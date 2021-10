stacker-Texas



Famous actors from Texas

Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Texas from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.



Owen Wilson

– Born: Dallas (11/18/1968)

– Known for:

— Eli Cash in “The Royal Tenenbaums” (2001)

— Dignan in “Bottle Rocket” (1996)

— John Beckwith in “Wedding Crashers” (2005)



Brigette Lundy-Paine

– Born: Dallas (8/10/1994)

– Known for:

— Billie in “Bill & Ted Face the Music” (2020)

— Maureen in “The Glass Castle” (2017)

— Braylin Student in “Irrational Man” (2015)



Matthew McConaughey

– Born: Uvalde (11/4/1969)

– Known for:

— Ron Woodroof in “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013)

— Dallas in “Magic Mike” (2012)

— Killer Joe Cooper in “Killer Joe” (2011)



Steve Howey

– Born: San Antonio (7/12/1977)

– Known for:

— Daniel in “Bride Wars” (2009)

— Marcus in “Something Borrowed” (2011)

— Weatherby in “DOA: Dead or Alive” (2006)



Jesse Plemons

– Born: Dallas (4/2/1988)

– Known for:

— Chuckie O’Brien in “The Irishman” (2019)

— Gary in “Game Night” (2018)

— Boatswain Mate Seaman Jimmy ‘Ordy’ Ord in “Battleship” (2012)



Ethan Hawke

– Born: Austin (11/6/1970)

– Known for:

— Jake in “Training Day” (2001)

— Jesse in “Before Sunrise” (1995)

— Jesse in “Before Midnight” (2013)



Alan Tudyk

– Born: El Paso (3/16/1971)

– Known for:

— K-2SO in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016)

— Hoban ‘Wash’ Washburne in “Firefly” (2002-2003)

— Sonny in “I, Robot” (2004)



Jensen Ackles

– Born: Dallas (3/1/1978)

– Known for:

— Dean Winchester / Michael / Demon Dean / Dean Smith / Leviathan / Shapeshifter in “Supernatural” (2005-2020)

— Tom Hanniger in “My Bloody Valentine” (2009)

— Priestly in “Ten Inch Hero” (2007)



Dennis Quaid

– Born: Houston (4/9/1954)

– Known for:

— Frank Whitaker in “Far from Heaven” (2002)

— Jack Hall in “The Day After Tomorrow” (2004)

— Frank Sullivan in “Frequency” (2000)



Christian Kane

– Born: Dallas (6/27/1972)

– Known for:

— Peter Prentiss in “Just Married” (2003)

— Eliot Spencer / Lieutenant / Young Steve Reynolds in “Leverage” (2008-2012)

— Young Hub in “Secondhand Lions” (2003)



Bill Paxton

– Born: Fort Worth (5/17/1955)

– Died: 5/17/1955

– Known for:

— Private Hudson in “Aliens” (1986)

— Dad Meiks in “Frailty” (2001)

— Fred Haise in “Apollo 13” (1995)



Tommy Lee Jones

– Born: San Saba (9/15/1946)

– Known for:

— Samuel Gerard in “The Fugitive” (1993)

— Ed Tom Bell in “No Country for Old Men” (2007)

— George Briggs in “The Homesman” (2014)



Woody Harrelson

– Born: Midland (7/23/1961)

– Known for:

— Detective Marty Hart in “True Detective” (2014-2019)

— Larry Flynt in “The People vs. Larry Flynt” (1996)

— Mickey Knox in “Natural Born Killers” (1994)



Scoot McNairy

– Born: Dallas (11/11/1977)

– Known for:

— Joe Stafford in “Argo” (2012)

— Andrew Kaulder in “Monsters” (2010)

— Brown in “12 Years a Slave” (2013)



Brent Spiner

– Born: Houston (2/2/1949)

– Known for:

— Data in “Star Trek: First Contact” (1996)

— Dr. Brakish Okun in “Independence Day: Resurgence” (2016)

— Data in “Star Trek: Generations” (1994)



Randy Quaid

– Born: Houston (10/1/1950)

– Known for:

— Russell Casse in “Independence Day” (1996)

— Joe Aguirre in “Brokeback Mountain” (2005)

