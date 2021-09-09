Counties most concerned about climate change in Texas
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Texas using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Waller County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.9%
— 2.9% lower than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
– Total population: 37,799
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Calhoun County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.3%
— 2.4% lower than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%
– Total population: 16,361
Patrick Feller // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Victoria County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.3%
— 2.4% lower than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%
– Total population: 68,398
Reading Associate 17 // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Caldwell County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.8%
— 1.5% lower than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%
– Total population: 31,311
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#46. San Patricio County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.8%
— 1.5% lower than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%
– Total population: 48,852
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Collin County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.9%
— 1.4% lower than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
– Total population: 693,358
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Ector County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.2%
— 1.0% lower than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%
– Total population: 110,749
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Brazos County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.3%
— 0.7% lower than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%
– Total population: 174,024
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Parmer County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.5%
— 0.4% lower than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%
– Total population: 6,974
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Bastrop County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.5%
— 0.4% lower than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
– Total population: 61,480
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Bee County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.6%
— 0.2% lower than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%
– Total population: 25,741
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Bailey County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.1%
— 0.6% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%
– Total population: 5,070
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Williamson County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.3%
— 0.9% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
– Total population: 388,150
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Atascosa County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.3%
— 0.9% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%
– Total population: 35,266
Canva
#36. Pecos County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.6%
— 1.4% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%
– Total population: 11,936
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Edwards County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.3%
— 2.5% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.2%
– Total population: 1,708
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Jeff Davis County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.4%
— 2.7% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%
– Total population: 1,810
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Bell County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.4%
— 2.7% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%
– Total population: 247,204
25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Kenedy County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.6%
— 2.9% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 12.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
– Total population: 428
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Uvalde County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.8%
— 3.3% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%
– Total population: 19,633
Hequals2henry // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Harris County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.8%
— 3.3% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%
– Total population: 3,362,148
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Frio County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.0%
— 3.5% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
– Total population: 14,827
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Fort Bend County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.8%
— 4.8% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%
– Total population: 533,859
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons
#27. La Salle County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.1%
— 5.3% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%
– Total population: 5,796
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Hays County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.7%
— 6.2% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.6%
– Total population: 156,653
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Hudspeth County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.7%
— 6.2% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%
– Total population: 3,134
Talshiarr // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Reeves County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.9%
— 6.6% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 49.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%
– Total population: 11,798
Patriarca12 // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Brewster County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.9%
— 6.6% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%
– Total population: 7,432
Canva
#22. Nueces County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.2%
— 7.1% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%
– Total population: 270,484
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Jim Wells County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.4%
— 7.4% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%
– Total population: 29,602
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Dallas County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.3%
— 8.8% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 49.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.5%
– Total population: 1,898,781
Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Culberson County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.8%
— 9.6% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%
– Total population: 1,705
25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Kleberg County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 69.5%
— 10.8% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 49.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.1%
– Total population: 23,718
Matthew T Rader // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Willacy County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 69.8%
— 11.3% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 51.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.4%
– Total population: 16,470
John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Val Verde County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 70.2%
— 11.8% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 51.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.0%
– Total population: 34,955
Canva
#15. Cameron County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 70.8%
— 12.8% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 51.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.1%
– Total population: 290,681
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Dimmit County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 70.9%
— 13.0% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 51.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%
– Total population: 7,469
Canva
#13. Bexar County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.1%
— 13.2% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.0%
– Total population: 1,426,742
天王星 // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Travis County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.6%
— 14.1% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.1%
– Total population: 933,881
Canva
#11. Brooks County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.7%
— 14.3% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 53.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%
– Total population: 5,335
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Zavala County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.8%
— 14.4% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 53.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.0%
– Total population: 8,548
BenjaminMonroy // Wikimedia Commons
#9. El Paso County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 72.7%
— 15.8% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 56.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.7%
– Total population: 605,180
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Jim Hogg County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 74.0%
— 17.9% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 55.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.7%
– Total population: 3,625
Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr
#7. Hidalgo County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 74.0%
— 17.9% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 53.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%
– Total population: 566,969
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ M.D. // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Maverick County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 74.5%
— 18.6% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 56.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.8%
– Total population: 39,642
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Webb County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 74.7%
— 19.0% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 54.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.3%
– Total population: 180,734
Talshiarr // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Presidio County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 76.0%
— 21.1% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 69.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 58.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.3%
– Total population: 5,187
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Starr County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 76.4%
— 21.7% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 69.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 58.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.8%
– Total population: 42,715
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Duval County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 76.5%
— 21.9% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 69.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 57.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.6%
– Total population: 8,393
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Zapata County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 77.8%
— 24.0% higher than Texas average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 70.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 59.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.1%
– Total population: 9,553
