stacker-Texas



Canva

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Sep. 7 had reached649,741 COVID-19-related deaths and 40.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100k residents within the past week as of Sep. 3, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100k served as a tiebreaker Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Taylor County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 659 (910 new cases, +68% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,752 (18,983 total cases)

— 99.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (441 total deaths)

— 64.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Canva

#49. Karnes County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 660 (103 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,313 (3,325 total cases)

— 99.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (41 total deaths)

— 35.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Navarro County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 666 (334 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,924 (7,479 total cases)

— 99.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (151 total deaths)

— 55.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Ward County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 667 (80 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,402 (1,488 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (25 total deaths)

— 7.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Walker County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 670 (489 new cases, +77% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,140 (10,318 total cases)

— 99.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (145 total deaths)

— 2.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Mark Oxner // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Bowie County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 684 (638 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,915 (10,178 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (246 total deaths)

— 36.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Nsaum75 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Galveston County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 687 (2,351 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,092 (55,056 total cases)

— 99.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (532 total deaths)

— 20.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Smith County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 690 (1,606 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,722 (27,284 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (534 total deaths)

— 18.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Eaglegrafix // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Gregg County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 695 (861 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,984 (14,854 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (398 total deaths)

— 65.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Canva

#41. Nueces County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 696 (2,520 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,591 (60,109 total cases)

— 99.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (1,027 total deaths)

— 45.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Morris County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 702 (87 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,680 (1,323 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (42 total deaths)

— 74.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Menard County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 702 (15 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,377 (286 total cases)

— 99.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (10 total deaths)

— 141.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Lpret // Wikicommons

#38. McLennan County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 706 (1,812 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,620 (34,951 total cases)

— 99.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (547 total deaths)

— 9.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Adavyd // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Brazoria County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 709 (2,652 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,694 (51,251 total cases)

— 99.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (636 total deaths)

— 12.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Chambers County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 712 (312 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,379 (7,180 total cases)

— 99.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (41 total deaths)

— 51.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Photolitherland // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Rusk County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 715 (389 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,148 (6,065 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (124 total deaths)

— 17.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Wood County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 716 (326 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,343 (4,710 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (152 total deaths)

— 72.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Irion County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 716 (11 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,872 (167 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 65 (1 total deaths)

— 66.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Orange County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 722 (602 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,113 (11,770 total cases)

— 99.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (182 total deaths)

— 12.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Duval County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 726 (81 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,407 (1,719 total cases)

— 99.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (46 total deaths)

— 112.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Upshur County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 740 (309 new cases, +65% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,355 (4,741 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (89 total deaths)

— 9.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Kenedy County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 743 (3 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,366 (54 total cases)

— 99.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (2 total deaths)

— 155.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Val Verde County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 747 (366 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,466 (9,543 total cases)

— 99.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 459 (225 total deaths)

— 136.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Harrison County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 750 (499 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,205 (7,457 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (126 total deaths)

— 2.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Jim Wells County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 768 (311 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,385 (6,228 total cases)

— 99.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (129 total deaths)

— 64.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Live Oak County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 770 (94 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,952 (1,459 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (25 total deaths)

— 5.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Crane County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 771 (37 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,718 (706 total cases)

— 99.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (14 total deaths)

— 50.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Calhoun County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 775 (165 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,580 (3,317 total cases)

— 99.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (27 total deaths)

— 34.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Schleicher County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 788 (22 new cases, +214% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,207 (313 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (7 total deaths)

— 29.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Upton County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 793 (29 new cases, +262% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,278 (449 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (11 total deaths)

— 55.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Cherokee County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 813 (428 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,903 (5,740 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (156 total deaths)

— 52.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Edwards County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 828 (16 new cases, +220% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,493 (280 total cases)

— 99.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (6 total deaths)

— 60.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Camp County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 832 (109 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,258 (1,736 total cases)

— 99.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (49 total deaths)

— 92.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Vami IV // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Tom Green County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 841 (1,002 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,475 (22,022 total cases)

— 99.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (316 total deaths)

— 36.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Brown County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 842 (319 new cases, +72% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,568 (5,516 total cases)

— 99.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (143 total deaths)

— 94.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Glasscock County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 852 (12 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,936 (140 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (3 total deaths)

— 9.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Palo Pinto County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 880 (257 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,067 (3,814 total cases)

— 99.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (90 total deaths)

— 58.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Scurry County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 886 (148 new cases, +208% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,063 (2,850 total cases)

— 99.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 407 (68 total deaths)

— 109.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Cass County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 913 (274 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,267 (3,383 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (102 total deaths)

— 75.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Talshiarr // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Reeves County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 926 (148 new cases, +90% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,910 (3,021 total cases)

— 99.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (46 total deaths)

— 48.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Coke County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 974 (33 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,301 (586 total cases)

— 99.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (13 total deaths)

— 97.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Tyler County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 987 (214 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,487 (2,056 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (53 total deaths)

— 26.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Refugio County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,007 (70 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,796 (1,028 total cases)

— 99.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (23 total deaths)

— 70.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Crockett County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,039 (36 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,612 (714 total cases)

— 99.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (15 total deaths)

— 123.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Uvalde County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,047 (280 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,509 (5,217 total cases)

— 99.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (81 total deaths)

— 56.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Concho County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,174 (32 new cases, +167% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,175 (659 total cases)

— 99.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (9 total deaths)

— 70.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Hardin County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,363 (785 new cases, +40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,836 (8,546 total cases)

— 99.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (139 total deaths)

— 24.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Foard County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,385 (16 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,766 (159 total cases)

— 99.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 866 (10 total deaths)

— 346.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#2. DeWitt County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,550 (514 new cases, +25,600% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,877 (2,596 total cases)

— 99.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (65 total deaths)

— 66.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available



Canva

#1. Baylor County, TX

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 3,705 (130 new cases, +3,150% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,682 (445 total cases)

— 99.7% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (13 total deaths)

— 90.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available