— Ishmael in “Kingpin” (1996)



Jamie Foxx

– Born: Terrell (12/13/1967)

– Known for:

— Ray Charles in “Ray” (2004)

— Max in “Collateral” (2004)

— Django in “Django Unchained” (2012)



Machine Gun Kelly

– Born: Houston (4/22/1990)

– Known for:

— Tommy Lee in “The Dirt” (2019)

— Ty in “Nerve” (2016)

— Jurgis in “Captive State” (2019)



Jared Padalecki

– Born: San Antonio (7/19/1982)

– Known for:

— Sam Winchester / Ezekiel / Gadreel / Lucifer / Demon Sam / Gary Frankle / Leviathan / Meg Masters / Sam Wesson / Shapeshifter in “Supernatural” (2005-2020)

— Wade in “House of Wax” (2005)

— Clay Miller in “Friday the 13th” (2009)



Luke Wilson

– Born: Dallas (9/21/1971)

– Known for:

— Mitch in “Old School” (2003)

— Richie Tenenbaum in “The Royal Tenenbaums” (2001)

— Anthony Adams in “Bottle Rocket” (1996)



Kevin Alejandro

– Born: San Antonio (4/7/1976)

– Known for:

— Sebastian Blood / Brother Blood / Mayor Sebastian Blood in “Arrow” (2013-2014)

— Director in “Bedtime Story” (2018)

— Detective Nate Moretta in “Southland” (2009-2011)



Henry Thomas

– Born: San Antonio (9/9/1971)

– Known for:

— Elliott in “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982)

— Samuel in “Legends of the Fall” (1994)



Jim Parsons

– Born: Houston (3/24/1973)

– Known for:

— Sheldon Cooper in “The Big Bang Theory” (2006-2019)

— Tommy Boatwright in “The Normal Heart” (2014)

— Oh in “Home” (2015)



Troy Baker

– Born: Dallas (4/1/1976)

– Known for:

— Joel in “The Last of Us” (2013)

— Booker DeWitt in “BioShock Infinite” (2013)

— Arkham Knight / Jason Todd / Red Hood / Harvey Dent / Two-Face in “Batman: Arkham Knight” (2015)



James Roday Rodriguez

– Born: San Antonio (4/4/1976)

– Known for:

— Shawn Spencer / Rodney Caruso / Self in “Psych” (2006-2014)

— News Co-Host #1 in “Gamer” (2009)

— Showtime’ Cameraman in “Showtime” (2002)



Bruce McGill

– Born: San Antonio (7/11/1950)

– Known for:

— Jonas Cantrell in “Law Abiding Citizen” (2009)

— Daniel Simpson Day in “National Lampoon’s Animal House” (1978)

— Matuzak in “Timecop” (1994)



Chace Crawford

– Born: Lubbock (7/18/1985)

– Known for:

— Tyler Simms in “The Covenant” (2006)

— Nate Archibald in “Gossip Girl” (2007-2012)

— Marco in “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” (2012)



Caleb Landry Jones

– Born: Garland (12/7/1989)

– Known for:

— Red Welby in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017)

— Cassidy / Banshee in “X-Men: First Class” (2011)

— Andy in “Contraband” (2012)



Gil Birmingham

– Born: San Antonio (7/13/1953)

– Known for:

— Martin in “Wind River” (2017)

— Billy Black in “Twilight” (2008)

— Billy in “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” (2011)



Jake McDorman

– Born: Dallas (7/8/1986)

– Known for:

— Alan Shepard in “The Right Stuff” (2020)

— Nelson Gardner in “Watchmen” (2019)

— Jeff Suckler in “What We Do in the Shadows” (2019-2020)



Barry Corbin

– Born: Lamesa (10/16/1940)

– Known for:

— Hank Jamison in “Madden NFL 18: Longshot” (2017)

— Dale in “The Ranch” (2016-2020)

— Merle Tucker in “Modern Family” (2012-2014)



Forest Whitaker

– Born: Longview (7/15/1961)

– Known for:

— Idi Amin in “The Last King of Scotland” (2006)

— Cecil Gaines in “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” (2013)

— Zuri in “Black Panther” (2018)



Sean Faris

– Born: Houston (3/25/1982)

– Known for:

