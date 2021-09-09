stacker-Texas



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Texas

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Texas using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Texas



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Waller County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.9%

— 2.9% lower than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%

– Total population: 37,799



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Calhoun County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.3%

— 2.4% lower than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%

– Total population: 16,361



Patrick Feller // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Victoria County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.3%

— 2.4% lower than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%

– Total population: 68,398



Reading Associate 17 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Caldwell County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.8%

— 1.5% lower than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%

– Total population: 31,311



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#46. San Patricio County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.8%

— 1.5% lower than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%

– Total population: 48,852

You may also like: Recipes from Texas



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Collin County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.9%

— 1.4% lower than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%

– Total population: 693,358



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Ector County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.2%

— 1.0% lower than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%

– Total population: 110,749



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Brazos County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.3%

— 0.7% lower than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%

– Total population: 174,024



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Parmer County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.5%

— 0.4% lower than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%

– Total population: 6,974



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Bastrop County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.5%

— 0.4% lower than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%

– Total population: 61,480

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Texas



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Bee County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.6%

— 0.2% lower than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%

– Total population: 25,741



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Bailey County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.1%

— 0.6% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 52.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%

– Total population: 5,070



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Williamson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.3%

— 0.9% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%

– Total population: 388,150



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Atascosa County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.3%

— 0.9% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%

– Total population: 35,266



Canva

#36. Pecos County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.6%

— 1.4% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%

– Total population: 11,936

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Texas



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Edwards County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.3%

— 2.5% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.2%

– Total population: 1,708



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Jeff Davis County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.4%

— 2.7% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%

– Total population: 1,810



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Bell County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.4%

— 2.7% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%

– Total population: 247,204



25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Kenedy County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.6%

— 2.9% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 12.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%

– Total population: 428



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Uvalde County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.8%

— 3.3% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.1%

– Total population: 19,633

You may also like: Do you know Texas’s official state symbols?



Hequals2henry // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Harris County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.8%

— 3.3% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%

– Total population: 3,362,148



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Frio County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.0%

— 3.5% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%

– Total population: 14,827



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Fort Bend County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.8%

— 4.8% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%

– Total population: 533,859



Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#27. La Salle County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.1%

— 5.3% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%

– Total population: 5,796



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Hays County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.7%

— 6.2% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.6%

– Total population: 156,653

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Texas



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Hudspeth County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.7%

— 6.2% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%

– Total population: 3,134



Talshiarr // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Reeves County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.9%

— 6.6% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 49.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%

– Total population: 11,798



Patriarca12 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Brewster County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.9%

— 6.6% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%

– Total population: 7,432



Canva

#22. Nueces County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.2%

— 7.1% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%

– Total population: 270,484



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Jim Wells County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.4%

— 7.4% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%

– Total population: 29,602

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Texas



Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Dallas County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.3%

— 8.8% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 49.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.5%

– Total population: 1,898,781



Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Culberson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.8%

— 9.6% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%

– Total population: 1,705



25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Kleberg County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 69.5%

— 10.8% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 49.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.1%

– Total population: 23,718



Matthew T Rader // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Willacy County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 69.8%

— 11.3% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 51.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.4%

– Total population: 16,470



John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Val Verde County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 70.2%

— 11.8% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 51.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.0%

– Total population: 34,955

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Texas



Canva

#15. Cameron County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 70.8%

— 12.8% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 51.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.1%

– Total population: 290,681



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Dimmit County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 70.9%

— 13.0% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 51.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.1%

– Total population: 7,469



Canva

#13. Bexar County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.1%

— 13.2% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.0%

– Total population: 1,426,742



天王星 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Travis County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.6%

— 14.1% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.1%

– Total population: 933,881



Canva

#11. Brooks County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.7%

— 14.3% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 53.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%

– Total population: 5,335

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Texas



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Zavala County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.8%

— 14.4% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 53.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.0%

– Total population: 8,548



BenjaminMonroy // Wikimedia Commons

#9. El Paso County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 72.7%

— 15.8% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 56.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.7%

– Total population: 605,180



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Jim Hogg County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 74.0%

— 17.9% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 55.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.7%

– Total population: 3,625



Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#7. Hidalgo County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 74.0%

— 17.9% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 53.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%

– Total population: 566,969



JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Maverick County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 74.5%

— 18.6% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 56.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.8%

– Total population: 39,642

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Texas, according to Tripadvisor



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Webb County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 74.7%

— 19.0% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 54.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.3%

– Total population: 180,734



Talshiarr // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Presidio County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 76.0%

— 21.1% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 69.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 58.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.3%

– Total population: 5,187



Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Starr County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 76.4%

— 21.7% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 69.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 58.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.8%

– Total population: 42,715



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Duval County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 76.5%

— 21.9% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 69.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 57.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 68.6%

– Total population: 8,393



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Zapata County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 77.8%

— 24.0% higher than Texas average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 70.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 59.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.1%

– Total population: 9,553

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Texas