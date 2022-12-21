

Amy Sussman // Getty Images

Most famous musician born the same year as you

It’s always fun to have something in common with a celebrity. Zac Efron dated your cousin? Your Facebook friends will definitely like that. Beyoncé was in your kindergarten class? That’s instant cocktail party fodder. Even knowing you’re the same age as a celebrity gives you a special bond, no matter how small that bond may be. That’s why we compiled this list of the most famous musician born the same year as you.

Stacker identified musicians born every year from 1920 to 2003 and then selected the top three musicians in each year using page view analysis from Wikipedia while ignoring data spikes that may have been caused by big news stories or other anomalies. The result is a full list of the most famous musicians born the same year as you, including some of the biggest names in pop, rock, rap, and jazz. Who was born in your birth year? You’ll have to click through to find out.

William P. Gottleib // Wikimedia Commons

1920: Charlie Parker

– Date of birth: Aug. 29 (Died: March 12, 1955)

Charlie “Yardbird” Parker set the jazz world on fire with his progressive saxophone style. Parker was born in Kansas City, Kansas, and moved to New York in his early 20s. There, he found kindred spirits in other future legends like Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk, and Miles Davis. Parker changed the face of jazz forever with his inventive time signatures and solos but passed away prematurely at 34 due to several health issues.

– Other notable artists: Dave Brubeck, Peggy Lee



Dig Records

1921: Johnny Otis

– Date of birth: Dec. 28 (Died: Jan. 17, 2012)

“Godfather of Rhythm and Blues” Johnny Otis was born in Vallejo, California, but grew up in a predominantly Black area of Berkeley, California, greatly shaping his worldview and musical development. Otis was a hit DJ and TV star in the ’50s and found significant acclaim with hits like “Willie and the Hand Jive.” The R&B innovator passed away at the age of 90.

– Other notable artists: Charles Mingus, Yma Sumac



Tom Marcello // Flickr

1922: Charles Mingus

– Date of birth: April 22 (Died: Jan. 5, 1979)

Charles Mingus was a bass player and bandleader who grew up in Watts, California, before becoming one of the most influential American jazz musicians of all time. Playing alongside Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong, Mingus carved out a place for himself as a musician and composer. He recorded over 100 albums and 300 scores.

– Other notable artists: Yma Sumac, Illinois Jacquet



Wikimedia Commons

1923: Hank Williams Sr.

– Date of birth: Sept. 17 (Died: Jan. 1, 1953)

A pioneer of country music, Alabama-born Hank Williams Sr. lived a short but prolific life. He hit the Grand Ole Opry with songs like “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” and “Your Cheatin’ Heart” and won fans all over America. While he only recorded 66 songs under his name, an astonishing 37 of them became hits.

– Other notable artists: Maria Callas, Jim Reeves



Victor Blackman/Express // Getty Images

1924: Charles Aznavour

– Date of birth: May 22 (Died: Oct. 1, 2018)

Armenian French singer Charles Aznavour sold over 180 million records throughout his storied, 70-year career. He continued touring up until he was 93 and shared the stage over the years with musical luminaries including Placido Domingo, Elton John, and Liza Minnelli.

– Other notable artists: Henry Mancini, Chet Atkins

Allan warren // Wikimedia Commons

1925: Sammy Davis Jr.

– Date of birth: Dec. 8 (Died: May 16, 1990)

Rat Pack member Sammy Davis Jr. was a singer, actor, and dancer. Born in New York City, Davis overcame rampant racism to become one of America’s favorite entertainers with hits like “The Candy Man” and “I’ve Gotta Be Me.”

– Other notable artists: BB King, Celia Cruz



William P. Gottlieb // Wikimedia Commons

1926: Miles Davis

– Date of birth: May 26 (Died: Sept. 28, 1991)

It’s hard to understate the cultural impact of iconic jazz musician Miles Davis, whom Rolling Stone called the “most revered jazz trumpeter of all time.” Born in St. Louis and educated at New York’s prestigious Juilliard School, Davis solidified his place in history with “Kind of Blue,” the bestselling jazz record of all time.

– Other notable artists: Chuck Berry, Tony Bennett



Photo by Keystone // Getty Images

1927: Harry Belafonte

– Date of birth: March 1

Harry Belafonte crossed racial barriers as a singer and actor and became the first African American to win an Emmy. Born in New York City to Jamaican parents, Belafonte’s first hit was “Matilda,” followed by “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song).” He has spent his career impacting the world as both an entertainer and an outspoken civil rights activist.

– Other notable artists: Eartha Kitt, Andy Williams



Roland Godefroy // Wikimedia Commons

1928: Fats Domino

– Date of birth: Feb. 26 (Died: Oct. 24, 2017)

New Orleans-born Fats Domino tore up the charts with his rock ‘n’ roll piano playing, which led to 25 gold records and 65 million albums sold. In some circles, Domino’s first single, “The Fat Man,” is considered the first rock ‘n’ roll record.