— Jake Tyler in “Never Back Down” (2008)

— William Beardsley in “Yours, Mine & Ours” (2005)

— Steve in “Sleepover” (2004)



William Hootkins

– Born: Dallas (7/5/1948)

– Died: 7/5/1948

– Known for:

— Red Six (Porkins) in “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” (1977)

— Major Eaton in “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981)

— Eckhardt in “Batman” (1989)



Marc Menchaca

– Born: San Angelo (10/10/1975)

– Known for:

— Russ Langmore in “Ozark” (2017-2018)

— Lauder Wakefield in “Homeland” (2011-2012)

— Johnny in “She’s Lost Control” (2014)



Bug Hall

– Born: Fort Worth (2/4/1985)

– Known for:

— Alfalfa in “The Little Rascals” (1994)

— Soundtrack in “Baby Driver” (2017)

— Buster Stupid in “The Stupids” (1996)



Tye Sheridan

– Born: Elkhart (11/11/1996)

– Known for:

— Ellis in “Mud” (2012)

— Parzival / Wade in “Ready Player One” (2018)

— Scott Summers / Cyclops in “X-Men: Apocalypse” (2016)



Rip Torn

– Born: Temple (2/6/1931)

– Died: 2/6/1931

– Known for:

— Zed in “Men in Black” (1997)

— Jim Brody in “Freddy Got Fingered” (2001)

— Arthur in “The Larry Sanders Show” (1992-1998)



Dylan Sprayberry

– Born: Houston (7/7/1998)

– Known for:

— Liam Dunbar in “Teen Wolf” 2014-2017

— Josh Davidson in “Malibu Horror Story” 2021



Michael Dorn

– Born: Luling (12/9/1952)

– Known for:

— Worf in “Star Trek: First Contact” (1996)

— Worf in “Star Trek: Insurrection” (1998)

— Worf in “Star Trek: Generations” (1994)



Nicholas Gonzalez

– Born: San Antonio (1/3/1976)

– Known for:

— Dr. Neil Melendez in “The Good Doctor” (2017-2020)

— Agent Lopez in “Narcos” (2017)

— Alex Santiago in “Resurrection Blvd.” (2000-2002)



Lucas Till

– Born: Fort Hood (8/10/1990)

– Known for:

— Alex Summers / Havok in “X-Men: First Class” (2011)

— Alex Summers / Havok in “X-Men: Apocalypse” (2016)

— Travis Brody in “Hannah Montana: The Movie” (2009)



Ryan Guzman

– Born: Abilene (9/21/1987)

– Known for:

— Noah Sandborn in “The Boy Next Door” (2015)

— Roper in “Everybody Wants Some!!” (2016)

— Sean in “Step Up Revolution” (2012)



Nick Stahl

– Born: Harlingen (12/5/1979)

– Known for:

— Roark Jr. / Yellow Bastard in “Sin City” (2005)

— Charles E. ‘Chuck’ Norstadt in “The Man Without a Face” (1993)

— John Connor in “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” (2003)



Ben McKenzie

– Born: Austin (9/12/1978)

– Known for:

— James Gordon in “Gotham” (2014-2019)

— Ryan Atwood in “The O.C.” (2003-2007)

— Mike Stempt in “88 Minutes” (2007)



Gary Busey

– Born: Goose Creek (6/29/1944)

– Known for:

— Buddy in “The Buddy Holly Story” (1978)

— Pappas in “Point Break” (1991)

— Joshua in “Lethal Weapon” (1987)



Dallas Roberts

– Born: Houston (5/10/1970)

– Known for:

— Grayson Butterfield in “3:10 to Yuma” (2007)

— David Wayne in “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013)

— Sam Phillips in “Walk the Line” (2005)



Andrew Wilson

– Born: Dallas (8/22/1964)

– Known for:

— Razor in “Whip It” (2009)

— Hopper in “Time Trap” (2017)

— Beef Supreme in “Idiocracy” (2006)



Stephen Tobolowsky

– Born: Dallas (5/30/1951)

– Known for:

— Captain of the Guard in “Spaceballs” (1987)

— Ned in “Groundhog Day” (1993)

— Mitchell Myerson in “Single White Female” (1992)