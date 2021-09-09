stacker-Texas



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Texas

The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2,more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in counties with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

The United States reached 653,583 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 40.5 million COVID-19 cases as of Sep. 9, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, 53.4% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Epidemiologists say the lower the vaccination rate, the more the virus has the opportunity to continue to evolve and become more dangerous.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Sep. 8, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.



Charles Henry // Flickr

#50. Potter County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (63.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 375 (440 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Wise County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 429 (300 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Scurry County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 94% full in Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 946 (158 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Colorado County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 94% full in Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 437 (94 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Brown County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (65.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.1% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 909 (344 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Canva

#45. Hale County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (77.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 239 (80 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Kaufman County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (75.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (57.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.1% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 441 (600 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Eaglegrafix // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Gregg County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.1% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 540 (669 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



BenjaminMonroy // Wikimedia Commons

#42. El Paso County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.1% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 91 (764 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Williamson County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (60.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 531 (3,135 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Titus County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (80.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 702 (230 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Canva

#39. Cameron County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.3% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 278 (1,175 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Kleberg County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.3% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (86.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 528 (162 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Adavyd // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Lamar County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.5% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (73.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.1% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 606 (302 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Montgomery County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.5% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (67.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.2% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 493 (2,995 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Mick Watson from Atascocita, Texas // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Denton County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.5% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.3% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 253 (2,248 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Gaines County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.5% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 94% full in Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 284 (61 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Bell County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.8% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 319 (1,159 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Hill County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.8% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 94% full in Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 505 (185 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Dallam County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.8% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 94% full in Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 563 (41 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Mark Fisher // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Tarrant County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.0% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 308 (6,466 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Dallas County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.0% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.1% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 371 (9,767 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Public Domain

#28. Jefferson County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.0% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 521 (1,311 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Palo Pinto County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.0% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 781 (228 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Fannin County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (63.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.0% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 94% full in Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 310 (110 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Collin County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.2% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.3% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 515 (5,328 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



天王星 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Travis County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.4% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.1% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 263 (3,355 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Hequals2henry // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Harris County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.4% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.1% more availability than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 301 (14,200 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Lpret // Wikicommons

#22. McLennan County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.4% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (67.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 528 (1,354 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hays County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.4% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (71.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 216 (497 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Kairos14 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Hood County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.4% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (88.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 443 (273 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Fort Bend County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.6% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.1% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 261 (2,120 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Grayson County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.6% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 186 (254 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Nsaum75 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Galveston County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.9% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.2% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 535 (1,831 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Adavyd // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Brazoria County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.9% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (63.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 856 (3,202 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Taylor County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.1% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 596 (823 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Johnson County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.1% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (65.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 332 (583 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Webb County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.3% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.2% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 272 (753 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Reading Associate 17 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Caldwell County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.3% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 94% full in Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 978 (427 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Jim Evans // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Polk County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (70.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.5% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (98.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.3% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 499 (256 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Walker County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.5% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (77.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 748 (546 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Ellis County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 99.0% (62.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.7% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (70.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 457 (844 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Hunt County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.0% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (75.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 794 (783 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Parker County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.0% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (61.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 358 (512 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Coryell County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (59.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.0% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (100.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 589 (447 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Rockwall County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.0% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (80.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 327 (343 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Navarro County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (83.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.0% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (99.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 619 (310 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Jim Wells County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (73.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.0% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (70.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.4% more full than Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 677 (274 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Nicolas Henderson from Coppell, Texas // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Andrews County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.0% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 94% full in Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,128 (211 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Fayette County, TX

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.0% more full than Texas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 94% full in Texas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 552 (140 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: data not available