– Other notable artists: Rosemary Clooney, Eddie Fisher



Getty Images

1929: June Carter Cash

– Date of birth: June 23 (Died: May 15, 2003)

June Carter Cash was country music royalty two times over as part of the Carter family and as the wife of Johnny Cash. Her prolific career included noteworthy credits such as co-writing “Ring of Fire,” one of Johnny’s biggest hits.

– Other notable artists: Lata Mangeshkar, Link Wray

Express Newspapers // Getty Images

1930: Ray Charles

– Date of birth: Sept. 23 (Died: June 10, 2004)

Known for his effortlessly cool persona and angelic voice, pianist and singer-songwriter Ray Charles transformed R&B and soul music over his multidecade career, scoring a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Born in Georgia and raised in Florida, Charles—who became completely blind by age 7—recorded and performed right until his death at 73.

– Other notable artists: Stephen Sondheim, Rolf Harris



Unknown // Wikimedia Commons

1931: Sam Cooke

– Date of birth: Jan. 22 (Died: Dec. 11, 1964)

The songs of Sam Cooke are forever intertwined with the soulful music of the ’50s and ’60s. Cooke developed his musical abilities as a gospel singer before crossing over and basically inventing soul music. A string of timeless hits like “Wonderful World,” “Twistin’ the Night Away,” and “Having a Party” have rendered Cooke’s influence immortal.

– Other notable artists: Della Reese, Ike Turner



CC-BY-CSA // Wikimedia Commons

1932: Johnny Cash

– Date of birth: Feb. 26 (Died: Sept. 12, 2003)

Johnny Cash was born to Arkansas sharecroppers and forged a path to the highest heights of country music with hit songs “I Walk the Line,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and the June Carter Cash-penned “Ring of Fire.” Cash became the youngest inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1980 at 48. He died less than four months after his wife.

– Other notable artists: John Williams, Little Richard



RCA Records // Wikimedia Commons

1933: Willie Nelson

– Date of birth: April 29

One star of the outlaw country subgenre, Texas-born Willie Nelson had a decent career in the ’60s until he broke big with his 1973 album “Shotgun Willie.” Known for his trademark red bandana headband, long pigtails, and a flagrant love of marijuana, Nelson still tours regularly.

– Other notable artists: Quincy Jones, Nina Simone



Rama // Wikimedia Commons

1934: Leonard Cohen

– Date of birth: Sept. 21 (Died: Nov. 7, 2016)

Canadian folk singer and poet Leonard Cohen didn’t release his first album until he was 33 but certainly made his mark with hits like “Hallelujah” and “Suzanne.” Cohen’s impact as a songwriter is felt through other artists, who have covered his songs over 2,000 times (and counting).

– Other notable artists: Frankie Valli, Eduard Khil

Getty Images

1935: Elvis Presley

– Date of birth: Jan. 8 (Died: Aug. 16, 1977)

White jumpsuits, swinging hips, and tender loving defined the life of Elvis Presley, the biggest star to ever come out of Memphis. “The King of Rock & Roll” became rock music’s first big star, with seven #1 Billboard hits and 25 songs in the top 10. The popularity of Elvis has endured with posthumous record releases and the addition of his Graceland Mansion to the National Register of Historic Places.

– Other notable artists: Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Mathis



MrBlueGenes // Flickr

1936: Glen Campbell

– Date of birth: April 22 (Died: Aug. 8, 2017)

Pop country singer Glen Campbell released over 70 albums over his career. An Arkansas native, Campbell started his professional career as a studio musician and wound up a Grammy and Golden Globe winner, TV host, and actor by the time it was all over.

– Other notable artists: Roy Orbison, Kris Kristofferson



majunznk // Flickr

1937: Waylon Jennings

– Date of birth: June 15 (Died: Feb. 13, 2002)

Country music giant Waylon Jennings grew up in poverty in West Texas before becoming Buddy Holly’s bassist when Jennings was just a teenager. The rebel singer carved a huge niche for himself in the intersection between country and rock across more than 60 albums. Jennings died at 64, shortly after being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

– Other notable artists: Merle Haggard, Jerry Reed



Evening Standard/Hulton Archive // Getty Images

1938: Kenny Rogers

– Date of birth: Aug. 21 (Died: Mar. 20, 2020)

He knows when to hold ’em and when to fold ’em, so when “The Gambler” himself Kenny Rogers decided to hang up his hat in October 2017 after nearly seven decades of performing, the world knew it was time to say goodbye—professionally, at least. The Texas-born star made his home in Georgia, where he’d lived with his wife, twin boys, and a goat named Smitty up until his death in 2020.

– Other notable artists: Etta James, Ben E. King



Keystone // Getty Images

1939: Tina Turner

– Date of birth: Nov. 26

Tina Turner has nurtured a wildly successful career for six decades now as the Queen of Rock and Roll and powerhouse behind some of the biggest rock, R&B, and soul anthems of all time. She has the impressive distinction of holding the Guinness World Record for most concert tickets sold by a solo performer.

