reynolds and his signature mustache have captured the public’s imagination for six decades. From his breakout role in 1961’s “Angel Baby” to ’70s classics “Hooper” and “Smokey and the Bandit,” Reynolds’ charisma and “it” factor lit up movie theater screens and turned him into the top-grossing actor in Hollywood from 1978 to 1982.



#34. Michael Caine

Michael Caine attends the “Youth” Photocall during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival.

– Liked by: 68%

– Disliked by: 2%

– Neutral opinion: 15%

– Have heard of: 84%

Michael Caine has the distinction of being just one of eight actors to have been nominated for an Oscar in five consecutive decades. The knighted British thespian may be a fixture in Hollywood, but he started out humbly in life to a fish market porter father and a charwoman mother in South London. He pursued acting after active duty in the Korean War and, after years of persistence, finally found success on London’s West End and eventually in Hollywood. His leading role in “Alfie” garnered him his first Oscar for Best Actor. Many fans recognize him today as Alfred in Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy, where he plays the father figure to a tormented Batman.



#33. Leonardo DiCaprio

– Liked by: 68%

– Disliked by: 11%

– Neutral opinion: 18%

– Have heard of: 96%

After starting early as a child actor with a supporting part on the TV show “Growing Pains,” Leonardo DiCaprio went on to become one of the most lauded U.S. actors of all time. DiCaprio has accrued a long list of accolades for his starring roles in “Titanic,” “Catch Me If You Can,” “Blood Diamond,” and “The Revenant,” the latter of which won him the Academy Award for Best Actor. Beyond film, DiCaprio is also a well-known environmental activist and lends his celebrity status to causes that combat climate change.



#32. Danny Glover

– Liked by: 69%

– Disliked by: 6%

– Neutral opinion: 16%

– Have heard of: 91%

Danny Glover started acting in 1979, but international fame didn’t come until he starred opposite Mel Gibson in the blockbuster “Lethal Weapon” movies. Glover has continued working over the past four decades and has amassed nearly 200 acting credits over the course of his career. Outside of Hollywood, Glover is a political activist who lends his celebrity to causes regarding civil rights and labor rights.



#31. Bruce Lee

– Liked by: 69%

– Disliked by: 5%

– Neutral opinion: 20%

– Have heard of: 94%

Born Lee Siu Loong in 1940, Bruce Lee is one of the most iconic martial arts figures of all time. Although he had starred in many films in China before moving to the United States, he spent many years teaching martial arts before landing the role of Kato in “The Green Hornet” TV series. He went on to star in multiple movies including “The Big Boss,” “The Way of the Dragon,” and “Enter the Dragon.” Lee died at the age of 32, but his film and martial arts legacies continue to this day: Time Magazine named him one of the most influential people of the 20th Century.

#30. Clint Eastwood

– Liked by: 69%

– Disliked by: 10%

– Neutral opinion: 16%

– Have heard of: 96%

Clint Eastwood isn’t just an Oscar-winning filmmaker, actor, writer, and director, he is also a composer and has written the scores for several films he directed such as “Flags of our Fathers,” “Changeling,” and “J. Edgar.” As an actor, Eastwood’s tough-guy appeal first dazzled audiences in spaghetti Westerns in the 1960s and then with his “Dirty Harry” movies in the 1970s. His directing and producing turns garnered him more awards, winning Oscars for “Unforgiven” and “Million Dollar Baby.”



#29. Jack Nicholson

– Liked by: 70%

– Disliked by: 6%

– Neutral opinion: 18%

– Have heard of: 95%

Among the most adored actors in American cinematic history, Jack Nicholson’s work has run the gamut from horror to touching rom-coms. He is the most-nominated male actor in Oscar history, with 12 nods: eight for Best Actor, and four for Best Supporting Actor. He has three Academy Award wins under his belt—for his performances in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Terms of Endearment,” and “As Good as It Gets”—and has more than 70 acting credits on his resume.



#28. Danny DeVito

Danny DeVito attends the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Gala.

