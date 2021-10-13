stacker-Texas



Best places to retire in Texas

For many people, retirement is the reward after decades of working and raising a family. After all that anticipation, deciding where to spend that precious time can be a tough decision, so Stacker looked to data and rankings from Niche to compile a list of the best places to retire in Texas. Niche ranks places to retire based on a variety of factors including cost of living, health care, recreation, and weather.

Many retirees seek out easy access to indoor and outdoor recreation, from walking trails and water access to museums and theaters. Many desirable retirement destinations also have good proximity to major cities, ripe with arts, culture, and health care resources. But those choice locations carry the key drawback of a high cost of living, often due to pricey housing costs, that will not suit retirees often on fixed incomes. Low crime rates make a difference, as well.

#25. Fulton

– Population: 1,503

– Median home value: $127,900 (73% own)

– Median rent: $1,006 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $37,067

#24. Bayou Vista

– Population: 1,738

– Median home value: $273,300 (84% own)

– Median rent: $1,882 (16% rent)

– Median household income: $96,635

#23. Columbus

– Population: 3,617

– Median home value: $143,300 (72% own)

– Median rent: $593 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $49,549

#22. Hideaway

– Population: 3,127

– Median home value: $183,700 (96% own)

– Median rent: No data available (4% rent)

– Median household income: $72,689

#21. Shavano Park

– Population: 3,787

– Median home value: $664,900 (94% own)

– Median rent: $2,267 (6% rent)

– Median household income: $204,737

#20. Horseshoe Bay

– Population: 4,100

– Median home value: $357,800 (85% own)

– Median rent: $1,137 (15% rent)

– Median household income: $80,183

#19. Woodcreek

– Population: 1,439

– Median home value: $248,800 (87% own)

– Median rent: $1,500 (13% rent)

– Median household income: $72,500

#18. Colleyville

– Population: 26,462

– Median home value: $516,500 (96% own)

– Median rent: $2,141 (4% rent)

– Median household income: $163,509

#17. Lakeway

– Population: 15,138

– Median home value: $472,700 (84% own)

– Median rent: $1,851 (16% rent)

– Median household income: $132,899

#16. The Hills

– Population: 2,586

– Median home value: $547,700 (92% own)

– Median rent: $2,984 (8% rent)

– Median household income: $165,179

#15. Hudson Bend

– Population: 2,208

– Median home value: $521,600 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,863 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $122,426

#14. Weston Lakes

– Population: 3,670

– Median home value: $454,800 (98% own)

– Median rent: $1,175 (2% rent)

– Median household income: $165,299

#13. Highland Park

– Population: 9,168

– Median home value: $1,508,900 (83% own)

– Median rent: $2,275 (17% rent)

– Median household income: $211,136

#12. Woodway

– Population: 8,865

– Median home value: $216,200 (91% own)

– Median rent: $1,393 (9% rent)

– Median household income: $89,196

#11. Barton Creek

– Population: 2,930

– Median home value: $1,281,300 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,552 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $160,988

#10. Alamo Heights

– Population: 8,374

– Median home value: $627,500 (70% own)

– Median rent: $1,533 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $141,048

#9. DeCordova

– Population: 2,924

– Median home value: $218,600 (96% own)

– Median rent: No data available (4% rent)

– Median household income: $100,595

#8. Palm Valley

– Population: 1,557

– Median home value: $172,500 (79% own)

– Median rent: $991 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $74,087

#7. Clear Lake Shores

– Population: 1,190

– Median home value: $349,000 (79% own)

– Median rent: $1,482 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $106,902

#6. Meadowlakes

– Population: 2,525

– Median home value: $261,400 (85% own)

– Median rent: $1,235 (15% rent)

– Median household income: $88,219

#5. Olmos Park

– Population: 1,832

– Median home value: $736,700 (75% own)

– Median rent: $869 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $148,750

#4. Emerald Bay

– Population: 1,255

– Median home value: $243,200 (98% own)

– Median rent: No data available (2% rent)

– Median household income: $71,333

#3. Hollywood Park

– Population: 3,327

– Median home value: $333,500 (86% own)

– Median rent: $3,501 (14% rent)

– Median household income: $114,750

#2. West Lake Hills

– Population: 3,311

– Median home value: $1,001,800 (81% own)

– Median rent: $1,433 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $187,569

#1. Shenandoah

– Population: 2,887

– Median home value: $261,000 (55% own)

– Median rent: $1,071 (45% rent)

– Median household income: $80,451