– Other notable artists: Marvin Gaye, Frankie Avalon

Edward Wing // Getty Images

1940: John Lennon

– Date of birth: Oct. 9 (Died: Dec. 8, 1980)

Liverpudlian Lennon crafted some of the most recognizable songs in history as part of the Fab Four, including “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “Hey Jude.” Lennon’s incredible songwriting continued after the Beatles disbanded, with more big hits like “Imagine.”

– Other notable artists: Ringo Starr, Tom Jones



H. Thompson // Getty Images

1941: Bob Dylan

– Date of birth: May 24

Folk singer-songwriter Bob Dylan became one of the counterculture voices of the 1960s with generation-defining anthems such as “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “The Times They Are a-Changin’.” Dylan’s success is so far-reaching, he even received a Pulitzer Prize Special Citation for his music’s impact on the world. He still performs and records to this day.

– Other notable artists: Paul Simon, Neil Diamond



Keystone // Getty Images

1942: Paul McCartney

– Date of birth: June 18

The second Beatle on the list, Paul McCartney is one of two surviving members of the band. While he made his mark as one of the primary voices and songwriters of the most popular rock band in the world, McCartney has enjoyed success even after the band dissolved. His ’70s band Wings, and his solo work, have propelled him to unparalleled status among rock stars.

– Other notable artists: Jimi Hendrix, Barbra Streisand



Fox Photos // Getty Images

1943: George Harrison

– Date of birth: Feb. 25 (Died: Nov. 29, 2001)

Beatles’ lead guitarist George Harrison didn’t soak up the spotlight like Paul and John, but his impact was just as large. Harrison wrote some of the Beatles’ most loved songs, from “Something” to “Here Comes the Sun.” He’s been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice: as a Beatle and as a solo artist.

– Other notable artists: Mick Jagger, Jim Morrison



Larry Ellis // Getty Images

1944: Diana Ross

– Date of birth: March 26

As the lead singer of the Supremes, Detroit native Diana Ross solidified Motown’s place in history. The Supremes scored a record-setting 12 #1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 charts with major hits like “You Can’t Hurry Love” and “Stop! In the Name of Love.” Ross’ solo career was just as impressive; in 2012, she was given a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys.

– Other notable artists: Jimmy Page, Gladys Knight

Eddie Mallin // Wikimedia Commons

1945: Bob Marley

– Date of birth: Feb. 6 (Died: May 11, 1981)

The biggest name in island music, Jamaican superstar Bob Marley brought reggae to the masses in the ’60s and ’70s with his band the Wailers and as a solo artist. Marley’s legacy is so powerful that, as of 2017, his estate was still earning $23 million a year—and the next generation of Marleys has followed suit with similarly successful careers.

– Other notable artists: Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart



Keystone // Getty Images

1946: Freddie Mercury

– Date of birth: Sept. 5 (Died: Nov. 24, 1991)

Queen frontman Freddie Mercury started life in Zanzibar as Farrokh Bulsara and grew up going to boarding schools in India. His musical legacy as part of Queen includes the ’70s arena rock anthems “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions.” The eccentric singer passed away tragically from AIDS.

– Other notable artists: Cher, Dolly Parton



Ralph Gatti // Getty Images

1947: David Bowie

– Date of birth: Jan. 8 (Died: Jan. 10, 2016)

English rocker David Bowie captivated audiences with his androgynous glam style and theatrical performances as the alter-ego Ziggy Stardust. Musical chameleon Bowie had hit after hit—from “Changes” to “Heroes” to “Space Oddity”—and toured extensively until his death at 69.

– Other notable artists: Elton John, Iggy Pop



Hulton Archive // Getty Images

1948: Stevie Nicks

– Date of birth: May 26

Phoenix-born Stevie Nicks has been a singer for Fleetwood Mac since 1975. Rolling Stone named her one of the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time and one of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time. She still performs regularly with the band and shows no signs of stopping.

– Other notable artists: Ozzy Osbourne, Alice Cooper



Hulton Archive // Getty Images

1949: Lionel Richie

– Date of birth: June 20

Lionel Richie found his first commercial success as part of the funk-soul band the Commodores. In 1982, he launched a solo career that has earned millions of fans for his soulful crooning on songs like “Hello” and “Say You, Say Me,” both of which were #1 on the Billboard charts.

– Other notable artists: Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen

Getty Images

1950: Stevie Wonder

– Date of birth: May 13

Blind wunderkind Stevie Wonder first broke out when he was signed to Motown Records at 11 years old. From that moment on, Wonder became one of the greatest living singer-songwriters with dozens of hit tracks like “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours,” “Superstition,” and “Higher Ground.”