– Liked by: 70%

– Disliked by: 6%

– Neutral opinion: 20%

– Have heard of: 96%

Diminutive star Danny DeVito might only be 4-foot-10, but he’s a giant of cinema. DeVito has more than 130 acting credits to his name, and some of the biggest roles came from “Taxi,” “Romancing the Stone,” “Ruthless People,” “Batman Returns,” and most recently, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” DeVito won a Golden Globe and Emmy award for his role in “Taxi.”



#27. John Goodman

– Liked by: 70%

– Disliked by: 5%

– Neutral opinion: 16%

– Have heard of: 91%

Once best-known for his starring role as Dan Conner on the hit TV show “Roseanne,” John Goodman has only accelerated his career with time. The adaptable comedian and actor effortlessly transitions between heavyweight dramas and thrillers to lighthearted comedies and back again. Underscoring his versatility are his iconic roles in films as varied as “The Big Lebowski,” “O Brother, Where Art Thou?,” “Monsters, Inc.,” and “10 Cloverfield Lane.”



#26. Kurt Russell

Kurt Russell attends the 19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards.

– Liked by: 70%

– Disliked by: 5%

– Neutral opinion: 18%

– Have heard of: 92%

Even though he has never won any major awards, Kurt Russell has been a mainstay on the Hollywood movie scene since the 1970s. Fans of the gruff actor will remember him from iconic roles like “Escape from New York,” “Backdraft,” “Tombstone,” and “Miracle.” Russell has been with his partner Goldie Hawn since 1983; their son Wyatt is now an actor as well.

#25. Gene Wilder

– Liked by: 70%

– Disliked by: 4%

– Neutral opinion: 17%

– Have heard of: 91%

Born Jerome Silberman in 1933, Gene Wilder was a beloved actor, writer, director, and author. Wilder’s first big break came when he starred as Leo Bloom in the original film by Mel Brooks, “The Producers.” From there, his leading roles took off as Brooks and others cast him in a variety of movies, including “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” “Blazing Saddles,” and “Young Frankenstein.” Later on, Wilder had a run of films alongside co-star Richard Pryor that included “Silver Streak,” “Stir Crazy,” and “See No Evil, Hear No Evil.” After the death of his wife Gilda Radner, Wilder helped found the Gilda Radner Ovarian Cancer Detection Center.



#24. Liam Neeson

– Liked by: 70%

– Disliked by: 4%

– Neutral opinion: 17%

– Have heard of: 91%

Liam Neeson was born in Northern Ireland in 1952 and has been a working actor since the late 1970s. While he found a varying degree of success, it wasn’t until Steven Spielberg cast him as Oskar Schindler in “Schindler’s List” that he shot to stardom. After “Schindler,” Neeson scored major roles in movies such as “Kinsey,” “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace,” and the “Taken” franchise. Neeson is also an outspoken activist who has used his celebrity for a variety of issues like legalizing abortion in Ireland and gun control in the U.S.



#23. Robert De Niro

– Liked by: 70%

– Disliked by: 12%

– Neutral opinion: 10%

– Have heard of: 92%

Another actor consistently considered one of the best in the world, Robert De Niro is a two-time Oscar winner (“Raging Bull” and “The Godfather: Part II”) and recipient of countless other awards. Beyond his iconic roles in “Taxi Driver,” “The Deer Hunter,” “Midnight Run,” and “Goodfellas,” De Niro is also a well-known political activist who doesn’t hold his tongue when it comes to former President Donald Trump. Fans might see him soon on the small screen, as his first major TV role is slated to be in Netflix’s political thriller “Zero Day.”



#22. Al Pacino

Al Pacino attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland.

– Liked by: 71%

– Disliked by: 8%

– Neutral opinion: 17%

– Have heard of: 95%

Consistently considered one of the greatest actors of all time, Al Pacino can back up the claim with nine Oscar nominations and one win, 19 Golden Globe nominations and four wins, three Emmy nominations and two wins, and three Tony nominations and two wins. Pacino has starred in classic films such “The Godfather” franchise, “Scarface,” “Dog Day Afternoon,” and “Scent of a Woman.”



#21. Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Homecoming”.

