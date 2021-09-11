Most popular boy names in the 80s in Texas
Canva
Most popular boy names in the 80s in Texas
Known for the emergence of MTV, the rise of neon, and the invention of the mixtape, the 1980s were certainly a rockin’ era in American history. New economic policies were introduced, the news network CNN launched, and, much less enjoyable, Wall Street crashed on the infamous Black Monday—the worst one-day decline in American stock market history. Sandra Day O’Connor was nominated by President Ronald Reagan as the first female Supreme Court justice, the Cold War saw the beginning of the end as the Berlin Wall began to fall, and millions watched in horror as the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded on live television.
Among all the big hair, Rubix cubes, and shoulder pads, however, there were still plenty of babies being born during this defining time. And with celebrities like Michael J. Fox and Robert Palmer reaching their peak fame during the ‘80s, it’s no surprise that many parents chose to name their kids after them.
To see just how popular these names were, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 80s in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Just like scrunchies and PAC MAN, Americans can still hold onto some of the best aspects of the ‘80s, including baby names (some things never get old). So whether you’re welcoming a new little one into the world this year or just curious, these are the 100 most popular baby names of the 1980s in Texas.
PxHere
#50. Jesse
Jesse is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord exists”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,314
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,353 (#127 most common name, -46.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 85,897
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#49. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,362
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,212 (#32 most common name, +60.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 73,406
Canva
#48. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,382
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,355 (#29 most common name, +62.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 105,962
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#47. Patrick
Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,565
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,772 (#225 most common name, -73.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 111,365
Pixabay
#46. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,580
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,004 (#106 most common name, -39.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 101,809
Pixabay
#45. Carlos
Carlos is a name of Spanish origin meaning “free man”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,872
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,565 (#52 most common name, +10.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #76
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 41,320
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#44. Luis
Luis is a name of German origin meaning “famous warrior”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,115
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,774 (#42 most common name, +23.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #83
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 37,123
MIA Studio // Shutterstock
#43. Travis
Travis is a name of French origin meaning “to cross”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,144
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,490 (#267 (tie) most common name, -79.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 102,915
Falcona // Shutterstock
#42. Paul
Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,273
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,837 (#221 most common name, -74.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 104,339
Pexels
#41. Kyle
Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,275
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,968 (#213 most common name, -72.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 141,910
Canva
#40. Jeffrey
Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,672
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 866 (#375 most common name, -88.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 144,781
Pixabay
#39. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,913
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,240 (#22 most common name, +42.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 141,341
Pixabay
#38. Jesus
Jesus is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to deliver”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,993
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,648 (#43 most common name, +8.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #106
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 27,012
Canva
#37. Dustin
Dustin is a name of Norse origin meaning “brave warrior”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,007
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 580 (#495 most common name, -92.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 97,301
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#36. Cody
Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,133
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,461 (#271 most common name, -82.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #59
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 60,173
Unsplash
#35. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,930
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,120 (#198 most common name, -76.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 172,811
Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock
#34. Stephen
Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,043
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,320 (#292 most common name, -85.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 113,597
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock
#33. Mark
Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,758
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,350 (#176 most common name, -75.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 129,371
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock
#32. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,842
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,320 (#77 most common name, -45.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 223,293
Unsplash
#31. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,022
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,958 (#80 most common name, -50.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 177,743
PxHere
#30. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,068
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,854 (#84 most common name, -51.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 131,861
Canva
#29. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,120
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,882 (#82 most common name, -51.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 195,049
Canva
#28. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,228
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,267 (#2 most common name, +68.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 124,186
PxHere
#27. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,121
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,550 (#60 most common name, -41.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 188,638
Unsplash
#26. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,209
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,732 (#37 most common name, -13.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 138,343
Canva
#25. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,526
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,495 (#168 most common name, -78.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 177,405
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#24. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,666
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,095 (#18 most common name, +3.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 211,804
Min An // Pexels
#23. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,790
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,650 (#159 most common name, -77.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 154,710
Pixabay
#22. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 12,052
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,125 (#197 most common name, -82.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 233,976
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#21. Jeremy
Jeremy is a name of English origin meaning “appointed by God”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 12,406
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,372 (#174 most common name, -80.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,418
noBorders – Brayden Howie // Shutterstock
#20. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,572
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,905 (#49 most common name, -45.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 278,848
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#19. Juan
Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,826
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,374 (#28 most common name, -30.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #65
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 51,205
Pixabay
#18. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 15,112
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,161 (#33 most common name, -32.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 285,013
Pixabay
#17. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 15,313
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,590 (#117 (tie) most common name, -76.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 204,199
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#16. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 16,492
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,093 (#34 most common name, -38.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 299,367
Pexels
#15. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 17,192
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,857 (#15 most common name, -25.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 248,240
Negative Space
#14. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 17,337
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,054 (#35 most common name, -42.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 229,906
Canva
#13. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 18,681
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,524 (#61 most common name, -65.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 232,173
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock
#12. Jason
Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 19,719
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,533 (#73 most common name, -71.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 292,016
Philippe Put // Flickr
#11. Jose
Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 22,048
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,936 (#7 most common name, -32.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 86,349
Unsplash
#10. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 23,331
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,254 (#97 most common name, -81.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 289,755
Canva
#9. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 23,525
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,813 (#3 most common name, -32.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 345,414
Canva
#8. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 24,007
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,862 (#67 most common name, -75.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 321,598
PxHere
#7. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 26,294
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,214 (#9 most common name, -45.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 458,894
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#6. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 26,962
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,843 (#36 most common name, -63.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 321,034
Pexels
#5. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 27,160
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,353 (#21 most common name, -58.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 356,362
PxHere
#4. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 28,797
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,851 (#20 most common name, -58.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 396,533
Tetyana Kovyrina // Pexels
#3. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 29,771
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,401 (#8 most common name, -51.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 383,610
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#2. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 41,979
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,392 (#13 most common name, -68.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 663,592
Ana Paula Lima // Pexels
#1. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 44,579
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,270 (#17 most common name, -72.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 554,793
Comments