– Other notable artists: Tom Petty, Agnetha Faltskog



Virgin

1951: Phil Collins

– Date of birth: Jan. 30

Born in West London, Phil Collins spent time as a child actor before he found his way to rock ‘n’ roll. His musical career started with drumming for the progressive rock band Genesis, eventually becoming the group’s lead singer. Collins also pursued a wildly successful solo career, racking up chart-topping hits including “Sussudio” and “Don’t Lose My Number.”

– Other notable artists: Sting, Bonnie Tyler



Bede735 // Wikimedia Commons

1952: George Strait

– Date of birth: May 18

King of Country George Strait has been crooning to country music fans since the early 1980s. His full-on rancher style (cowboy hat, Western shirt, jeans) coincided perfectly with the “Urban Cowboy” movement—and Strait added his name to the top of the list of honky-tonk heroes.

– Other notable artists: Paul Stanley, Neal Peart



Hulton Archive // Getty Images

1953: Cyndi Lauper

– Date of birth: June 22

Cyndi Lauper found immense success in the ’80s as a pop star with hits like “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” “True Colors,” and “Time After Time.” Born in Quebec, Lauper has expanded her purview to include scores for Broadway musicals (composing for “Kinky Boots”) and inspiring humanitarian work.

– Other notable artists: Chaka Khan, Tito Jackson



Shawn Stephens // Flickr

1954: Stevie Ray Vaughan

– Date of birth: Oct. 3 (Died: Aug. 27, 1990)

Dallas-born Stevie Ray Vaughan was arguably one of the greatest guitarists who ever lived. He picked up the guitar at 7 and eventually played the Texas roadhouse circuit with his band Double Trouble until being discovered by David Bowie. After playing a legendary show with Eric Clapton and Buddy Guy, Vaughan’s helicopter crashed, leaving the world without one of its greatest musical talents.

– Other notable artists: Annie Lennox, Elvis Costello

Spencer Platt // Getty Images

1955: Reba McEntire

– Date of birth: March 28

Country singer and actress Reba McEntire was born on an Oklahoma ranch and got her start singing in a high school cowboy band. She was named the Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year in 1986 and has since top-lined her own sitcom, “Reba,” and earned the National Artistic Achievement from the United States Congress.

– Other notable artists: Angus Young, Billy Idol



DeltaNewsHub // Flickr

1956: Kenny G

– Date of birth: Aug. 29

Easily one of the greatest saxophonists of all time, Kenny G will not only be remembered for having sold over 75 million copies worldwide but also for having diversified himself across many disciplines of entertainment. In addition to producing his many multiplatinum solo albums, Kenny G has also collaborated on soundtracks for films like “The Bodyguard” and “Pretty Woman” and accepted cameos in big pop culture productions such as Katy Perry’s “Last Friday Night” music video.

– Other notable artists: La Toya Jackson, Ian Curtis



Richard Yaussi // Wikimedia Commons

1957: Hans Zimmer

– Date of birth: Sept. 12

Composer Hans Zimmer became a minor rock star in his native Germany before transitioning into the advertising world. Throughout the ’80s, he scored numerous films before his big breakout with “Rain Man.” After that, Zimmer began scoring high volumes of films each year and continues to this day, including the live-action “Lion King” remake and “X-Men: Dark Phoenix.”

– Other notable artists: Sid Vicious, Gloria Estefan



CC-BY-SA // Wikimedia Commons

1958: Michael Jackson

– Date of birth: Aug. 29 (Died: June 25, 2009)

The King of Pop got his start in Gary, Indiana, as part of his family pop group The Jackson 5. After going solo, Jackson dominated the charts with songs like “Beat It” and “Bad,” which were adored worldwide. As Jackson dealt with scandals, however, his behavior became more reclusive and eccentric. Just before launching a comeback tour, he succumbed to a fatal combination of drugs at 50.

– Other notable artists: Prince, Madonna



slgckgc // Flickr

1959: ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic

– Date of birth: Oct. 23

There’s something poetic about “Weird Al” Yankovic following Michael Jackson on this list since some of his biggest hits (“Eat It,” “Fat”) are parodies of Jackson songs. Yankovic’s entire career is built off of parodying other artists’ work, but even as a parodist, he’s been nominated for 15 Grammys and won four times.

– Other notable artists: Morrissey, Bryan Adams

Peter Neill // Wikimedia Commons

1960: Bono

– Date of birth: May 10

Born and raised in Dublin, Paul David Hewson later took the nickname Bono in the late ’70s. As the frontman for U2, Bono made his mark on rock history; as a humanitarian, he’s made his mark on the world. He’s been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize and previously named one of Time magazine’s People of the Year.

– Other notable artists: Amy Grant, Roger Taylor



Clisby // Getty Images

1961: Boy George

– Date of birth: June 14

This karma chameleon started life in London as George O’Dowd, eventually finding his way into England’s blue-eyed soul movement as the lead singer of Culture Club. The group’s hit “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?” went to #1 in countries around the globe—and Boy George, along with his signature genderless style, has been riding the wave ever since.

