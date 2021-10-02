Most popular boy names in the 60s in Texas
Canva
Most popular boy names in the 60s in Texas
Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.
The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.
Negative Space
#50. Douglas
Douglas is a name of Scottish origin meaning “black water”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,715
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 358 (#690 (tie) most common name, -92.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,047
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#49. Mike
Mike is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift from God”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,744
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 252 (#853 (tie) most common name, -94.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 71,409
Canva
#48. Martin
Martin is a name of Roman origin meaning “god of war”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,766
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,212 (#185 most common name, -53.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #71
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 49,126
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#47. Rodney
Rodney is a name of English origin meaning “island near the clearing”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,879
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 325 (#735 most common name, -93.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 72,173
MIA Studio // Shutterstock
#46. Tony
Tony is a name of Latin origin meaning “priceless one”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,921
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 690 (#444 most common name, -86.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 70,539
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock
#45. Keith
Keith is a name of Celtic origin meaning “wood, forest”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,026
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 558 (#506 most common name, -88.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,619
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock
#44. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,028
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,590 (#117 (tie) most common name, -28.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,262
Canva
#43. Danny
Danny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,335
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 788 (#401 (tie) most common name, -85.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #58
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 60,698
Shutterstock
#42. Patrick
Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,412
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,772 (#225 most common name, -67.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 122,772
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#41. Randy
Randy is a name of Norse origin meaning “shield-wolf”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,578
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 680 (#449 most common name, -87.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,889
Canva
#40. Ricky
Ricky is a name of German origin meaning “powerful leader”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,773
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 632 (#470 (tie) most common name, -89.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 66,342
marina shin // Shutterstock
#39. Bobby
Bobby is a name of German origin meaning “bright fame”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,801
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 458 (#590 (tie) most common name, -92.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #81
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 46,257
Canva
#38. George
George is a name of Greek origin meaning “farmer”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,446
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,293 (#179 most common name, -64.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 113,063
Canva
#37. Terry
Terry is a name of German origin meaning “power of the tribe”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,500
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 350 (#697 most common name, -94.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,440
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock
#36. Jimmy
Jimmy is a name of English origin meaning “supplanter”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,586
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 782 (#408 (tie) most common name, -88.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #78
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 47,234
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#35. Billy
Billy is a name of English origin meaning “resolute protection”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,633
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 453 (#592 (tie) most common name, -93.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #73
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 48,334
Canva
#34. Edward
Edward is a name of English origin meaning “prosperous”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,739
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,474 (#169 most common name, -63.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 144,022
Canva
#33. Johnny
Johnny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,790
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,519 (#262 most common name, -77.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #69
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 49,677
Canva
#32. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,289
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,125 (#197 most common name, -70.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 258,277
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#31. Scott
Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning “a Scotsman”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,446
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 445 (#599 (tie) most common name, -94.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 266,936
Irisska // Shutterstock
#30. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,469
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,093 (#34 most common name, +35.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 283,162
Canva
#29. Stephen
Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,704
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,320 (#292 most common name, -82.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,285
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock
#28. Donald
Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “world ruler”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,891
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 489 (#565 (tie) most common name, -93.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 172,669
Peakpx
#27. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,054
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,095 (#18 most common name, +50.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 203,192
Canva
#26. Larry
Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning “from the place of the laurel leaves”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,076
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 571 (#499 most common name, -92.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 108,594
Canva
#25. Ronald
Ronald is a name of English origin meaning “counsel rule”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,124
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 482 (#569 most common name, -94.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,192
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock
#24. Jerry
Jerry is a name of English origin meaning “exalted of the Lord”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,148
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 698 (#440 (tie) most common name, -91.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,566
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#23. Gregory
Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning “watchful, alert”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,215
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 809 (#390 most common name, -90.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 187,574
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#22. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,345
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,120 (#198 most common name, -74.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 276,888
Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock
#21. Juan
Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,362
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,374 (#28 most common name, +24.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #134
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 23,164
Canva
#20. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,054
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,270 (#17 most common name, +35.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 237,285
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#19. Jeffrey
Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,058
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 866 (#375 most common name, -90.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 302,105
My Good Images // Shutterstock
#18. Gary
Gary is a name of English origin meaning “spearman”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,501
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 348 (#698 most common name, -96.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,046
Canva
#17. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,141
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,958 (#80 most common name, -51.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 327,231
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock
#16. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,373
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,813 (#3 most common name, +52.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,161
Canva
#15. Joe
Joe is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Jehovah increases”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,694
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,561 (#253 most common name, -85.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #64
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 53,277
Capable97 // Shutterstock
#14. Paul
Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,859
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,837 (#221 most common name, -83.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,587
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#13. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,110
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,550 (#60 most common name, -41.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 271,514
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock
#12. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,533
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,495 (#168 most common name, -78.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 290,739
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#11. Jose
Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 12,334
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,936 (#7 most common name, +21.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #89
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 41,663
Canva
#10. Kenneth
Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “handsome”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 12,494
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,919 (#217 most common name, -84.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 227,552
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock
#9. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 14,879
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,854 (#84 most common name, -67.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 249,488
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#8. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 17,391
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,857 (#15 most common name, -26.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 421,610
Gorynvd // Shutterstock
#7. Mark
Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 18,355
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,350 (#176 most common name, -87.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 441,513
Canva
#6. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 18,440
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,650 (#159 most common name, -85.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 374,010
Canva
#5. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 31,695
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,862 (#67 most common name, -81.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 650,975
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#4. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 32,513
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,843 (#36 most common name, -69.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 713,653
Canva
#3. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 34,855
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,353 (#21 most common name, -67.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 684,986
Canva
#2. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 35,831
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,392 (#13 most common name, -62.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 833,402
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#1. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 38,830
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,401 (#8 most common name, -62.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 734,169
Comments