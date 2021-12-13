

Best private high schools in Texas

America’s private high schools opened long before their public counterparts and even before the United States was first established. The Roman Catholic Church in the 1700s started private schools in Florida and Louisiana while in New York (a former Dutch colony called New Amsterdam), the Dutch West India Company and Dutch Reformed Church set up private schools that filled the void left by the colonies’ lack of an education system.

That changed in the 1840s when the U.S. instituted a uniform public school system. To stay relevant, private schools changed from marketing themselves as the only option to portraying their education as the “best” option. To this day, private high schools have positioned themselves as fast-tracks to admittance into elite universities. Faced with the rigorous demands of the highly competitive college admissions process and increased pressure over getting into the “right” school, parents (most often parents with means) often consider private schools for their children.

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in Texas using rankings from Niche. Private schools have historically catered to America’s most elite, with exorbitant tuition and legacy admissions ensuring the socioeconomic exclusivity of student bodies. Scholarships, incremental transparency in the admissions process, and improved (albeit still imperfect and unequal) access to excellent early education for students of all backgrounds have allowed more low-income students and minorities today to take advantage of these schools. Still, white students continue to represent the vast majority of private-school students.

#25. Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart (Houston)

– Enrollment: 703 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#24. Saint Thomas’ Episcopal School (Houston)

– Enrollment: 550 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#23. TMI Episcopal (San Antonio)

– Enrollment: 485 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#22. Trinity Valley School (Fort Worth)

– Enrollment: 1017 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#21. Episcopal High School (Bellaire)

– Enrollment: 796 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#20. The Emery/Weiner School (Houston)

– Enrollment: 579 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#19. Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas (Dallas)

– Enrollment: 1133 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#18. St. Andrew’s Episcopal School (Austin)

– Enrollment: 973 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#17. Vanguard College Preparatory School (Waco)

– Enrollment: 235 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#16. Dallas International School (Dallas)

– Enrollment: 726 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#15. The Episcopal School of Dallas (Dallas)

– Enrollment: 1148 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#14. Strake Jesuit College Preparatory (Houston)

– Enrollment: 1325 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#13. Saint Mary’s Hall (San Antonio)

– Enrollment: 735 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#12. The Village School (Houston)

– Enrollment: 1773 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#11. St. Agnes Academy (Houston)

– Enrollment: 921 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#10. The Kinkaid School (Houston)

– Enrollment: 1423 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#9. Cistercian Preparatory School (Irving)

– Enrollment: 357 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#8. Keystone School (San Antonio)

– Enrollment: 495 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#7. The Awty International School (Houston)

– Enrollment: 1717 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#6. The John Cooper School (The Woodlands)

– Enrollment: 1294 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#5. St. Stephen’s Episcopal School (Austin)

– Enrollment: 696 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#4. The Hockaday School (Dallas)

– Enrollment: 1115 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#3. Greenhill School (Addison)

– Enrollment: 1333 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#2. St. John’s School (Houston)

– Enrollment: 1258 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#1. St. Mark’s School of Texas (Dallas)

– Enrollment: 863 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

