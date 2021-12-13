

OMDb

Famous actresses from Texas

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Texas from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb. Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Clubhouse Pictures

Mckenna Grace

– Born: Grapevine, Texas, USA (6/25/2006)

– Known for:

— Mary in “Gifted” (2017)

— Esther Keyes in “The Handmaid’s Tale” (2021)

— Tonya (8-12 Yrs) in “I, Tonya” (2017)



OMDb

Hassie Harrison

– Born: Dallas, Texas, USA (3/20/1990)

– Known for:

— Laramie in “Yellowstone” (2020-2021)

— Lucy McConky in “Tacoma FD” (2019-2021)

— Mazie Wales in “The Iron Orchard” (2018)



OMDb

Elizabeth Lail

– Born: Williamson County, Texas, USA (3/25/1992)

– Known for:

— Quinn Harris in “Countdown” (2019)

— Guinevere Beck in “You” (2018-2019)

— Princess Anna / Joan in “Once Upon a Time” (2014)



OMDb

Sadie Sink

– Born: Brenham, Texas, USA (4/16/2002)

– Known for:

— Max Mayfield in “Stranger Things” (2017-2022)

— Haley in “Eli” (2019)

— Young Lori in “The Glass Castle” (2017)



OMDb

Gina Carano

– Born: Dallas County, Texas, USA (4/16/1982)

– Known for:

— Cara Dune in “The Mandalorian” (2019-2020)

— Mallory Kane in “Haywire” (2011)

— Riley in “Fast & Furious 6” (2013)

OMDb

Mireille Enos

– Born: Houston, Texas, USA (9/22/1975)

– Known for:

— Kat in “If I Stay” (2014)

— Karin Lane in “World War Z” (2013)

— Lizzy Murray in “Sabotage” (2014)



OMDb

Natalie Zea

– Born: Harris County, Texas, USA (3/17/1975)

– Known for:

— Winona Hawkins in “Justified” (2010-2015)

— Lauren Riley in “The Shield” (2004)

— Christinith in “The Other Guys” (2010)



Emma McIntyre // Getty Images

Amber Heard

– Born: Austin, Texas, USA (4/22/1986)

– Known for:

— Mera in “Aquaman” (2018)

— Chenault in “The Rum Diary” (2011)

— Piper in “Drive Angry” (2011)



OMDb

Madison Davenport

– Born: San Antonio, Texas, USA (11/22/1996)

– Known for:

— Ashley Wheeler in “Sharp Objects” (2018)

— Jack in “Black Mirror” (2019)

— Kate Fuller / Amaru in “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” (2000-2016)



OMDb

Melora Hardin

– Born: Houston, Texas, USA (6/29/1967)

– Known for:

— Principal Jane Masterson in “17 Again” (2009)

— Lorelai in “Hannah Montana: The Movie” (2009)

— Jan Levinson / Jan Levinson-Gould in “The Office” (2005-2013)

OMDb

Renée Zellweger

– Born: Katy, Texas, USA (4/25/1969)

– Known for:

— Roxie Hart in “Chicago” (2002)

— Ruby Thewes in “Cold Mountain” (2003)

— Dorothy Boyd in “Jerry Maguire” (1996)



Diaa abdelmoneim/Wikicommons

Robin Wright

– Born: Dallas, Texas, USA (4/8/1966)

– Known for:

— Jenny Curran in “Forrest Gump” (1994)

— Wealthow in “Beowulf” (2007)

— The Princess Bride in “The Princess Bride” (1987)



OMDb

Jennifer Love Hewitt

– Born: Waco, Texas, USA (2/21/1979)

– Known for:

— Julie James in “I Know What You Did Last Summer” (1997)

— Del Blaine in “The Tuxedo” (2002)

— Wendy / Page Conners / Jane Helstrom in “Heartbreakers” (2001)



OMDb

Missi Pyle

– Born: Houston, Texas, USA (11/16/1972)

– Known for:

— Laliari in “Galaxy Quest” (1999)

— Constance in “The Artist” (2011)

— Fran in “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” (2004)



Emma McIntyre // Getty Images

Selena Gomez

– Born: Grand Prairie, Texas, USA (7/22/1992)

– Known for:

— Grace / Cordelia Winthrop Scott in “Monte Carlo” (2011)

— Faith in “Spring Breakers” (2012)

— Mavis in “Hotel Transylvania” (2012)

OMDb

Molly C. Quinn

– Born: Texarkana, Texas, USA (10/8/1993)

– Known for:

— Alexis Castle / Sally Scofield in “Castle” (2009-2016)

— Bloom in “Winx Club: Enchantix” (2011-2012)

— Melissa Fitzgerald in “We’re the Millers” (2013)



OMDb

Sarah Shahi

– Born: Euless, Texas, USA (1/10/1980)

– Known for:

— Lisa in “Bullet to the Head” (2012)