– Other notable artists: Billy Ray Cyrus, Susan Boyle



Ed Vill // Wikimedia Commons

1962: Axl Rose

– Date of birth: Feb. 6

Axl Rose welcomed everyone to the jungle as the lead singer of Guns N’ Roses and has been named as one of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time. The Indiana troublemaker made his way out to Los Angeles in the early 1980s and landed in the middle of the hard rock explosion. As Guns N’ Roses climbed the charts, Rose earned a reputation as one of the bad boys of rock ‘n’ roll, a distinction that survives today.

– Other notable artists: Garth Brooks, Jon Bon Jovi



Kevin Winter // Getty Images

1963: George Michael

– Date of birth: June 25 (Died: Dec. 25, 2016)

George Michael grew up in North London and broke onto the pop scene in 1980 as half of the hit group Wham! “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” was a smashing success, but Michael went solo in 1987 with the megahit “Faith.” His illustrious career spanned four decades before his death at 53 years old.

– Other notable artists: Whitney Houston, Seal



Ruthless Records

1964: Eazy-E

– Date of birth: Sept. 7 (Died: March 26, 1995)

One of the founders of seminal gangster rap group N.W.A., Eric Wright grew up on the streets of Compton, California. He went from being a drug dealer to a multiplatinum artist as N.W.A. exploded onto the scene. Less than a decade after his career began, N.W.A. had disbanded, and Eazy-E fell prey to complications from AIDS. He was just 30.

– Other notable artists: Lenny Kravitz, Courtney Love

Jason Persse // Wikimedia Commons

1965: Dr. Dre

– Date of birth: Feb. 18

While Eazy-E’s story tragically ended, fellow N.W.A. member Dr. Dre’s tale is still being told. California gave birth to Dre as Andre Young. He first made his name as the group’s DJ—but as a solo artist and the creator of Death Row Records, Dr. Dre took gangster rap mainstream. As the CEO of Aftermath Records, Dre launched the career of Eminem. After that, he started an audio brand called Beats by Dre, which eventually sold to Apple for $3 billion.

– Other notable artists: Shania Twain, Slash



J Vettorino // Wikimedia Commons

1966: Janet Jackson

– Date of birth: May 16

Janet Jackson is the youngest member of the famous Jackson family and started her career performing with her siblings as part of the family’s TV variety show, “The Jacksons.” She went off on her own and found enormous success as a solo singer and dancer, earning 10 #1 Billboard hits, five Grammys, and an Academy Award nomination.

– Other notable artists: Darius Rucker, Rick Astley



Fabio Diena // Shutterstock

1967: Kurt Cobain

– Date of birth: Feb. 20 (Died: April 5, 1994)

The mercurial lead singer of iconic rock band Nirvana was one of the most influential names of the entire grunge movement that grew out of his home state of Washington. Nirvana became one of the most significant bands of the ’90s but broke up after the loss of Cobain.

– Other notable artists: Keith Urban, R. Kelly



Anirudh Koul // Wikimedia Commons

1968: Celine Dion

– Date of birth: March 30

Quebecois superstar Celine Dion sang on TV for the first time when she was just 13 years old. She’s one of the bestselling female singers in music history and continues to perform with sold-out shows worldwide.

– Other notable artists: Kylie Minogue, LL Cool J



KHALED DESOUKI // Getty Images

1969: Jennifer Lopez

– Date of birth: July 24

J.Lo, Jenny from the Block, the former Mrs. Marc Antony—it doesn’t matter what you call her, Jennifer Lopez is one of the biggest stars in the world. Originally from the Bronx, Lopez started her career as a backup dancer before transitioning into acting in 1993. She released her debut album in 1999 and became a massive star, eventually winding up atop Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list. She served for four seasons as a judge and executive producer on NBC’s hit dance competition show “World of Dance.”

– Other notable artists: Jay-Z, Gwen Stefani

Diane Freed

1970: Mariah Carey

– Date of birth: March 27

Mariah Carey became an overnight sensation in 1990 with the release of her self-titled album and recorded a #1 hit in every year of the ’90s. As one of the bestselling artists of all time, with over 200 million records sold, Carey has earned her place in history. She continues to perform regularly, with a new residency announced for this summer in Las Vegas.

– Other notable artists: DMX, Master P



Columbia Pictures Corporation

1971: Tupac Shakur

– Date of birth: June 16 (Died: Sept. 13, 1996)

Representing for the West Coast in the gangster rap feuds of the ’90s, Tupac became a legend for his rap skills as well as his acting. He released his first album in 1991 and started to work regularly as a film actor (“Poetic Justice,” “Juice,” “Above the Rim”). After an intense feud between rival rap factions, Tupac was killed in Las Vegas in September 1996 as his career was reaching new heights.

– Other notable artists: Selena Quintanilla, Snoop Dogg



DoD News features // Wikimedia Commons

1972: Eminem

– Date of birth: Oct. 17

Eminem was born as Marshall Mathers and spent most of his formative years in the Detroit area (and still lives there today). As a rapper, he’s one of the bestselling artists in history, with eight albums that have gone multiplatinum and five Billboard #1 hits.