– Liked by: 71%

– Disliked by: 6%

– Neutral opinion: 19%

– Have heard of: 96%

Robert Downey Jr. has had a roller-coaster career that has gone from leading man to struggles with substance abuse back to leading man in one of Hollywood’s best redemption stories. Downey Jr. achieved fame in the 1980s with roles in “Weird Science,” “Less Than Zero,” and “Chances Are” before scoring the role of a lifetime with “Chaplin.” A series of arrests for drug-related crimes took over his life in the late 1990s before he began making a career comeback in the 2000s. Downey Jr. has since been on an incredible run of hit films that include Marvel’s “Avengers” and “Iron Man” movies as well as the “Sherlock Holmes” franchise.

#20. Tom Selleck

– Liked by: 71%

– Disliked by: 5%

– Neutral opinion: 18%

– Have heard of: 94%

Esquire gave Tom Selleck the honor of one of the most famous mustaches in the world, but Selleck is just as well-known for his long TV and film career. He started acting in the late 1960s, but his breakout role was in the classic 1980s TV show “Magnum, P.I.” Since then, Selleck has gone on to star in movies like “Three Men and a Baby,” “In & Out,” and the “Jesse Stone” TV movie franchise, as well as TV hits such as “Las Vegas” and “Blue Bloods.” He has earned multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his work and won each award once for “Magnum, P.I.”.



#19. Patrick Swayze

– Liked by: 71%

– Disliked by: 4%

– Neutral opinion: 17%

– Have heard of: 91%

Voted People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 1991, the late great Patrick Swayze charmed audiences with swoon-worthy roles across the romance and comedy genres for decades. Among his most famous films are “Ghost,” “Roadhouse,” and the all-time classic “Dirty Dancing.”



#18. Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman attends “The Son” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

– Liked by: 71%

– Disliked by: 3%

– Neutral opinion: 17%

– Have heard of: 92%

Australian actor Hugh Jackman enjoyed his greatest commercial success as James “Logan” Howlett, better known as Wolverine, in the X-Men franchise from 2000 to 2017. His role held the record for the longest-running, live-action Marvel character until he was usurped in 2021. A triple threat, Jackman is able to transition from blockbusters to Broadway and back again. Jackman’s role in “The Greatest Showman” earned him a Grammy (Best Soundtrack), while his starring role in “Les Misérables” earned him a Golden Globe win and Oscar nomination for Best Actor.



#17. Eddie Murphy

– Liked by: 72%

– Disliked by: 7%

– Neutral opinion: 18%

– Have heard of: 97%

Eddie Murphy’s career started on the stand-up stage, but the moment he made his debut on “Saturday Night Live” he became a star. Movies followed soon after with early hits like “Trading Places” and “Beverly Hills Cop,” only to be followed by equally successful “Coming to America.” Murphy’s worldwide box office receipts total $7.2 billion thanks in part to his role in multiple franchises like “The Nutty Professor,” “Dr. Dolittle,” and the animated juggernaut, “Shrek.” On the awards front, Murphy was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in “Dreamgirls” and won the Golden Globe for the same film.



#16. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Dwayne Johnson attends the “Black Adam” premiere at Cine Capitol.

– Liked by: 72%

– Disliked by: 7%

– Neutral opinion: 18%

– Have heard of: 97%

The Rock climbed the Hollywood ladder after being discovered while pro wrestling. His first leading role came in 2002 with “The Scorpion King” and exploded from there. He’s appeared in everything from cartoons, comedies, cop movies, and seemingly endless action flicks. He’s come out with multiple films every year as of late, including “Black Adam” and “DC League of Super-Pets” in 2022, plus “Red Notice,” “Free Guy,” and “Jungle Cruise” in 2021.

#15. Bill Murray

– Liked by: 72%

– Disliked by: 6%

– Neutral opinion: 15%

– Have heard of: 93%

What has Bill Murray not done? The actor and comedian became well-known on “The National Lampoon Radio Hour” before moving on to “Saturday Night Live” from 1977 to 1980. It was megastardom from there, with more than 90 acting credits, dozens of award nominations and wins, and countless cameos.



#14. Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton attends the special screening and Q&A event for Hulu’s “Dopesick”.

