Skip to Content
stacker-Texas
By
Published 10:59 PM

Most popular boy names in the 60s in Texas


Canva

Most popular boy names in the 60s in Texas

Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.

The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.


Negative Space

#50. Douglas

Douglas is a name of Scottish origin meaning “black water”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,715
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 358 (#690 (tie) most common name, -92.4% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,047


Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#49. Mike

Mike is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift from God”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,744
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 252 (#853 (tie) most common name, -94.7% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 71,409


Canva

#48. Martin

Martin is a name of Roman origin meaning “god of war”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,766
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,212 (#185 most common name, -53.6% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #71
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 49,126


Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#47. Rodney

Rodney is a name of English origin meaning “island near the clearing”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,879
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 325 (#735 most common name, -93.3% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 72,173


MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#46. Tony

Tony is a name of Latin origin meaning “priceless one”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,921
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 690 (#444 most common name, -86.0% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 70,539


Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#45. Keith

Keith is a name of Celtic origin meaning “wood, forest”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,026
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 558 (#506 most common name, -88.9% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,619


pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#44. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,028
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,590 (#117 (tie) most common name, -28.6% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,262


Canva

#43. Danny

Danny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,335
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 788 (#401 (tie) most common name, -85.2% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #58
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 60,698


Shutterstock

#42. Patrick

Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,412
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,772 (#225 most common name, -67.3% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 122,772


Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#41. Randy

Randy is a name of Norse origin meaning “shield-wolf”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,578
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 680 (#449 most common name, -87.8% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,889


Canva

#40. Ricky

Ricky is a name of German origin meaning “powerful leader”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,773
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 632 (#470 (tie) most common name, -89.1% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 66,342


marina shin // Shutterstock

#39. Bobby

Bobby is a name of German origin meaning “bright fame”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,801
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 458 (#590 (tie) most common name, -92.1% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #81
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 46,257


Canva

#38. George

George is a name of Greek origin meaning “farmer”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,446
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,293 (#179 most common name, -64.4% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 113,063


Canva

#37. Terry

Terry is a name of German origin meaning “power of the tribe”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,500
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 350 (#697 most common name, -94.6% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,440


Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#36. Jimmy

Jimmy is a name of English origin meaning “supplanter”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,586
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 782 (#408 (tie) most common name, -88.1% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #78
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 47,234


Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#35. Billy

Billy is a name of English origin meaning “resolute protection”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,633
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 453 (#592 (tie) most common name, -93.2% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #73
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 48,334


Canva

#34. Edward

Edward is a name of English origin meaning “prosperous”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,739
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,474 (#169 most common name, -63.3% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 144,022


Canva

#33. Johnny

Johnny is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,790
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,519 (#262 most common name, -77.6% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #69
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 49,677


Canva

#32. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,289
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,125 (#197 most common name, -70.8% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 258,277


Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#31. Scott

Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning “a Scotsman”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,446
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 445 (#599 (tie) most common name, -94.0% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 266,936


Irisska // Shutterstock

#30. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,469
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,093 (#34 most common name, +35.1% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 283,162


Canva

#29. Stephen

Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,704
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,320 (#292 most common name, -82.9% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,285


Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#28. Donald

Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “world ruler”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,891
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 489 (#565 (tie) most common name, -93.8% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 172,669


Peakpx

#27. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,054
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,095 (#18 most common name, +50.2% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 203,192


Canva

#26. Larry

Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning “from the place of the laurel leaves”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,076
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 571 (#499 most common name, -92.9% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 108,594


Canva

#25. Ronald

Ronald is a name of English origin meaning “counsel rule”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,124
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 482 (#569 most common name, -94.1% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,192


Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#24. Jerry

Jerry is a name of English origin meaning “exalted of the Lord”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,148
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 698 (#440 (tie) most common name, -91.4% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,566


Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

#23. Gregory

Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning “watchful, alert”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,215
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 809 (#390 most common name, -90.2% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 187,574


FamVeld // Shutterstock

#22. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,345
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,120 (#198 most common name, -74.6% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 276,888


Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock

#21. Juan

Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,362
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,374 (#28 most common name, +24.1% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #134
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 23,164


Canva

#20. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,054
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,270 (#17 most common name, +35.5% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 237,285


Lopolo // Shutterstock

#19. Jeffrey

Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,058
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 866 (#375 most common name, -90.4% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 302,105


My Good Images // Shutterstock

#18. Gary

Gary is a name of English origin meaning “spearman”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,501
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 348 (#698 most common name, -96.3% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,046


Canva

#17. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,141
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,958 (#80 most common name, -51.1% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 327,231


Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#16. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,373
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,813 (#3 most common name, +52.4% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,161


Canva

#15. Joe

Joe is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Jehovah increases”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,694
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,561 (#253 most common name, -85.4% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #64
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 53,277


Capable97 // Shutterstock

#14. Paul

Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,859
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,837 (#221 most common name, -83.1% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,587


Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#13. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,110
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,550 (#60 most common name, -41.0% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 271,514


Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#12. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,533
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,495 (#168 most common name, -78.4% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 290,739


Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#11. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 12,334
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,936 (#7 most common name, +21.1% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #89
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 41,663


Canva

#10. Kenneth

Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “handsome”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 12,494
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,919 (#217 most common name, -84.6% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 227,552


Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#9. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 14,879
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,854 (#84 most common name, -67.4% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 249,488


Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#8. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 17,391
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,857 (#15 most common name, -26.1% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 421,610


Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#7. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 18,355
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,350 (#176 most common name, -87.2% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 441,513


Canva

#6. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 18,440
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,650 (#159 most common name, -85.6% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 374,010


Canva

#5. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 31,695
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,862 (#67 most common name, -81.5% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 650,975


Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#4. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 32,513
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,843 (#36 most common name, -69.7% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 713,653


Canva

#3. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 34,855
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,353 (#21 most common name, -67.4% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 684,986


Canva

#2. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 35,831
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,392 (#13 most common name, -62.6% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 833,402


Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#1. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Texas
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 38,830
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,401 (#8 most common name, -62.9% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 734,169

Stacker

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content