– Other notable artists: Notorious B.I.G., Liam Gallagher



Frank Schwichtenberg // Wikimedia Commons

1973: Pharrell Williams

– Date of birth: April 5

First rising to prominence as part of the record-producing duo the Neptunes, Pharrell Williams has his hands in a lot of different pots including music, fashion, and movies. He’s remained a songwriter and producer his entire career, spearheading massive hits like Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky” and Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines,” as well as his own giant smash “Happy.”

– Other notable artists: Nas, Akon



Valery Hache // Getty Images

1974: Victoria Beckham

– Date of birth: April 17

Victoria Beckham has enjoyed two significant careers in her life: first as a member of the hit U.K. girl group the Spice Girls, and the second as a fashion designer. As Posh Spice, she toured the world and released chart-topping pop songs. As soccer star David Beckham’s wife, she became a fixture of the tabloids, which only helped raise her celebrity profile. She currently spends most of her time running her fashion empire and becoming a reality TV star.

– Other notable artists: Robbie Williams, Lil’ Kim

Alex Const // Wikimedia Commons

1975: 50 Cent

– Date of birth: July 6

Born in Queens, New York, as Curtis Jackson, 50 Cent transitioned out of the life of a drug dealer and into the world of rap. Just as he was finding success in the late ’90s and early 2000s, he was shot nine times at close range. When he recovered, he released his debut album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin’,” and set sales records immediately. While he made his career as a rapper, he’s also been a hugely successful businessman—from his G-Unit empire to his shrewd investment in Vitamin Water.

– Other notable artists: Sia, Fergie



Thailand2016 // Wikimedia Commons

1976: Blake Shelton

– Date of birth: June 18

Oklahoma-born Blake Shelton moved to Nashville, Tennessee, at 17 to pursue his dream of becoming a country music star. His self-titled debut album registered three Top 20 hits, and he’s followed it up with a huge career that’s featured 35 total songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

– Other notable artists: Chester Bennington, Luke Bryan



Jason Persse // Flickr

1977: Kanye West

– Date of birth: June 8

Kanye West is a producer and performer who’s also one of the most controversial figures in hip-hop. After breaking in as a producer for Jay-Z, he scored hit after hit on his own records, like “Through the Wire,” “Gold Digger,” and “Stronger.” West’s made just as much noise outside of his performing career as the husband of reality star Kim Kardashian and frequent Twitter user.

– Other notable artists: Shakira, Daddy Yankee



Anthony Devlin // Getty Images

1978: Nicole Scherzinger

– Date of birth: June 29

The Pussycat Dolls became one of the biggest girl groups in history in the 2000s, with 54 million records sold and Nicole Scherzinger at the helm. The group broke up in 2009, and Scherzinger embarked on a solo career. She’s also spent time as an actress and reality TV judge on shows like “The Sing-Off” and “The X Factor.”

– Other notable artists: John Legend, Luis Fonsi



George De Sota // Getty Images

1979: Pink

– Date of birth: Sept. 8

Philadelphian Alecia Moore, now known simply as Pink, started off in an R&B group. She eventually went solo and scored major hits like “Get the Party Started” and “Just Like a Pill.” She continues to perform as one of the most influential female pop stars of the 21st century.

– Other notable artists: Aaliyah, Adam Levine

Jason Persse // Wikimedia Commons

1980: Gucci Mane

– Date of birth: Feb. 12

Gucci Mane started out as a young hustler named Radric Davis but is one of hip hop’s most successful acts today. Drug addiction and legal issues have sidetracked his career somewhat, but he was a featured artist on the megahit “Black Beatles” in 2016 and toured all summer in 2018.

– Other notable artists: Christina Aguilera, T.I.



Kevin Winter // Getty Images

1981: Beyoncé

– Date of birth: Sept. 4

Born and raised in Houston, Beyoncé first found fame as a singer in Destiny’s Child before going the solo route and becoming one of the world’s most successful pop stars. Her biggest hits (“Crazy in Love,” “Single Ladies,” “Run the World”) have captivated the world and made her one of the most-awarded stars in history with 28 Grammys and the most wins in MTV VMA history since 2016.

– Other notable artists: Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears



Eva Rinaldi // Flickr

1982: Nicki Minaj

– Date of birth: Dec. 8

Born in Trinidad and raised in New York, Nicki Minaj spent time at New York’s famous performing arts-focused LaGuardia High School (the “Fame” school) before hitting the mainstream with her debut album, “Pink Friday.” Releasing hit after hit and rocking her glam yet outrageous fashion sense, Minaj propelled herself to the top of the charts on multiple occasions. Her acting career has also bloomed, with appearances in movies like “Barbershop: The Next Cut” and notable “Saturday Night Live” performances.