– Liked by: 72%

– Disliked by: 5%

– Neutral opinion: 17%

– Have heard of: 93%

Known for playing the titular role in Tim Burton’s “Batman” movies, Michael Keaton has dominated American acting roles in drama and comedy since his breakout role as Bill “Blaze” Blazejowski in 1982’s “Night Shift.” He’s had a major resurgence since 2014, when he won a Golden Globe and received his first Oscar nomination for his role in “Birdman.” Meanwhile, his stunning performance in 2021’s limited Hulu series “Dopesick” earned him his first Emmy win.



#13. Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis attends the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis.

– Liked by: 72%

– Disliked by: 5%

– Neutral opinion: 17%

– Have heard of: 95%

Though many audiences know Bruce Willis as one of the greatest action stars of all time, his career started on a much mellower note. Willis’s first claim to fame came from the hit TV show, “Moonlighting,” for which he won an Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. His action films piled on quickly after that, with megahits such as “Die Hard,” “The Fifth Element,” and “Armageddon.” Off-screen, Willis is Planet Hollywood’s co-founder and was once married to Demi Moore.



#12. Anthony Hopkins

Sir Anthony Hopkins attends the LEAP Foundation.

– Liked by: 72%

– Disliked by: 4%

– Neutral opinion: 12%

– Have heard of: 88%

The ever-prolific Sir Anthony Hopkins is still garnering film credits well into his 80s. He’s taken home a multitude of awards, including two Oscars, four BAFTA Awards, two Primetime Emmys, and an Olivier Award. Among his most unforgettable performances are his starring roles in “The Silence of the Lambs,” “The Remains of the Day,” and “The Elephant Man.”



#11. Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan visits a real estate named ‘ONE53’ as a spokesperson.

– Liked by: 73%

– Disliked by: 7%

– Neutral opinion: 17%

– Have heard of: 96%

Born Chan Kong-sang in Hong Kong in 1954, martial arts superstar Jackie Chan has amassed more than 130 acting credits between the U.S., China, and around the world. Part of Chan’s fame comes from doing his own stunts, a skill he learned as a stuntman for Bruce Lee’s movies “Fist of Fury” and “Enter the Dragon.” Chan’s fame took off in America when he teamed up with Chris Tucker in the “Rush Hour” movies and then with Owen Wilson in the “Shanghai Noon” franchise. Outside of the movies, Chan is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has promoted a number of charitable causes.

#10. James Earl Jones

– Liked by: 73%

– Disliked by: 3%

– Neutral opinion: 13%

– Have heard of: 89%

James Earl Jones is a versatile actor whose baritone voice and acting chops have scooped up multiple accolades including an honorary Oscar, a Golden Globe, two Emmy awards, a Grammy, and multiple Tony awards for his roles on the Broadway stage. Jones’s unforgettable voice will forever be associated with Darth Vader from the “Star Wars” franchise, as well as the voice of Mufasa in “The Lion King.” His on-screen presence has also dazzled audiences with performances in “The Great White Hope,” “Picket Fences,” and “Field of Dreams.”



#9. Samuel L. Jackson

– Liked by: 74%

– Disliked by: 7%

– Neutral opinion: 15%

– Have heard of: 96%

Samuel L. Jackson is one of the top-earning actors in Hollywood. The movies he has starred in have grossed more than $27.76 billion. Jackson has more than 190 credits to his name, which include such hits as the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy, the “Iron Man” franchise, and the expanded Marvel Universe movies. Outside of the movies, Jackson was once a very active member of the Civil Rights movement in the ’60s and ’70s, and even served as an usher at Martin Luther King Jr.’s funeral.



#8. Michael J. Fox

– Liked by: 74%

– Disliked by: 5%

– Neutral opinion: 14%

– Have heard of: 92%

Canadian-born Michael J. Fox has been entertaining audiences since playing a conservative Republican teenager in the hit comedy series “Family Ties.” International stardom followed soon after when he wowed audiences in “Back to the Future,” “Teen Wolf,” and “Doc Hollywood.” Since being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, Fox has worked tirelessly through The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research to help combat and find a cure for the disease. For his work on screen, Fox has garnered four Golden Globes and five Emmy awards.