— Jenny in “Alias” (2001-2002)

— Erica in “Old School” (2003)



OMDb

Piper Perabo

– Born: Dallas, Texas, USA (10/31/1976)

– Known for:

— Violet Sanford in “Coyote Ugly” (2000)

— Julia McCullough in “The Prestige” (2006)

— Leah Banning in “Angel Has Fallen” (2019)



OMDb

Alexis Bledel

– Born: Houston, Texas, USA (9/16/1981)

– Known for:

— Rory Gilmore in “Gilmore Girls” (2000-2007)

— Lena in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” (2005)

— Becky in “Sin City” (2005)



OMDb

Lynn Collins

– Born: Houston, Texas, USA (5/16/1977)

– Known for:

— Kayla Silverfox in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” (2009)

— Dejah Thoris in “John Carter” (2012)

— Portia in “The Merchant of Venice” (2004)

John Lamparski/FilmMagic // Getty Images

Brianna Hildebrand

– Born: College Station, Texas, USA (8/14/1996)

– Known for:

— Negasonic Teenage Warhead in “Deadpool” (2016)

— Negasonic Teenage Warhead in “Deadpool 2” (2018)

— Sadie Cunningham in “Tragedy Girls” (2017)



Dakota Johnson in “Fifty Shades Freed”xe2x80x94Perfect World Pictures

Dakota Johnson

– Born: Austin, Texas, USA (10/4/1989)

– Known for:

— Anastasia Steele in “Fifty Shades of Grey” (2015)

— Amelia Ritter in “The Social Network” (2010)

— Anastasia Steele in “Fifty Shades Darker” (2017)



OMDb

Summer Glau

– Born: San Antonio, Texas, USA (7/24/1981)

– Known for:

— River in “Serenity” (2005)

— Cameron Phillips / Allison Young in “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” (2008-2009)

— Gwen in “Knights of Badassdom” (2013)



MarkScottAustinTX // Wikicommons

Michelle Rodriguez

– Born: San Antonio, Texas, USA (7/12/1978)

– Known for:

— Letty in “Furious 7” (2015)

— Letty in “Fast & Furious 6” (2013)

— Letty in “The Fast and the Furious” (2001)



OMDb

Amy Acker

– Born: Dallas, Texas, USA (12/5/1976)

– Known for:

— Winifred Burkle / Illyria in “Angel” (2001-2004)

— Lin in “The Cabin in the Woods” (2011)

— Root / The Machine / Caroline Turing / Samantha Groves in “Person of Interest” (2012-2016)

OMDb

Shannon Elizabeth

– Born: Houston, Texas, USA (9/7/1973)

– Known for:

— Nadia in “American Pie 2” (2001)

— Nadia in “American Pie” (1999)

— Justice in “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” (2001)



OMDb

Michelle Forbes

– Born: Austin, Texas, USA (1/8/1965)

– Known for:

— Carrie Laughlin in “Kalifornia” (1993)

— Brazen in “Escape from L.A.” (1996)

— Maryann Forrester / Woman in the Road in “True Blood” (2008-2012)



OMDb

Tiya Sircar

– Born: Tarrant County, Texas, USA (5/16/1982)

– Known for:

— Vicky / The Real Eleanor / Denise in “The Good Place” (2016-2020)

— Neha in “The Internship” (2013)

— Sabine Wren in “Star Wars Rebels” (2014-2018)



Rachel Luna // Getty Images

Leighton Meester

– Born: Fort Worth, Texas, USA (4/9/1986)

– Known for:

— Rebecca in “The Roommate” (2011)

— Blair Waldorf in “Gossip Girl” (2007-2012)

— Jamie in “That’s My Boy” (2012)



OMDb

Paige Hurd

– Born: Dallas, Texas, USA (7/20/1992)

– Known for:

— Andrea in “A Girl Like Grace” (2015)

— Vanessa in “Beauty Shop” (2005)

— Samantha Grover in “Hawaii Five-0” (2013-2017)

OMDb

Brooke Burns

– Born: Dallas, Texas, USA (3/16/1978)

– Known for:

— Katrina in “Shallow Hal” (2001)

— Jennifer Cullen in “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” (2008)

— Kim Patterson in “Titanic II” (2010)



OMDb

Rain Phoenix

– Born: Crockett, Texas, USA (11/21/1972)

– Known for:

— Emily in “O” (2001)

— Bonanza Jellybean in “Even Cowgirls Get the Blues” (1993)

— Kate in “Hitch” (2005)



Christopher Polk // Getty Images

Jennifer Garner

– Born: Houston, Texas, USA (4/17/1972)

– Known for:

— Sydney Bristow / Anna Espinosa in “Alias” (2001-2006)

— Jenna Rink in “13 Going on 30” (2004)

— Vanessa Loring in “Juno” (2007)



Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Annette O’Toole

– Born: Houston, Texas, USA (4/1/1952)

– Known for:

— Lana Lang in “Superman III” (1983)

— Soundtrack in “A Mighty Wind” (2003)

— Elaine in “48 Hrs.” (1982)



OMDb

Carolyn Jones

– Born: Amarillo, Texas, USA (4/28/1930)

– Died: 8/3/1983

– Known for:

— Cindy Fontaine in “The Man Who Knew Too Much” (1956)

— Theodora ‘Teddy’ Belicec in “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (1956)

— Doris in “The Big Heat” (1953)

OMDb

Madison Pettis

– Born: Arlington, Texas, USA (7/22/1998)

– Known for:

— Annie Watson in “American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules” (2020)

— Natasha ‘Tosh’ Bennett in “Five Points” (2018-2019)

— Peyton Kelly in “The Game Plan” (2007)



OMDb

Kathryn Grant

– Born: Houston, Texas, USA (11/25/1933)

– Known for:

— Mary Pilant in “Anatomy of a Murder” (1959)

— Princess Parisa in “The 7th Voyage of Sinbad” (1958)

— Laura Hutchinson in “The Night the World Exploded” (1957)



OMDb

Leven Rambin

– Born: Houston, Texas, USA (5/17/1990)

– Known for:

— Glimmer in “The Hunger Games” (2012)

— Chloe Jones in “The Path” (2017)

— Athena Bezzerides in “True Detective” (2015)



IMDB

Farrah Fawcett

– Born: Corpus Christi, Texas, USA (2/2/1947)

– Died: 6/25/2009

– Known for:

— Alex in “Saturn 3” (1980)

— Holly in “Logan’s Run” (1976)

— Pamela in “The Cannonball Run” (1981)



OMDb

Shae D’lyn

– Born: Abilene, Texas, USA (11/24/1962)

– Known for:

— Carolyn Rothstein in “Boardwalk Empire” (2014)

— May in “The Pretty One” (2013)

— Carlotta in “Café Society” (2016)

OMDb

Candice King

– Born: Houston, Texas, USA (5/13/1987)

– Known for:

— Girl Lab Partner in “Juno” (2007)

— Caroline Forbes in “The Vampire Diaries” (2009-2017)

— Joann in “Deadgirl” (2008)



OMDb

Brec Bassinger

– Born: Saginaw, Texas, USA (5/25/1999)

– Known for:

— Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl in “Stargirl” (2020-2021)

— Bella Dawson in “Bella and the Bulldogs” (2015-2016)

— Catherine in “47 Meters Down: Uncaged” (2019)



OMDb

Taylor Cole

– Born: Arlington, Texas, USA (4/29/1984)

– Known for:

— Rachel Corelli in “Dumbbells” (2014)

— Erica Kessen in “12 Rounds” (2009)

— Female Lawyer in “Surrogates” (2009)



OMDb

Evelyn Keyes

– Born: Port Arthur, Texas, USA (11/20/1916)

– Died: 7/4/2008

– Known for:

— Helen Sherman in “The Seven Year Itch” (1955)

— Susan Gilvray in “The Prowler” (1951)

— Suellen – Their Daughter in “Gone with the Wind” (1939)



OMDb

Allison Tolman

– Born: Houston, Texas, USA (11/18/1981)

– Known for:

— Linda in “Krampus” 2015

— Lucy in “The Gift” 2015

OMDb

Hilary Duff

– Born: Houston, Texas, USA (9/28/1987)

– Known for:

— Sam in “A Cinderella Story” (2004)

— Holly Hamilton in “The Perfect Man” (2005)

— Teresa ‘Terri’ Fletcher in “Raise Your Voice” (2004)



OMDb

Morgan Fairchild

– Born: Dallas, Texas, USA (2/3/1950)

– Known for:

— Nora Tyler Bing / Nora Bing in “Friends” (1995-2001)

— Jamie Douglas in “The Seduction” (1982)

— Venus in “eCupid” (2011)



OMDb

Madylin Sweeten

– Born: Brownwood, Texas, USA (6/27/1991)

– Known for:

— Ally Barone in “Everybody Loves Raymond” (1996-2005)

— Danielle in “American Splendor” (2003)

— Becky in “Eagle Eye” (2008)



Jason Davis/FilmMagic // Getty Images

Sissy Spacek

– Born: Quitman, Texas, USA (12/25/1949)

– Known for:

— Ruth Fowler in “In the Bedroom” (2001)

— Carrie in “Carrie” (1976)

— Loretta Lynn in “Coal Miner’s Daughter” (1980)



OMDb

Shelley Duvall

– Born: Houston, Texas, USA (7/7/1949)

– Known for:

— Wendy Torrance in “The Shining” (1980)

— Olive Oyl in “Popeye” (1980)

— Millie Lammoreaux in “Three Women” (1977)