– Other notable artists: Lil Wayne, Kelly Clarkson



Rama // Wikimedia Commons

1983: Amy Winehouse

– Date of birth: Sept. 14 (Died: July 23, 2011)

British soul singer Amy Winehouse made a name for herself with a deeply engaging voice and trademark beehive hairdo. She set records by winning five Grammys in 2008, including Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Pop Vocal Album, and Female Pop Vocal Performance. Winehouse fought addiction during most of her career and succumbed to her battle at just 27 years old.

– Other notable artists: Future, Carrie Underwood



Alberto E. Rodriguez // Getty Images

1984: Katy Perry

– Date of birth: Oct. 25

Katy Perry grew up in a religious household in Santa Barbara, California, but left it behind to become one of the biggest pop stars in the world. Since her debut album in 2008 (“I Kissed a Girl”), her songs and accompanying music videos have racked up billions of views on YouTube and garnered awards across the musical spectrum.

– Other notable artists: Mandy Moore, Avril Lavigne

Kevin Winter // Getty Images

1985: Bruno Mars

– Date of birth: Oct. 8

Bruno Mars became the biggest star to come out of the Hawaii islands. Singing since the age of 4 and signed to Motown at 18, Mars didn’t truly become a sensation until he released “Just the Way You Are,” which became a #1 hit in 2010. He’s the first solo artist in history to have his first 13 songs all reach the Top 10 in the American Top 40.

– Other notable artists: Lana Del Rey, J. Cole



Michael Buckner // Getty Images

1986: Lady Gaga

– Date of birth: March 28

Part pop star, part performance artist, Lady Gaga has dominated dance music for more than a decade since her debut album, “The Fame,” produced four #1 hits. Known as much for her flamboyant costumes as she is for her performances, Gaga has been the reigning queen of dance music for so long that Esquire called her the “Grandmother of Pop” back in 2010.

– Other notable artists: Drake, Lindsey Stirling



Batiste Safont // Wikimedia Commons

1987: Kendrick Lamar

– Date of birth: June 17

Rap’s biggest star was born in Compton, California, as Kendrick Duckworth. His major label debut, “good kid, m.A.A.d city,” was certified platinum in 2013. Four albums later, MTV named him the “Hottest MC in the Game,” while Time magazine listed him as one of 2016’s Most Influential People. But there’s even more—Kendrick Lamar’s “Damn.” became the first non-jazz album to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music.

– Other notable artists: Kesha, Wiz Khalifa



FlickreviewR 2 // Wikimedia Commons

1988: Rihanna

– Date of birth: Feb. 20

Rihanna is the youngest and fastest artist to attain 14 #1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 list. Def Jam records signed her when she was just a teenager, and she’s been climbing the charts ever since. Her dancehall-inspired pop has sold more than 54 million records, with worldwide smash hits like “Umbrella” and “S.O.S.”

– Other notable artists: Adele, Vanessa Hudgens



Eva Rinaldi

1989: Taylor Swift

– Date of birth: Dec. 13

Few artists can go from teenage country music star to global pop sensation, but that’s exactly what Pennsylvania’s Taylor Swift was able to do. She initially hit the country charts in 2006 with her self-titled debut and was setting all kinds of records just a few years later with 22 Top 40 singles from 2006 to 2010.

– Other notable artists: Chris Brown, G-Eazy

Kevin Winter // Getty Images

1990: Logic

– Date of birth: Jan. 22

Born Sir Robert Bryson Hall II (the Sir is part of his name, not a British honorific) in Maryland, hip-hop artist Logic started gaining traction with his mixtapes in 2010 and eventually found his way to Def Jam Records. With six mixtapes and three studio albums under his belt, including the major hit “1-800-273-8255,” Logic has become a fixture on Billboard charts.

– Other notable artists: The Weeknd, Rita Ora



Christopher Johnson // Wikimedia Commons

1991: Ed Sheeran

– Date of birth: Feb. 17

The red-headed British pop crooner has won millions of fans with his romantic ballads, and he’s written songs for stars like One Direction, Taylor Swift, and others. A Member of the Order of the British Empire, Sheeran has also added the title of actor to his resume—after appearances on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and “The Bastard Executioner” on FX.

– Other notable artists: Charlie Puth, Louis Tomlinson



Rich Fury // Getty Images

1992: Cardi B

– Date of birth: Oct. 11

Cardi B hit the true mainstream when she appeared as a musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” back in April. The female rapper from the Bronx started her rise to fame on Instagram back when she was working as an exotic dancer and moved over to reality TV on VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: New York.” After two seasons on the show, she made the full-time jump to music and has been climbing the ladder to stardom since then with songs like the ultra-popular “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It,” “Wap,” and “Up.”

