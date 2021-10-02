stacker-Texas



Canva

Most popular boy names in the 60s in Texas

Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.

The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.



Negative Space

#50. Douglas

Douglas is a name of Scottish origin meaning “black water”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,715

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 358 (#690 (tie) most common name, -92.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,047



Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#49. Mike

Mike is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift from God”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,744

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 252 (#853 (tie) most common name, -94.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 71,409



Canva

#48. Martin

Martin is a name of Roman origin meaning “god of war”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,766

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,212 (#185 most common name, -53.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #71

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 49,126



Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#47. Rodney

Rodney is a name of English origin meaning “island near the clearing”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,879

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 325 (#735 most common name, -93.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 72,173



MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#46. Tony

Tony is a name of Latin origin meaning “priceless one”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,921

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 690 (#444 most common name, -86.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #51

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 70,539



Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#45. Keith

Keith is a name of Celtic origin meaning “wood, forest”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,026

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 558 (#506 most common name, -88.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,619



pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#44. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,028

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,590 (#117 (tie) most common name, -28.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,262



Canva

#43. Danny

Danny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,335

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 788 (#401 (tie) most common name, -85.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #58

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 60,698



Shutterstock

#42. Patrick

Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,412

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,772 (#225 most common name, -67.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 122,772



Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#41. Randy

Randy is a name of Norse origin meaning “shield-wolf”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,578

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 680 (#449 most common name, -87.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,889



Canva

#40. Ricky

Ricky is a name of German origin meaning “powerful leader”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,773

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 632 (#470 (tie) most common name, -89.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 66,342



marina shin // Shutterstock

#39. Bobby

Bobby is a name of German origin meaning “bright fame”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,801

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 458 (#590 (tie) most common name, -92.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #81

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 46,257



Canva

#38. George

George is a name of Greek origin meaning “farmer”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,446

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,293 (#179 most common name, -64.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 113,063



Canva

#37. Terry

Terry is a name of German origin meaning “power of the tribe”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,500

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 350 (#697 most common name, -94.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,440



Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#36. Jimmy

Jimmy is a name of English origin meaning “supplanter”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,586

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 782 (#408 (tie) most common name, -88.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #78

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 47,234



Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#35. Billy

Billy is a name of English origin meaning “resolute protection”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,633

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 453 (#592 (tie) most common name, -93.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #73

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 48,334



Canva

#34. Edward

Edward is a name of English origin meaning “prosperous”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,739

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,474 (#169 most common name, -63.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 144,022



Canva

#33. Johnny

Johnny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,790

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,519 (#262 most common name, -77.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #69

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 49,677



Canva

#32. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,289

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,125 (#197 most common name, -70.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 258,277



Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#31. Scott

Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning “a Scotsman”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,446

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 445 (#599 (tie) most common name, -94.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 266,936



Irisska // Shutterstock

#30. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,469

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,093 (#34 most common name, +35.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 283,162



Canva

#29. Stephen

Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,704

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,320 (#292 most common name, -82.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,285



Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#28. Donald

Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “world ruler”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,891

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 489 (#565 (tie) most common name, -93.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 172,669



Peakpx

#27. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,054

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,095 (#18 most common name, +50.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 203,192



Canva

#26. Larry

Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning “from the place of the laurel leaves”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,076

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 571 (#499 most common name, -92.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 108,594



Canva

#25. Ronald

Ronald is a name of English origin meaning “counsel rule”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,124

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 482 (#569 most common name, -94.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,192



Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#24. Jerry

Jerry is a name of English origin meaning “exalted of the Lord”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,148

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 698 (#440 (tie) most common name, -91.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,566



Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

#23. Gregory

Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning “watchful, alert”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,215

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 809 (#390 most common name, -90.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 187,574



FamVeld // Shutterstock

#22. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,345

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,120 (#198 most common name, -74.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 276,888



Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock

#21. Juan

Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,362

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,374 (#28 most common name, +24.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #134

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 23,164



Canva

#20. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,054

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,270 (#17 most common name, +35.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 237,285



Lopolo // Shutterstock

#19. Jeffrey

Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,058

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 866 (#375 most common name, -90.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 302,105



My Good Images // Shutterstock

#18. Gary

Gary is a name of English origin meaning “spearman”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,501

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 348 (#698 most common name, -96.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,046



Canva

#17. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,141

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,958 (#80 most common name, -51.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 327,231



Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#16. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,373

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,813 (#3 most common name, +52.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,161



Canva

#15. Joe

Joe is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Jehovah increases”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,694

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,561 (#253 most common name, -85.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #64

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 53,277



Capable97 // Shutterstock

#14. Paul

Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,859

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,837 (#221 most common name, -83.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,587



Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#13. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,110

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,550 (#60 most common name, -41.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 271,514



Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#12. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,533

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,495 (#168 most common name, -78.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 290,739



Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#11. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 12,334

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,936 (#7 most common name, +21.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #89

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 41,663



Canva

#10. Kenneth

Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “handsome”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 12,494

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,919 (#217 most common name, -84.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 227,552



Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#9. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 14,879

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,854 (#84 most common name, -67.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 249,488



Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#8. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 17,391

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,857 (#15 most common name, -26.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 421,610



Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#7. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 18,355

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,350 (#176 most common name, -87.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 441,513



Canva

#6. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 18,440

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,650 (#159 most common name, -85.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 374,010



Canva

#5. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 31,695

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,862 (#67 most common name, -81.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 650,975



Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#4. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 32,513

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,843 (#36 most common name, -69.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 713,653



Canva

#3. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 34,855

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,353 (#21 most common name, -67.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 684,986



Canva

#2. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 35,831

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,392 (#13 most common name, -62.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 833,402



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#1. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Texas

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 38,830

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,401 (#8 most common name, -62.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 734,169