Most popular boy names in the 80s in Texas

Known for the emergence of MTV, the rise of neon, and the invention of the mixtape, the 1980s were certainly a rockin’ era in American history. New economic policies were introduced, the news network CNN launched, and, much less enjoyable, Wall Street crashed on the infamous Black Monday—the worst one-day decline in American stock market history. Sandra Day O’Connor was nominated by President Ronald Reagan as the first female Supreme Court justice, the Cold War saw the beginning of the end as the Berlin Wall began to fall, and millions watched in horror as the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded on live television.

Among all the big hair, Rubix cubes, and shoulder pads, however, there were still plenty of babies being born during this defining time. And with celebrities like Michael J. Fox and Robert Palmer reaching their peak fame during the ‘80s, it’s no surprise that many parents chose to name their kids after them.

To see just how popular these names were, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 80s in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Just like scrunchies and PAC MAN, Americans can still hold onto some of the best aspects of the ‘80s, including baby names (some things never get old). So whether you’re welcoming a new little one into the world this year or just curious, these are the 100 most popular baby names of the 1980s in Texas.



#50. Jesse

Jesse is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord exists”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,314

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,353 (#127 most common name, -46.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #49

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 85,897



#49. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,362

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,212 (#32 most common name, +60.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 73,406



#48. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,382

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,355 (#29 most common name, +62.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 105,962



#47. Patrick

Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,565

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,772 (#225 most common name, -73.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 111,365



#46. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,580

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,004 (#106 most common name, -39.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 101,809



#45. Carlos

Carlos is a name of Spanish origin meaning “free man”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,872

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,565 (#52 most common name, +10.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #76

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 41,320



#44. Luis

Luis is a name of German origin meaning “famous warrior”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,115

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,774 (#42 most common name, +23.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #83

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 37,123



#43. Travis

Travis is a name of French origin meaning “to cross”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,144

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,490 (#267 (tie) most common name, -79.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 102,915



#42. Paul

Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,273

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,837 (#221 most common name, -74.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 104,339



#41. Kyle

Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,275

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,968 (#213 most common name, -72.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 141,910



#40. Jeffrey

Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,672

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 866 (#375 most common name, -88.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 144,781



#39. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,913

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,240 (#22 most common name, +42.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 141,341



#38. Jesus

Jesus is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to deliver”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,993

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,648 (#43 most common name, +8.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #106

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 27,012



#37. Dustin

Dustin is a name of Norse origin meaning “brave warrior”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,007

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 580 (#495 most common name, -92.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 97,301



#36. Cody

Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,133

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,461 (#271 most common name, -82.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #59

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 60,173



#35. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,930

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,120 (#198 most common name, -76.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 172,811



#34. Stephen

Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,043

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,320 (#292 most common name, -85.4% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 113,597



#33. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,758

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,350 (#176 most common name, -75.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 129,371



#32. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,842

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,320 (#77 most common name, -45.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 223,293



#31. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,022

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,958 (#80 most common name, -50.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 177,743



#30. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,068

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,854 (#84 most common name, -51.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 131,861



#29. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,120

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,882 (#82 most common name, -51.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 195,049



#28. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,228

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,267 (#2 most common name, +68.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 124,186



#27. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,121

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,550 (#60 most common name, -41.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 188,638



#26. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,209

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,732 (#37 most common name, -13.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 138,343



#25. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,526

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,495 (#168 most common name, -78.4% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 177,405



#24. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,666

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,095 (#18 most common name, +3.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 211,804



#23. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,790

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,650 (#159 most common name, -77.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 154,710



#22. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 12,052

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,125 (#197 most common name, -82.4% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 233,976



#21. Jeremy

Jeremy is a name of English origin meaning “appointed by God”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 12,406

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,372 (#174 most common name, -80.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,418



#20. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,572

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,905 (#49 most common name, -45.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 278,848



#19. Juan

Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,826

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,374 (#28 most common name, -30.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #65

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 51,205



#18. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 15,112

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,161 (#33 most common name, -32.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 285,013



#17. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 15,313

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,590 (#117 (tie) most common name, -76.6% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 204,199



#16. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 16,492

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,093 (#34 most common name, -38.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 299,367



#15. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 17,192

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,857 (#15 most common name, -25.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 248,240



#14. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 17,337

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,054 (#35 most common name, -42.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 229,906



#13. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 18,681

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,524 (#61 most common name, -65.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 232,173



#12. Jason

Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 19,719

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,533 (#73 most common name, -71.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 292,016



#11. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 22,048

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,936 (#7 most common name, -32.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 86,349



#10. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 23,331

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,254 (#97 most common name, -81.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 289,755



#9. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 23,525

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,813 (#3 most common name, -32.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 345,414



#8. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 24,007

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,862 (#67 most common name, -75.6% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 321,598



#7. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 26,294

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,214 (#9 most common name, -45.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 458,894



#6. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 26,962

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,843 (#36 most common name, -63.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 321,034



#5. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 27,160

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,353 (#21 most common name, -58.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 356,362



#4. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 28,797

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,851 (#20 most common name, -58.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 396,533



#3. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 29,771

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,401 (#8 most common name, -51.6% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 383,610



#2. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 41,979

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,392 (#13 most common name, -68.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 663,592



#1. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 44,579

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,270 (#17 most common name, -72.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 554,793