– Other notable artists: Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato



Berisik Radio.com // Wikimedia Commons

1993: Ariana Grande

– Date of birth: June 26

Ariana Grande was seemingly born for stardom: She started on Broadway at 15 and quickly landed roles on Nickelodeon sitcoms. She moved from actor to pop star in 2013 and found instant success with global hits like “Bang Bang” and “Love Me Harder.” At just 25 years old, she had already scored nine Top 10 hits on the Billboard charts.

– Other notable artists: Zayn Malik, Liam Payne



Stephen Lovekin // Getty Images

1994: Justin Bieber

– Date of birth: March 1

Justin Bieber has been a worldwide celebrity since he was a preteen. The Canadian singer gained prominence from YouTube videos and released his first studio album at 15. He’s made hit after hit, but the spotlight has magnified the problems of success for someone so young. Now, he’s trying to rehabilitate his image and maintain his post as a huge pop star, having done so by releasing #1 albums like “Purpose,” “Changes,” and “Justice.”

– Other notable artists: Halsey, Harry Styles

jus10h // Flickr

1995: Dua Lipa

– Date of birth: Aug. 22

Born in London to Albanian parents, Dua Lipa is the youngest artist to get 1 billion music video views on YouTube. Her hits “IDGAF” and “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” are in heavy rotation, and the follow-up hit “Levitating”—off her sophomore album, “Future Nostalgia”—became the most-played song in the United States in 2021.

– Other notable artists: Post Malone, Troye Sivan



Pascal Le Segretain // Getty Images

1996: Lil Peep

– Date of birth: Nov. 1 (Died: Nov. 15, 2017)

Lil Peep was a heavily tattooed underground rapper from Long Island who found his audience through SoundCloud. Just as his star was rising, Lil Peep overdosed on drugs and lost his life at 21. Several songs of his songs have since been released posthumously.

– Other notable artists: Jack Gilinsky, Jack Johnson



Yun_Q // Flickr

1997: Jungkook

– Date of birth: Sept. 1

The youngest member of Korean pop boy band BTS is Jeon Jungkook. He is a singer and dancer from Busan, South Korea, who, while known for his many talents, is no stranger to the exhaustion of training and performing—just look at BTS’ YouTube Red series.

– Other notable artists: Camila Cabello, Kodak Black



Florida Department of Corrections

1998: Xxxtentacion

– Date of birth: Jan. 23 (Died: June 18, 2018)

Jahseh Onfroy was one of Florida’s newest rap sensations as Xxxtentacion, having broken out with the help of SoundCloud and his most popular song “SAD!” Legal troubles put Xxxtentacion in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, and changes to streaming service policies against hate speech influenced his popularity. Unfortunately, it came to an end in 2018 when the rapper was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Florida.

– Other notable artists: Shawn Mendes, Khalid



Andreas Rentz // Getty Images

1999: Madison Beer

– Date of birth: March 5

Long Island singer Madison Beer got her big break when Justin Bieber tweeted about her. Her first song to crack the Billboard 200 was “As She Pleases,” reaching #93 in February 2018.

– Other notable artists: HRVY, NBA YoungBoy

Paras Griffin // Getty Images

2000: Lil Pump

– Date of birth: Aug. 17

With over 11 million Instagram followers, Miami’s Lil Pump is the underground rapper of the Instagram generation. His song “Gucci Gang” has already gone certified platinum, and the New York Times has also covered his rise to stardom. Not bad for a high school dropout.

– Other notable artists: Willow Smith, Daniel Skye



Scott Dudelson // Getty Images

2001: Billie Eilish

– Date of birth: Dec. 18

Billie Eilish stormed onto the music scene in 2016 with her SoundCloud release “Ocean Eyes.” Raised in Los Angeles by her entertainment-industry executive parents, she frequently collaborates with her brother, Finneas. Eilish made history threefold in 2020 by becoming the first woman, the youngest person, and the second person ever to win four main Grammy categories (and in a single night): Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.

– Other notable artists: Lil TJAY, Zach Herron



Noam Galai // Getty Images

2002: Loren Gray

– Date of birth: April 19

Loren Gray was just 13 years old when she became famous on TikTok (musical.ly at the time) in 2015. Despite being bullied for her budding social media stardom, Gray would get the last laugh in 2019 when she became TikTok’s most-followed user for an entire year. Apart from succeeding as one of TikTok’s highest-earning users, Gray’s since forged a singing career for herself and has appeared in music videos for fellow pop stars like Taylor Swift (“The Man”).

– Other notable artists: Lil Mosey, NLE Choppa



Amy Sussman // Getty Images

2003: Olivia Rodrigo

– Date of birth: Feb. 20

From Disney darling to three-time Grammy-winning recording artist in just a few years’ time, Olivia Rodrigo’s path to pop stardom is nothing short of miraculous. Although she’d built a fanbase for her acting work in the late 2010s, Rodrigo became an overnight sensation with the release of her record-breaking debut single, “Driver’s License,” which would unequivocally become the song of 2021. The California native was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2022 and Time’s Entertainer of the Year in 2021.

– Other notable artists: The Kid Laroi, JoJo Siwa