#7. Tom Hanks

– Liked by: 75%

– Disliked by: 8%

– Neutral opinion: 12%

– Have heard of: 95%

Not only has Tom Hanks won multiple Oscars, Golden Globes, and Emmy awards, he has also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the French Legion of Honor. On screen, Hanks has delivered some of the most memorable performances in movie history while starring in gems like, “Big,” “Sleepless in Seattle,” “Philadelphia,” “Forrest Gump,” “Toy Story,” and many others.



#6. Keanu Reeves

– Liked by: 76%

– Disliked by: 3%

– Neutral opinion: 14%

– Have heard of: 94%

Keanu Reeves is a household name whose movies have generated more than $6.18 billion in box office receipts around the world. Some of Reeves’ biggest movies include “The Matrix” movies, “Speed,” “Point Break,” and the “John Wick” franchise. Reeves is more than just a movie star. He has been reportedly been giving millions of dollars to charity for years.

#5. Harrison Ford

– Liked by: 77%

– Disliked by: 5%

– Neutral opinion: 12%

– Have heard of: 94%

Harrison Ford has played some of the most memorable movie characters of all time, including Han Solo in the “Star Wars” franchise, Indiana Jones in the “Indiana Jones” movies, and Jack Ryan in the Tom Clancy spy movie franchise. Other epic flicks include “The Fugitive,” “Air Force One,” “Blade Runner,” and “Witness,” the last of which landed him an Oscar nomination. All told, Ford’s movies have grossed more than $10.18 billion at the box office, making him one of the most bankable stars of all time. Off-screen, Ford is a big environmental activist and lends his celebrity to organizations like Conservation International.



#4. Sean Connery

– Liked by: 77%

– Disliked by: 4%

– Neutral opinion: 11%

– Have heard of: 92%

Sean Connery will forever be remembered as the original James Bond when he starred in the 1962 classic “Dr. No.” A slew of six Bond films continued after the original, as did international acclaim. The Scottish-born actor is known for more than just being a British spy on screen. He won an Oscar for his supporting role in “The Untouchables” and is indelible in the minds of audiences for parts in “The Hunt for Red October” and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” Beyond his screen roles, Connery was knighted in 2000 and also voted by People Magazine as the Sexiest Man Alive in 1989.



#3. Denzel Washington

– Liked by: 80%

– Disliked by: 3%

– Neutral opinion: 11%

– Have heard of: 94%

Multiple Oscar-winner Denzel Washington is almost always mentioned in “greatest actor of all time” discussions—and for good reason. Washington has starred in endless award-winning movies like “Glory,” “Cry Freedom,” “Malcolm X,” “Philadelphia,” “Crimson Tide,” “Training Day,” and more. Not just a movie star, Washington is also known for his stage work where he won a Tony for 2010’s “Fences” and was nominated for another Tony in “The Iceman Cometh.” He is the most nominated Black actor in history and has earned Oscar nominations in five different decades.



#2. Morgan Freeman

– Liked by: 84%

– Disliked by: 4%

– Neutral opinion: 9%

– Have heard of: 97%

Morgan Freeman has been entertaining audiences since the 1960s and shows no evidence of slowing down any time soon. Freeman has been nominated for multiple Academy Awards and won for his role in “Million Dollar Baby.” Over his long career, Freeman has amassed 140 acting credits and can be remembered for stunning performances in the likes of “Driving Miss Daisy,” “The Shawshank Redemption,” “Glory,” and “Unforgiven.”



#1. Robin Williams

– Liked by: 84%

– Disliked by: 4%

– Neutral opinion: 9%

– Have heard of: 97%

The comedian, actor, and philanthropist Robin Williams was a master at making fans laugh and cry with his unforgettable performances on stage, in film, and on TV. Winner of an Oscar, Emmys, Grammys, and Golden Globes, Williams was beloved for his roles in “Good Morning, Vietnam,” “Good Will Hunting,” “Dead Poets Society,” and “Mrs. Doubtfire.” Williams died in 2014 at the age of 63.

